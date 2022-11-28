ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

No reason Wales can’t spring World Cup shock against England, says Bale

By Ben Fisher in Doha
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlAsZ_0jQ6jzLN00

“The dragon on my shirt; that’s all I need,” Gareth Bale said, looking down at the Wales crest on his red polo shirt, swaying on a swivel chair in Dinard with a little abandon before their quarter-final victory over Belgium at Euro 2016. That statement feels as though it will soon be put to the test.

As the sun set in Doha on Monday, morphing into the marshmallow skies, Bale was again holding court, repeatedly checking his watch as the questions flowed. He knew it was only a matter of time before he was asked whether Wales’s game against England on Tuesday could be his last for his country? “Nope,” Bale snapped back, arms folded. Well, that’s that – for now at least.

Not all questions were so predictable. Among the others was: how was the rack of Welsh lamb? On Sunday the celebrity chef Bryn Williams brought Welsh cakes and cooked dinner, fit with mint sauce and caper dressing, at the team hotel in West Bay. “Hopefully it gives us a better performance – we would love nothing more,” Bale said with a spoonful of perspective.

This is a World Cup like no other. For the last 12 years the Guardian has been reporting on the issues surrounding Qatar 2022, from corruption and human rights abuses to the treatment of migrant workers and discriminatory laws. The best of our journalism is gathered on our dedicated Qatar: Beyond the Football home page for those who want to go deeper into the issues beyond the pitch.

Guardian reporting goes far beyond what happens on the pitch. Support our investigative journalism today .

“We are trying to keep our spirits high. We have to remember we are at a World Cup, for the first time in a long time. We would rather be at a World Cup maybe not doing amazingly well than sat at home on the sofa not doing anything. We are happy to be here and we are going to give everything we can to try to qualify.”

Six years ago Bale, whose career is winding down in the US, could do no wrong, a superpower grazing and grinning his way through Wales’s extraordinary ride to the semi-finals. He infamously served up a home run for anyone with even a millilitre of Welsh blood, insisting Wales had more passion than England.

“I feel we are the most passionate country in the world and that will never change in my mind,” Bale maintained the day before Wales flew to Qatar. But suddenly he – together with Aaron Ramsey – finds himself on the sharp end of the flak thrown Wales’s way following a miserable start to their first World Cup in 64 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jefYQ_0jQ6jzLN00
A dejected Neco Williams and Gareth Bale sit on the turf after Wales’s dramatic, devastating defeat to Iran. Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock

Perhaps the difficulty is that we have come to expect so much more. It has led Bale into a strange and somewhat awkward spot where the player who is probably Wales’s finest of all time feels it necessary to justify his workrate amid the clamour, in places, for him to be dropped so he can hand the baton on to a younger model.

“I was flying into tackles in the 95th minute the other day,” he said. “Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes I have a good game, sometimes I don’t. It’s football; it’s difficult to always play well. The one thing I always do is give 100%.”

Rob Page, the Wales manager, gave credence to the possibility of Bale and Ramsey being among the substitutes at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. “It’s a big ask for anybody in this environment to go four days later from one competitive game to another,” Page said.

“They are talented footballers. OK, we’re all getting a bit of criticism right now, and rightly so because results ain’t going our way and [because of] our performances. That’s the industry. We’re big enough to take it – it’s not a problem. We’ll put our big-boy pants on and get on with it. We’ll have a team that’s ready for England.”

Interactive

Bale knows England are not infallible. “Everyone has weaknesses,” the Wales captain said. “We’ve done our homework. We’ve had meetings and I’m sure they’ve done the same with us. England are a very good team. They are one of the favourites to win the tournament. We are under no illusions that it will be hard. There’s been a few shocks in the tournament already and there’s no reason why we can’t do the same.”

In the summer Bale insisted there were a few more years left in the legs and that he wants to help Wales reach another European Championship, for which qualifying begins in March. He signed a 12-month contract with Los Angeles FC that runs until June with the scope to extend until 2024. But for a while it has been impossible to escape the sense that Bale is making it up as he goes along, playing minutes and scoring wonder-goals on his terms, orbiting his own star.

Related: Louis van Gaal demands respect for the Netherlands before Qatar showdown

Since the qualifying for this competition began 18 months ago, Wales have unashamedly been his primary focus. So would exiting the World Cup give Bale a decision to make? “I will play for Wales until the day I stop playing football,” the 33-year-old said last year. “I love playing for Wales.”

Wales will fly home to Cardiff unless they can beat England for the first time since 1984, and even then that might not be enough. Technically, qualifying for the last 16 is in their own hands but unless they spank England by a four-goal margin, to progress they need a win and Iran and the USA to play out a draw.

“We don’t get divided by a bad team performance or result,” Bale said, alluding to Wales’s Together Stronger slogan that has stuck since Euro 2016. “We stick together because we are stronger as a group.” Regardless of how Tuesday unfolds, Bale deserves a dignified exit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
The Independent

Who will England play after Wales in the 2022 World Cup? Last-16 fixtures and route to the final

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
The Independent

What time does England vs Wales kick off?

England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
The Guardian

Ukraine needs tanks, and the west should supply them. They could finish off Putin and Russia

In a 1941 speech on a Royal Navy ship, Winston Churchill directed his final comments to the US: “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” After a significant victory in Kherson, and standing at the gates of Crimea facing a Russian army desperately trying to shore up its ramshackle defences, Ukraine has the troops and morale to defend what it has. However, despite some western assistance, the Ukrainians lack the tools – tanks, missiles and aircraft – to retake their land and impose strategic defeat on the Russians. If the west, and especially the US, is serious about helping to protect Ukraine, decisions on stepping up military assistance need to be made now. If Ukraine is to be able to secure its future after victory – assuming that is what the west truly wants – its forces need to begin to transition to Nato-standard equipment.
The Guardian

Doddie Weir obituary

Doddie Weir, who has died aged 52 after suffering from motor neurone disease (MND), was an old-school rugby union player whose career straddled the amateur and professional eras. For the former Scotland and Lions lock forward the game was a means of self-expression and fun as much as a job of work. Rugby for Weir was a serious business, but not that serious.
The Guardian

Tom Phillips obituary

In 1966, the artist Tom Phillips, who has died aged 85 after a long illness, walked into a junk shop on Peckham Rye in south London and bought a novel called A Human Document by the Victorian writer William Hurrell Mallock. The choice of book was random. “I’d decided it...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate lookalike ‘quietly confident’ England will beat Senegal

A Gareth Southgate lookalike is “quietly confident” England will beat Senegal in the round of 16 and continue their World Cup adventure in Qatar.Neil Rowe, 48, from Surrey, was wearing a waistcoat made famous by the England boss as he was mobbed by fans outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.He posed for photos and conducted an interview with a television channel during which he answered the questions in the style of England manager Southgate.Mr Rowe told the PA news agency: “I did this a bit in Russia in 2018 and it went a bit viral then and I thought I’d...
The Guardian

The Guardian

519K+
Followers
118K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy