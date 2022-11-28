COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs resident got a wild surprise on Tuesday when a mule deer buck crashed through their window and got trapped in the basement. Colorado wildlife officials blame the rut – or mating season – for the buck's misadventure. Bucks sharpen their antlers on trees, chase does and spar with other bucks, which might have been what this buck had been up to.

