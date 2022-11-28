Celebrity blogger gives high marks to the pizza at a New City restaurant

The owners of Norcina got quite a surprise Sunday night when Dave Portnoy, a celebrity blogger, and founder of the sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports, visited the New City restaurant unannounced.

"He called ahead under an alias," said Milan Dobrilovic who owns the restaurant with Nick Nuccio and Erick Carrasco. "The customers noticed and let me know."

He tried the restaurant's margherita (cheese) pizza and Dobrilovic gave him a tour of the restaurant.

"He said it was good quality pizza and said we have a pretty cool place here," said Dobrilovic.

Portnoy, who is known for rating pizzas, gave the margherita a 7.2 which Dobrilovic said is considered a good score.

The 120-seat Italian restaurant, open since May 2018, pays homage to Norcia, a town in the province of Perugia in southeastern Umbria.

