Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Give the Gift of Art this Holiday Season

ST. LOUIS — The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis (RAC) has an idea for gifts this year – the gift of art. RAC built a website this year to help you find a gift for that special someone – racstl.org/giveart. The new site includes searchable map of locations you can visit, as well as Instagram posts highlighting local artists and arts organizations.
KSDK

American Made Holiday Shopping at Best Home Furnishings

ST. LOUIS — While you're thinking of shopping local this holiday season - think about stopping by Best Home Furnishings. The furniture store prides themselves on their American Made products, and they are offering great specials for the holidays!. Floor samples are available for immediate pick up or delivery....
KSDK

St. Louis Area Food Bank Share the Holidays

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Area Foodbank supports over 20 counties by way of distributing food to those in need through their network of partner agencies. Year in and year out the non-profit is looking for volunteers, donations, and much more from the community in order to keep their mission alive.
KSDK

Brothers Lazaroff perform ahead of the 12th annual Hanukkah Hullabaloo

ST. LOUIS — Experience the magic of Hanukkah with Brothers Lazaroff and friends at the 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo. Friday morning, band leaders David and Jeff Lazaroff, joined Mary in studio for a performance ahead of the weekend’s event. The 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo...
KSDK

City Museum Weirdly Wonderful Holidays

ST. LOUIS — Now that it's the first of December we are excited to share all the "what-to-do's" around the city starting at the City Museum where they have a ton of festive events to enjoy the whole month. From Merry Kitschmas at Beatnik Bobs to a Family New...
KSDK

Pickett scores 23, Saint Louis tops Southern Illinois 85-72

ST. LOUIS — Javon Pickett's 23 points helped Saint Louis defeat Southern Illinois 85-72 on Saturday night. Pickett added six rebounds for the Billikens (7-2). Gibson Jimerson shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Yuri Collins was 4 of 8 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points and he had 14 assists. Fred Thatch Jr. had 13 points, making 6 of 8 shots.
