Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
KMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes announces birth of son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced thebirth of his son on Twitter Monday night. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Monday's date and the baby's weight of 7 pounds 8 ounces. This content is imported from Twitter....
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Creeped Out By Jason Garrett Video

Jason Garrett has been pretty good on television since joining NBC's Sunday Night in America preview show. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach had fans creeped out on Sunday night, though. Garrett gave a creepy smile and stared into the camera prior to kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY

