New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Vikings are a 3-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .The Vikings are -155 on the moneyline in the game.

The Jets are +135.

The over/under for the game is set at 46 points.

The Jets are coming off a 31-10 win against the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings beat the New England Patriots, 33-26.

NFL power rankings Week 13: San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders surge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfjuR_0jQ6iAsJ00

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 13 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

How to watch: NFL Week 13 schedule, television information

NFL playoff picture Week 13: NFC East a beast with four teams in postseason position

