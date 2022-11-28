ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New City, NY

Celebrity blogger gives high marks to the pizza at a New City restaurant

By Jeanne Muchnick, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 2 days ago

The owners of Norcina got quite a surprise Sunday night when Dave Portnoy, a celebrity blogger, and founder of the sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports, visited the New City restaurant unannounced.

"He called ahead under an alias," said Milan Dobrilovic who owns the restaurant with Nick Nuccio and Erick Carrasco. "The customers noticed and let me know."

Celeb books: Bo Jackson biographer Jeff Pearlman began his journalism career in Mahopac

Rockland: Seven restaurant openings; more coming

Manhattan: Where to eat without breaking the bank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSBBM_0jQ6ijZc00

He tried the restaurant's margherita (cheese) pizza and Dobrilovic gave him a tour of the restaurant.

"He said it was good quality pizza and said we have a pretty cool place here," said Dobrilovic.

Portnoy, who is known for rating pizzas, gave the margherita a 7.2 which Dobrilovic said is considered a good score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjmiD_0jQ6ijZc00

The 120-seat Italian restaurant, open since May 2018, pays homage to Norcia, a town in the province of Perugia in southeastern Umbria.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Celebrity blogger gives high marks to the pizza at a New City restaurant

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

'PORTNOY EFFECT': Pizza Sales Triple At Grant Street Cafe After Barstool CEO's Visit

Business is booming at a North Jersey restaurant, thanks to a recent visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. A manager from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont tells Daily Voice pizza sales have tripled this week, with patrons coming from as far as Pennsylvania and Connecticut, after the popular joint earned a high review — an 8.2 — from the self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur.
DUMONT, NJ
thefordhamram.com

Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx

When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
BRONX, NY
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Hudson Valley Wineries/Cideries Brighten Season With Unique Holiday Events

In my family, we have been gifting experiences rather than tangible gifts for years. Cooking or baking classes, tickets to shows or games, even a weekend getaway to Yankees Spring Training one year. A few years back my friend group jumped on the same bandwagon and we would do a girls night or craft class to celebrate the holidays rather than passing gift cards back and forth. As you begin tackling your gift giving list for 2022, why not consider a pre-holiday event or activity at a local winery as a fun way to spread holiday cheer this year?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

Gwyneth Paltrow visits New Haven pizza shop

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Legendary actress and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow stopped in New Haven Tuesday for some of the city’s world-famous pizza. Paltrow visited Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street and posed with two employees for a photograph. Sally’s Apizza shared photographs of the encounter, including a picture of a pizza box autographed by […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
YONKERS, NY
Q 105.7

New York’s Best City For Singles Is A Total Shocker

It’s time for holiday romance! Maybe you’re a harried executive who’s lost sight of what really matters in life. Maybe you’re considering going back to the small town you were born and raised in, where you’ll reconnect with a humble veterinarian/wreath farmer/prince in disguise that you knew in high school and they’ll sweep you off your feet and remind you of what’s truly important in life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Brooklyn Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize

A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize. Omar Williams, of Brooklyn, claimed the prize after matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York Lottery reported on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Williams received his prize as a single, lump-sum...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63

One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Yesterday’s Irish Pub closing Warwick location after 37 years

The Warwick community is preparing to say goodbye, for now, to a decades-old restaurant downtown. Yesterday’s Irish Pub is closing their Main Street location on Sunday after 37 years in business. The owner, John Christison, tells News 12 he decided not to renew their lease and is taking a...
WARWICK, NY
womanaroundtown.com

Comedian in Temple Talking About Comedy

About 20 feet away from me was Jerry Seinfeld on a temple stage explaining how he had to learn to walk and talk during his live shows so that when he got to the punchline, he’d be center stage. “That’s the most powerful place, you don’t give them your best lines while on the right or left side of the stage” was his explanation.” This was just one of many glimpses into being a comedian that Seinfeld shared in last week’s interview with journalist Brian Williams at the Temple Emanu-El Streiker Cultural Center on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Rather than shell out over a few hundred for one of his Beacon Theatre multi-night performances coming up this month, I opted to see him live and in-person for less than $50. He spoke about comedy, his early beginnings, and his new book, The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book, to celebrate the show’s tenth anniversary. And that since part of the ticket price included a copy of the weighty coffee table book was validation that I’d made the right choice.
MANHATTAN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village

Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
brickunderground.com

I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping

A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy