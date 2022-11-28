ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man dies after west Wichita crash

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was injured in a three-vehicle crash last Wednesday morning has died. The Wichita Police Department says the victim was 70-year-old John Gregory.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 on west 21st Street about halfway between 119th Street West and 135th Street West.

Police say a 24-year-old woman had slowed her car to a stop on 21st Street and was waiting to turn left to head south on Teal Brook. Investigators say a 38-year-old woman in an SUV rear-ended the car. The impact pushed the car into oncoming traffic, where it crashed with Gregory’s pickup.

Gregory was rushed to a hospital and died a few days later. The 24-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

