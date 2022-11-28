Read full article on original website
KSDK
Give the Gift of Art this Holiday Season
ST. LOUIS — The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis (RAC) has an idea for gifts this year – the gift of art. RAC built a website this year to help you find a gift for that special someone – racstl.org/giveart. The new site includes searchable map of locations you can visit, as well as Instagram posts highlighting local artists and arts organizations.
KSDK
American Made Holiday Shopping at Best Home Furnishings
ST. LOUIS — While you're thinking of shopping local this holiday season - think about stopping by Best Home Furnishings. The furniture store prides themselves on their American Made products, and they are offering great specials for the holidays!. Floor samples are available for immediate pick up or delivery....
KSDK
Guests enjoy Winterfest’s Winter Market in Kiener Plaza
Guests enjoyed the Winter Market available at Winterfest on Saturday. Local businesses were stationed for guests to do their holiday shopping.
KSDK
St. Louis Area Food Bank Share the Holidays
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Area Foodbank supports over 20 counties by way of distributing food to those in need through their network of partner agencies. Year in and year out the non-profit is looking for volunteers, donations, and much more from the community in order to keep their mission alive.
KSDK
It’s a Miracle on Indiana Ave: Small Change transforms into ‘Miracle STL’ holiday pop-up
ST. LOUIS - It’s a miracle on Indiana Avenue! Small Change cocktail bar has transformed into the very merry holiday themed pop-up, Miracle STL. Dana DiPiazza took Show Me St. Louis viewers on a tour of the temporary tinsel-tavern Friday morning along with owner, Jamie Kilgore. Jamie says her...
KSDK
The St. Louis Teen Book Festival to feature bestselling author, Dustin Thao
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Teen Book Festival will take place on Saturday, December 3, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Ladue Horton Watkins High School. Located at 1201 S. Warson Road, St. Louis MO. 63124. The festival will feature book talks, author signings, and meet-and-greet opportunities with 16 amazing...
KSDK
Brothers Lazaroff perform ahead of the 12th annual Hanukkah Hullabaloo
ST. LOUIS — Experience the magic of Hanukkah with Brothers Lazaroff and friends at the 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo. Friday morning, band leaders David and Jeff Lazaroff, joined Mary in studio for a performance ahead of the weekend’s event. The 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo...
KSDK
Santa guides STL straight to The North Pole on magical Polar Express experience
ST . LOUIS - Step right up and present your golden ticket to board the Polar Express right from Union Station for the travel journey of a lifetime. The North Pole is not so far away from STL after all with Union Station’s annual Polar Express pop-up returning to pick up more passengers to make even more magical memories.
KSDK
City Museum Weirdly Wonderful Holidays
ST. LOUIS — Now that it's the first of December we are excited to share all the "what-to-do's" around the city starting at the City Museum where they have a ton of festive events to enjoy the whole month. From Merry Kitschmas at Beatnik Bobs to a Family New...
KSDK
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
KSDK
Health experts warn of 'Tripledemic'
Hospitals in St. Louis are at or near capacity with people suffering from the flu. Here’s how you can protect yourself.
KSDK
Enter for your chance to win tickets to 'SIX' at the Fabulous Fox
ST. LOUIS — Want to see “SIX” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre VIP style? It’s your chance to win by registering for Today in St. Louis’ Five at the Fox Sweepstakes. We’re giving four lucky winners (one per Friday) two tickets to the opening night performance of “SIX”.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: A seasonable Sunday
We'll have light winds and highs in the mid 40s. There will be a good mix of sun and clouds.
KSDK
Man driving Kia SUV carjacked in The Grove
A man driving a Kia SUV was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday in The Grove in St. Louis. A day later, neighborhood leaders outlined measures to keep the area safe.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: What's different about latest push for state control of St. Louis police department?
ST. LOUIS — We’ve been to this dance before. The St. Louis Police Officers Association wants the state to get control of the police department again. A handful of legislators are promising to file bills that would do just that next session. It seems as if it’s happened...
KSDK
Pickett scores 23, Saint Louis tops Southern Illinois 85-72
ST. LOUIS — Javon Pickett's 23 points helped Saint Louis defeat Southern Illinois 85-72 on Saturday night. Pickett added six rebounds for the Billikens (7-2). Gibson Jimerson shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Yuri Collins was 4 of 8 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points and he had 14 assists. Fred Thatch Jr. had 13 points, making 6 of 8 shots.
KSDK
Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis
A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The suspects took the victim's white 2021 Honda Accord.
