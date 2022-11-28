ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amey, Ragle expected to join Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State football staff

By Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Newly named Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham isn't wasting any time getting his staff in place as Charlie Ragle and Vince Amey reportedly are set to work for Dillingham on the defensive side of the ball in roles yet to be defined.

Both come from Idaho State, where Ragle was the head coach and Amey the defensive line coach. During his introductory press conference on Sunday afternoon, Dillingham singled out Ragle as one of several coaching influences from whom he has learned.

The moves reinforce Dillingham's pledge to prioritize in-state recruiting. Both have ties to the state that run deep.

Ragle won three state championships as head coach at Scottsdale Chaparral from 2009-11 and just wrapped up his first season as Idaho State's head coach. He departed Chaparral, where he was 63-7 in five seasons, to take a role as special teams and tight ends coach at University of Arizona from 2013-16. He moved on to coach at Cal in 2017-18, focusing on those same positions.

Ragle was the defensive coordinator at Moon Valley (2000-04) before taking the same job at Chaparral in 2005, after Moon Valley went 14-0 and won a 4A state title in 2004. He worked for one season as a graduate assistant at ASU under Todd Graham in 2006, focusing on special teams and offensive line.

Amey played for ASU from 1994 to 1997, excelling as a defensive tackle under Bruce Snyder and starting in the 1997 Rose Bowl against Ohio State.

Amey, 47, just finished his first year as an assistant coach at Idaho State. Before landing in Pocatello he was in the XFL as the defensive line coach for the Los Angeles Wildcats in 2020 and the San Diego Feet in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCML3_0jQ6iBl200

He also is no stranger to coaching in the Pac-12, spending five years at the University of Arizona from 2012-15, where he worked in various capacities, from assistant strength coach, defensive analyst and defensive line coach, with his time there coming while Ragle also was on staff.

He was selected in the seventh round (230th overall) by the Oakland Raiders in the the 1998 NFL draft and while the NFL career didn't last long he did play 10 years in the Arena Football League.

Dillingham on Sunday said he will retain Shaun Aguano as part of his staff, though his role was not specified. It remains to be seen if there will be any other holdovers from the former ASU staff. Aguano was named interim head coach after Herm Edwards was let go early this season. Aguano, who led Chandler High to four state titles, was running backs coach under Edwards and, like Dillingham, has emphasized the need to prioritize in-state recruiting.

More: Dillingham meets with Arizona high school coaches via Zoom

The addition of Amey would seem to indicate that Robert Rodriguez would not be returning. Rodriguez, who came to ASU from the Minnesota Vikings , where he was an assistant defensive line coach, had a no-nonsense approach and was popular with his players for his attention to technique and detail.

Reach the reporter at Michelle.Gardner@gannett.com or 602 444-4783.  Follow her on Twitter @MGardnerSports.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Amey, Ragle expected to join Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State football staff

