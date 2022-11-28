ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out on Tuesday after its latest storm system. Parts of the Denver metro area, foothills, mountains and plains all received fresh snow overnight into Tuesday. The highest snow amounts were at Snowmass Village, Cherokee Park and Crested Butte with reports of more than...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 2-4

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for wonderful seasonal festivals, concerts and events and this first weekend of December is certainly no exception. The arrival of December brings at least eight Christmas parades to the Centennial State including the 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights through the streets of downtown Denver.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS Parade of Lights: Start time, route, TV info

DENVER — Colorado's biggest holiday parade is back in the Mile High City. The 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Saturday, Dec. 3. Produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Public park over I-70 unveiled

DENVER — A brisk Wednesday morning in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood was met with the opening of a new chapter. State, local and federal officials cut the ribbon to open a park that hopes to unify the neighborhood, which long has been home to a large portion of Denver's Hispanic and Spanish-speaking population.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Deer buck crashes through window, gets stuck in basement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs resident got a wild surprise on Tuesday when a mule deer buck crashed through their window and got trapped in the basement. Colorado wildlife officials blame the rut – or mating season – for the buck's misadventure. Bucks sharpen their antlers on trees, chase does and spar with other bucks, which might have been what this buck had been up to.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Snow winds down across Colorado Tuesday morning

DENVER — A new round of snow is impacting Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow began developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area overnight into Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Huge water bills in Arapahoe County

One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
