Last chance: Save $200 on this self-emptying robot vacuum that avoids pet accidents

By Rachel Murphy, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Out of all of the Cyber Monday deals to shop every year, you can always expect to find markdowns on robot vacuums. One of the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals we've seen so far this year is a whopping $200 off the mack daddy of robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba j7+. Currently, you can get the j7+ for $599, but act quick! There are only hours left to save 25% on the best robot vacuum we've ever tested.

On sale for Cyber Monday, this spiffy Roomba robot vacuum features all sorts of thoughtful bells and whistles, like its ability to self empty into a sealed trash bag so you never have to go near the grime, and smart home support with voice assistants Alexa and Google Assistant so you can truly go hands-free when it comes to cleaning the floors.

The Wi-Fi-enabled iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum does it all. It comes with smart mapping technology, meaning it can learn the floor plan of your home, avoiding couches and corners, giving your floors what's likely the most thorough cleaning they've had in quite some time.

Additionally, and perhaps most importantly if you have pets, is that the j7+ avoids accidents left behind by your four-legged family members. Yep, we're talking dog poop. If your pet has the occasional mishap during a cleaning, the j7+ will steer clear of the waste, providing you with peace of mind that you've dodged a very messy situation.

A robot vacuum might not be the most exciting purchase you make this Cyber Monday but it is certainly one of the best investments you can make into having a cleaner home for the year ahead (without having to lift a finger). Shop now before the price jumps up tomorrow.

