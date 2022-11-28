ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmetsburg, IA

Emmetsburg man who misused thousands in funeral payments receives probation

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRQqe_0jQ6j5RI00

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa funeral home owner who was accused of taking funeral service funds for personal use was granted a deferred judgment in the District Court for Palo Alto County.

According to court documents, Andrew Joyce, of Emmetsburg, was sentenced on November 10 to two years of probation for first-degree theft related to misusing funds from funeral services.

The documents state that Joyce pleaded guilty on September 30 while asking the court for deferred judgment for ongoing criminal conduct. The court granted the deferred judgment, so the charge was suspended.

Additional charges were dismissed, including selling funeral services without a permit and second-degree theft.

Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre

Complaint documents allege that Joyce entered into agreements with customers who prepaid for funeral services, but he did not comply with the agreements. He was required by law to secure the funds so they would be available when the customers needed them.

The documents state that by Joyce using the funds “for his own personal gain and to operate his funeral chapel,” customers lost thousands of dollars intended for funeral services from 2012 to 2019 when he was issued a cease and desist order .

Victims of the alleged theft were given the opportunity to submit a claim to the Iowa Insurance Division for reimbursement . Claims had to be submitted by November 7 with or without supporting documentation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kicdam.com

Motion to Suppress Evidence Heard in Dickinson County Murder Case

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Attorneys on both sides of a Northwest Iowa murder case are arguing what should and should be allowed to be presented when it goes to trial. Right now 27 year old Christian Goyne Yarns from Spirit Lake is set to stand trial on 1st degree murder next week in Buena Vista County. He’s accused of shooting 24 year old Shelby Woizeschke on the morning of February 3rd in the parking lot of her employer in Milford. She succumbed to those injuries a few days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KIMT

First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
kicdam.com

Traffic Stops Lead to Drug Charges in Osceola County

Sibley, IA (KICD) — Two traffic stops last week by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office resulted in drug charges for two individuals. The first stop was on Thanksgiving Thursday with 23-year-old Dylan Bronson-Groen of Sheldon being arrested for alleged Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana 1st Offense, he was cited to a court appearance.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Spirit Lake Man Faces Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Ashton, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on drug and other charges after a traffic stop near Ashton. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Osceola County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Josh Titus of Spirit Lake is accused of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. He was arrested on Saturday, November 26th.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Two Injured and One Dead in Emmet County Crash

Estherville, IA (KICD) — An Estherville woman lost her life and two others were injured in a rural Emmet County Crash on Sunday morning. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a two vehicle crash one mile South of the Iowa/Minnesota border on Highway 4 was reported to the Emmet County Communications Center just after 9 am. The caller also stated a person was trapped in a vehicle.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time

EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
EMMETSBURG, IA
kiwaradio.com

Milford Man To Serve Nine Years In Federal Prison On Meth Charge

Sioux City, Iowa — A Milford man has been sentenced to nine years in prison on a drug distribution charge. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Sioux City, 46-year-old Justin Haubrich of Milford was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison after a June guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
MILFORD, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Northwest Iowa school district votes to arm staff

The Spirit Lake Community School District voted on Monday to allow 10 non-teaching staff members to carry a handgun on campus. The staff, chosen by Superintendent David Smith, will undergo extensive training by local law enforcement in order to carry – including marksmanship, tactical training and weapon retention. The district hopes the new emergency protocol will better protect students in the case of an active shooter.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Homicide by Vehicle Charges Filed in Palo Alto County

There are very few details available about an aparent fatal traffic accident in Palo Alto County Tuesday night. What we have been told by the Sheriff’s department is that 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner was taken into custody at 10:30pm on two warrants – one for Homicide by Vehicle – Operating under theinfluence, and the other for driving ont he wrong side of a two way highway.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft

Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
ALGONA, IA
kicdam.com

Javan Kruse, 37, of Hartley and formerly of Everly

Services for 37-year-old Javan Kruse of Hartley and formerly of Everly will be Saturday, December 3rd at 10:30 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Royal. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, December 2nd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
HARTLEY, IA
kicdam.com

Snow Events Declared in Spencer and Storm Lake

Northwest IA (KICD) — The snowfall this morning has led to a snow event being declared in multiple cities. Citizens in Spencer are asked to have their vehicles removed from streets by midnight for crews to remove snow. The event will last until 7 am tomorrow morning. Storm Lake...
SPENCER, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy