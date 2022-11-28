Read full article on original website
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
Jay Leno Finally Shows His Scars From Gasoline Fire After Hospital Discharge
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
Jay Leno Reveals Burns In New Photo After Release From Hospital
Television host Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face and hands on November 12. On Monday, Leno was released from the hospital, continuing his healing process. Ahead of his release, the Grossman Burn Center, where he stayed, took a photo providing a status update on the actor.
Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’
Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Jay Leno Poses For Photo After 10-Day Hospital Stay For Serious Burn Injuries
The comedian was discharged from the hospital after sustaining burns to his face, chest and hands in a car fire.
Who Is Jay Leno’s Wife Mavis Leno? Details About Their Marriage, Her Job
Mavis is known for her philanthropic work. The activist supports a variety of causes from education to women’s rights. Mavis currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Feminist Majority Foundation and assumed her role of Chair of the Campaign to Stop Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan in 1997, according to her biography.
Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident
Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
ABC News
Jay Leno recovering after suffering burns to face, hands in 'gasoline accident'
Jay Leno is recovering after suffering burns to his face and hands in a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend. In a statement issued by the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, the comedian and former "Tonight Show" host shared an update on his condition and recovery.
Tim Allen reveals Jay Leno refused painkillers after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
"Santa Clause" actor Tim Allen described his hospital visit to comedian Jay Leno after he suffered third-degree burns from his fire accident.
Jay Leno spotted driving back into same garage where car fire burned him
Jay Leno is wasting no time getting back on that proverbial horse. Just one day after being discharged from the hospital — where he was being treated for severe burns sustained in a car fire — the comedian was spotted driving back to the scene of the freak accident. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, Leno, 72, is seen pulling into his famed Los Angeles garage, where he stores his dozens of prized vintage vehicles, in a Mercedes-Benz E55 on Tuesday. Scarring from third-degree burns to his face and hands was clearly visible as he got back behind the wheel. “[I’m] hanging in...
Jay Leno Released From Burn Unit After Tim Allen Jokes His Pal Is Going Full 'George Clooney' In Recovery
Jay Leno is out of the hospital after suffering serious burns, but Tim Allen had a lighthearted take on the situation.
Jay Leno Won't Take Painkillers After Accident, Tim Allen Reveals
The former late-night talk show host suffered third-degree burns on his face, hands and chest after a fire broke out in his garage.
Hospital shares photo of Jay Leno after treatment for ‘serious’ facial burns from car fire
Jay Leno has been discharged from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering “serious” facial burns from a car fire.“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr Peter Grossman said in a statement.The 72-year-old former late-night host underwent surgery for serious burns when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car in his LA garage.Leno suffered burns to his face, hands and chest that his plastic surgeon, Dr Grossman, categorised as second-degree or verging on more severe, during a news conference on Wednesday (16 November).Some of the...
ABC News
Comedian Jay Leno's first time on stage since suffering 'serious' burns
Jay Leno is set for a comeback. The comedian plans to proceed Sunday night with a scheduled show for the first time since suffering "serious" burns to his face and hands earlier this month. Leno, 72, plans on performing at the Southern California comedy club Comedy & Magic Club in...
Jay Leno underwent skin grafts for burns
Jay Leno's doctor said the comedian has undergone a skin graft procedure and is expected to have another surgery this week as he recovers from serious burns.
Jerry Seinfeld says Jay Leno ‘doesn’t want sympathy’ after suffering severe burns in garage fire
Jerry Seinfeld has shared a health update on Jay Leno.Earlier this week, Leno was discharged from the Grossman Burn Centre 10 days after suffering “serious” facial burns from a car fire.The former late night host, 72, underwent surgery for serious burns he sustained when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car in his LA garage.Seinfeld gave viewers an update on Leno’s health during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (24 November).“I talked to Jay yesterday. He’s doing great,” said the Seinfeld star. The comedian continued: “I get on the phone with Jay…...
Jay Leno’s Gasoline Fire Accident: What Happened, His Injuries and More
Jay Leno is on the mend after a harrowing gasoline accident left him with “serious burns” on his face. The former Tonight Show host, who was burned in a garage fire that broke out in November 2022, “got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno told Variety one day after the incident. “I am […]
ktalnews.com
Jay Leno reportedly burned by erupting car, in hospital
Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”. TMZ first reported that the...
Popculture
Jay Leno Spotted Publicly Amid Treatment for Serious Burns After Accident
Jay Leno was spotted for the first time since his burn incident. The longtime talk show host and comedian was spotted receiving treatment for his burn injuries in a hyperbolic chamber pod, marking the first time anyone has seen Leno since he fell victim to a car fire. Radar Online was one of the first to report it. Leno was using the chamber to address concerns regarding the healing process for his injuries. The 72-year-old's injuries were sustained when was working on one of his vintage cars when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. A fire ensued and he was gravely injured. As a result, he cancelled a scheduled appearance.
