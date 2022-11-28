Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are the underdogs to win The Match

Tiger Woods watches his shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

It's rare these days that Rory McIlroy isn't the favorite to win every tournament and event he participates in.

But here we are just a little over one week away from the seventh installment of The Match, and the Irishman and his good friend -- a little-known golfer named Tiger Woods -- are currently listed as underdogs against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas is the latest The Match VII odds.

According to DraftKings, the Spieth-Thomas pairing is listed as the -120 favorite on the money line. It is an interesting shift, given that sportsbooks from all over had previously listed the more veteran duo as the favorites just a couple of weeks ago.

While McIlroy is currently the World No. 1, it is likely Woods' current form that has odds setters leaning toward the Spieth-Thomas combo. The 47-year-old has backed off from competing considerably since returning to the PGA Tour in 2022, missing the cut at the Open Championship and withdrawing from the PGA Championship.

This, of course, doesn't mean bettors won't flock to put their money on the 15-time major winner, who will also be competing at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie the week after The Match.

Meanwhile, Spieth and Thomas promise to be a fun pair to watch at The Match. While both are playing their first Match, they have played Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups together and should have easy chemistry at the 12-hole event.

The Match VII tees off from Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida on December 10.