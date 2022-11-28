Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Kansas City Pharmacies That Offer $4 PrescriptionsEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves
Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air
You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
Russell Wilson is so bad this season that he dragged Patrick Mahomes out of prime time
The NFL’s announcement led with the news: In Week 14, Sunday Night Football will feature the Miami Dolphins visiting the Los Angeles Chargers, flexing the game that was on the schedule out of there. But which game was flexed out?. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
Chiefs missing two starting WRs ahead of Bengals matchup
To start the week, the Kansas City Chiefs were missing a few key offensive pieces at practice Wednesday.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes announces birth of son
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced thebirth of his son on Twitter Monday night. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Monday's date and the baby's weight of 7 pounds 8 ounces. This content is imported from Twitter....
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior
NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs Add Another Weapon, Sign Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad
Fresh off of their fifth straight win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a two-time Pro Bowler to their practice squad this afternoon. After being released by the Denver Broncos last week, veteran tailback Melvin Gordon III is expected to ...
Look: NFL World Creeped Out By Jason Garrett Video
Jason Garrett has been pretty good on television since joining NBC's Sunday Night in America preview show. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach had fans creeped out on Sunday night, though. Garrett gave a creepy smile and stared into the camera prior to kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome baby boy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are parents of a new baby boy, the couple announced on social media.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman lifting weights again after injury
Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman shared a positive update on his recovery from an abdominal ailment that saw him placed on injured reserve in mid-November. On Monday, Hardman shared an update on Twitter, informing the public that he’s back in the weight room for training after dealing with an abdominal injury.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
Comments / 5