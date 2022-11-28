ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The Center Square

Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024

(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Luck of the draw for Nevada cannabis lounge licenses announced in lottery drawing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big day for the cannabis industry in the state, digital drawings determined who will receive a cannabis consumption lounge license. On Thursday the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held two digital drawings to issue independent cannabis consumption lounge licenses. They will be legal and regulated places people can consume cannabis products.
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Kagele Named Trustee President of Olive Crest in Nevada

Elizabeth Kagele, former banking executive for nearly 25 years and business entrepreneur, has been named trustee president of Olive Crest in Nevada. Kagele, 38, joined Olive Crest’s trustee group in 2020 while working as an executive with U.S. Bank in Las Vegas. Olive Crest was one of the non-profits being supported by U.S. Bank, and at the time her desire was give back to the Las Vegas community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Nearer to Solution to Its Pot Problem

Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017 without fully considering how it would affect the Las Vegas Strip and tourism. "A person who is 21 years of age or older is allowed to possess and consume retail marijuana. A marijuana consumer may possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 1/8 of an ounce of concentrated marijuana. Marijuana can only be purchased legally from state-licensed retail marijuana stores," the law states.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Future of Lake Mead marinas to be decided soon – public meetings scheduled

Lake Mead, located next to America's adult playground of Las Vegas, has long been an escape from the sweltering summer heat for locals and tourists. But what if access to the lake changes? It's going to happen sooner or later because of lowering lake levels. Now the National Park Service (NPS) has published several options it is considering that will be the path forward for "sustainable low water access" that benefits people, animals, and the environment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

BofA announces 2022 Neighborhood Builders

Programs and services that are addressing Southern Nevada’s underserved populations lacking access to oral health care and affordable housing will expand, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multiyear grant from Bank of America. Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake

This amazing road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take you through Nevada's gold rush history, its unique ghost towns or past Southern California's beautiful national parks and mountain ranges. This adventure has something for everyone!. A 450-mile road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room

At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing. Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the …. At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

5-vehicle crash causing delays on southbound US 95 near Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a 5-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on the southbound U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway. According to authorities, Nevada State Police responded to the 5-vehicle crash at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police say two individuals were transported to a local hospital with...
NEVADA STATE

