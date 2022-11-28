Read full article on original website
Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024
(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
Fox5 KVVU
Luck of the draw for Nevada cannabis lounge licenses announced in lottery drawing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big day for the cannabis industry in the state, digital drawings determined who will receive a cannabis consumption lounge license. On Thursday the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held two digital drawings to issue independent cannabis consumption lounge licenses. They will be legal and regulated places people can consume cannabis products.
A sure thing? Nevada casinos on 20-month run of $1 billion-plus wins
Continuing a 20-month streak, casinos posted a $1.28 billion win in October -- a 4.83% increase over October of last year.
nevadabusiness.com
Kagele Named Trustee President of Olive Crest in Nevada
Elizabeth Kagele, former banking executive for nearly 25 years and business entrepreneur, has been named trustee president of Olive Crest in Nevada. Kagele, 38, joined Olive Crest’s trustee group in 2020 while working as an executive with U.S. Bank in Las Vegas. Olive Crest was one of the non-profits being supported by U.S. Bank, and at the time her desire was give back to the Las Vegas community.
Las Vegas Strip Nearer to Solution to Its Pot Problem
Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017 without fully considering how it would affect the Las Vegas Strip and tourism. "A person who is 21 years of age or older is allowed to possess and consume retail marijuana. A marijuana consumer may possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 1/8 of an ounce of concentrated marijuana. Marijuana can only be purchased legally from state-licensed retail marijuana stores," the law states.
KOLO TV Reno
“It will always be in the north.” The Nevada Museum home to the John C. Fremont Cannon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a place here in Northern Nevada where we can check out the real Fremont Cannon in person. The Nevada State Museum is now home to the cannon. Most know the Fremont Cannon as the Nevada-UNLV matchup trophy to travel north and south each football season, but the history of the trophy is far from the football field.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump again in Clark County; flu patients also increasing
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County jumped by more than 15% over the past week as cases continue to increase during the holiday season.
Sunrise Hospital tops list of sites with ‘superbug’ as cases grow 60% since August
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center has had 122 cases involving the "superbug" that is being monitored by state health officials.
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
‘Superbug’ linked to 63 deaths in Nevada
A "superbug" known as Candida auris (C. auris) has caused 774 cases in Nevada hospitals and other care facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Millions available for Nevada homeowners and renters
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Nevadans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
Future of Lake Mead marinas to be decided soon – public meetings scheduled
Lake Mead, located next to America's adult playground of Las Vegas, has long been an escape from the sweltering summer heat for locals and tourists. But what if access to the lake changes? It's going to happen sooner or later because of lowering lake levels. Now the National Park Service (NPS) has published several options it is considering that will be the path forward for "sustainable low water access" that benefits people, animals, and the environment.
businesspress.vegas
BofA announces 2022 Neighborhood Builders
Programs and services that are addressing Southern Nevada’s underserved populations lacking access to oral health care and affordable housing will expand, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multiyear grant from Bank of America. Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada...
‘Superbug’ linked to 63 deaths statewide; 26 care facilities in Southern Nevada report cases
A "superbug" known as Candida auris (C. auris) has caused 774 cases in Nevada hospitals and other care facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake
This amazing road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take you through Nevada's gold rush history, its unique ghost towns or past Southern California's beautiful national parks and mountain ranges. This adventure has something for everyone!. A 450-mile road trip from Las Vegas to Pyramid Lake will take...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
8newsnow.com
Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room
At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing. Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the …. At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC...
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
Fox5 KVVU
5-vehicle crash causing delays on southbound US 95 near Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a 5-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on the southbound U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway. According to authorities, Nevada State Police responded to the 5-vehicle crash at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police say two individuals were transported to a local hospital with...
