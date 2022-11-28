Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Patients Satisfied With Discharge Teaching Quality, Outcomes After Cataract Surgery
A recent study found that patients who had cataract surgery were satisfied overall with discharge teaching quality, were well prepared for discharge, and had good postdischarge outcomes. Patients who received cataract surgery had discharge planning services that were satisfactory overall, which could lead to improvement of their postdischarge outcomes, according...
Should older seniors risk major surgery? New research offers guidance
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Nearly 1 in 7 older adults die within a year of undergoing major surgery, according to an important new study that sheds much-needed light on the risks seniors face when having invasive procedures. Especially vulnerable are older patients with probable dementia (33%...
Medical News Today
Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?
More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
beckershospitalreview.com
Most physicians question NPs' care decisions, survey finds
Nearly 80 percent of physicians say they occasionally or regularly question a nurse practitioner's treatment decisions, according to Medscape's Evolving Scope of Practice Report published Nov. 29. For the report, Medscape surveyed 750 professionally active U.S. physicians in more than 28 specialties between June 6 and Aug. 9. Five survey...
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
Medical News Today
Can a person take daily ibuprofen to treat arthritis?
Alongside some other NSAIDs, ibuprofen is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a stand-alone arthritis treatment. Generally, healthcare professionals do not recommend taking over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers for more than a. Arthritis does not always cause constant joint pain. During an arthritis flare-up, arthritic pain can suddenly...
MedicalXpress
Canadian study suggests it's time to rethink how we treat atrial fibrillation
A national study led by University of British Columbia (UBC) researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation is shedding light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation (AF)—a common heart rhythm problem associated with increased risk of stroke and heart failure. The study, published today in the New...
KULR8
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
MedicalXpress
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
Covid blood-thinner drug treatment dangerous and does not work – study
UK government-backed Heal-Covid trial finds Apixaban can cause dangerous bleeding and does not improve prognosis
Blood Thinners: The Complete Guide
Blood thinners are medications that help prevent blood clots or curtail the further growth of existing ones (via WebMD). Blood clots are a natural part of the body's healing process, which usually form at the location of an injury, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, when large clots form in your bloodstream, they can get stuck in smaller blood vessels, blocking blood flow to essential organs. This can leave you susceptible to life-threatening complications. To prevent any clots, blood thinners are needed. These drugs are available orally in pill form or intravenously — meaning you can get this medication through your veins (via Healthline).
MedicalXpress
Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
TODAY.com
Certain pain medications may actually make knee pain worse, new study suggests
People with arthritis who take anti-inflammatory medications, like ibuprofen and naproxen, to get relief from painful knees may be harming their joints, a new study suggests. MRI scans from more than 1,000 patients with osteoarthritis in their knees revealed that long-term use of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) may lead to increased joint inflammation and damage to cartilage, researchers reported Monday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.
beckershospitalreview.com
With 95% efficacy, drug could eradicate rare sleeping sickness, researchers say
Although African trypanosomiasis, also known as sleeping sickness, has fallen in prominence to become extremely rare, the drug acoziborole may help the World Health Organization's goal of eradicating the parasitic disease by 2030, according to researchers. In a phase 2/3 trial, 208 hospitalized patients with the disease in the Democratic...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Physicians should complete competency assessments as they age
Given the crucial nature of their work, Sandeep Jauhar, MD, PhD, believes physicians should undergo periodic competency assessments after age 65. In a Nov. 28 opinion piece for The New York Times, Dr. Jauhar, a cardiologist at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, contends that while a mandatory retirement age would be "crude and unfair," mandating periodic competency assessments every two or three years for older physicians could be a good approach to prevent those who may be developing significant cognitive impairment from making critical decisions about patient care.
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Healthcare workers deserve to pursue mental care 'without fear of losing their license'
To support the mental health and well-being of healthcare workers, states must ensure intrusive mental health questions are not part of licensure and credentialing applications, experts argue in an article published Nov. 29 by U.S. News & World Report. The article is written by Corey Feist, co-founder of the Dr....
Medical News Today
How to tell the difference between bursitis and arthritis
Bursitis and arthritis are conditions that affect the joints. While bursitis and arthritis symptoms can be similar, they have different causes and vary in location and duration. Identifying the cause of a person’s symptoms can help a doctor determine the best treatment. Joint pain may be due to different...
beckershospitalreview.com
Monitoring work burnout factors could prevent physicians from leaving profession
Researchers found feeling valued and efficient teamwork were two factors that reduced burnout throughout the pandemic. Monitoring these factors as well as the variables associated with higher burnout could prevent physician burnout, researchers said. The study, published Nov. 23 in JAMA Health Forum, surveyed more than 20,600 physicians and clinicians...
Healthline
Heart Arrhythmia Caused by Circular Electrical Activity
Irregular heartbeats are known as arrhythmias, and they can be caused by circular electrical activity. That may happen because of a condition, including Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome. Medications or surgery may be possible for treatment. If you feel like your heart is beating to a different rhythm you’re not alone. Irregular...
