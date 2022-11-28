ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford LIVE News

CORRECTION: Field Hockey

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

FIELD HOCKEY CORRECTION

The Nov. 22 story wrapping the Buccaneers’ season incorrectly stated that sophomore Bailey Masten was named second All-State. Masten, however, was named first team All-State as was Hannah Zimmerman.

We apologize for the error.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-Morris County Teams, 2022

NOTE: These teams were selected by Morris County coaches, not members of NJ Advance Media. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon County Democrat girls soccer honors, 2022

Reagan Schubach wanted to leave a legacy during her time in the Hunterdon Central girls soccer program. She certainly left no doubt that she will be remembered for a long time. Coming into her senior year, Schubach had already broken Hunterdon Central’s single-season goal record and the all-time program goal...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Democrat and Chronicle

Section V girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season

To report Section V girls basketball scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V girls basketball scores as soon as possible by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com. Please include a name and contact number. The Section V girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date. On social: Follow our sports coverage on Instagram ...
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy