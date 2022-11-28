Read full article on original website
Related
One of Colorado's few ski areas that does not make snow will open Dec. 1
SALIDA, Colo. — Monarch Mountain will open for the winter season on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Salida ski area is one of the few in Colorado that does not make snow and relies completely on natural precipitation. Monarch said the most recent storm cycle has provided enough coverage to...
Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out on Tuesday after its latest storm system. Parts of the Denver metro area, foothills, mountains and plains all received fresh snow overnight into Tuesday. The highest snow amounts were at Snowmass Village, Cherokee Park and Crested Butte with reports of more than...
Mountain lions’ winter tendencies trigger warning in Boulder
A warning concerning wildlife, wintry weather and your well-being was sent out by Boulder officials on Wednesday as the season highlighted by increased mountain lion activity approaches.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 2-4
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for wonderful seasonal festivals, concerts and events and this first weekend of December is certainly no exception. The arrival of December brings at least eight Christmas parades to the Centennial State including the 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights through the streets of downtown Denver.
Scenic train to offer rides starting at $34 to popular Colorado ski resort from Denver
Amtrak's 'Winter Park Express' is officially booking tickets for the 2023 season, offering rides between Denver and Winter Park Resort for as low as $34 one-way. Rides will start taking place on the weekend of January 13, offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the weekend of March 24 – 33 roundtrip rides total.
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 28, 29 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Tuesday morning brought around 2 to 5 inches of snow across the Denver metro area.
9NEWS Parade of Lights: Start time, route, TV info
DENVER — Colorado's biggest holiday parade is back in the Mile High City. The 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Saturday, Dec. 3. Produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented...
Sidewalk snow shoveling rules around the Denver metro
With much of the metro seeing a couple of inches of snow into Tuesday morning, the clock is ticking for property owners to clear the sidewalks outside their homes.
Public park over I-70 unveiled
DENVER — A brisk Wednesday morning in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood was met with the opening of a new chapter. State, local and federal officials cut the ribbon to open a park that hopes to unify the neighborhood, which long has been home to a large portion of Denver's Hispanic and Spanish-speaking population.
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
Photos: Deer rescued from Colorado Springs basement
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials rescued a mule deer from a very unusual situation on Tuesday as a buck somehow found itself in a Colorado Springs basement office.
Deer buck crashes through window, gets stuck in basement
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs resident got a wild surprise on Tuesday when a mule deer buck crashed through their window and got trapped in the basement. Colorado wildlife officials blame the rut – or mating season – for the buck's misadventure. Bucks sharpen their antlers on trees, chase does and spar with other bucks, which might have been what this buck had been up to.
Snow winds down across Colorado Tuesday morning
DENVER — A new round of snow is impacting Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow began developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area overnight into Tuesday.
How much snow will Denver see Tuesday?
After highs in the 50s on Monday, the Denver metro area will see a change overnight into Tuesday as snow arrives.
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
Snow causing issues for Coloradans coming back home
The Castle Rock family spent Thanksgiving in Nevada and has been driving back to Douglas County for the past couple of days.
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
KDVR.com
Huge water bills in Arapahoe County
One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through...
I was raised in Denver. Here are 10 things tourists should know before they visit the Mile High City.
Tourists flock to Colorado's capital for adventures in the Rocky Mountains, but many forget to hydrate, pace their drinking, and pack layers.
Colorado’s RSV hospitalization rate is several times higher than US
In Colorado, there were 7.87 RSV-related hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. The U.S. rate is several times lower with 2.9 hospitalizations per every 100,000 people.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0