ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IL

LCMH offering photos with Santa

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBWGK_0jQ6i8C600

Lawrence County Memorial Hospital will hold a Photos with Santa event from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 in the basement of the LCMH Primary Care Clinic.
The public is invited to meet Santa Claus and some of his elves during the event which will feature cookies, cocoa and treat bags.
Those wishing to visit with Santa should enter the main hospital parking lot. The basement entrance is between the hospital and the clinic. Christmas inflatables will be guarding the entrance.

Comments / 0

Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper decked out for the holidays

Downtown Jasper is now crowned with a live, decorated Christmas tree donated by Peyton and Craig Popp. Peyton has wanted to decorate the beautiful tree since she and her husband moved into their Holy Family area home in 2020. “I love Christmas and decorate in early November,” she explained. “I...
JASPER, IN
vincennespbs.org

Santa Train is coming this Saturday

(photo of the 2021 Santa Train from the Greene County Literacy Facebook Page) Families in southern Indiana have a unique opportunity this week. Santa Train at the Tulip Trestle will take place this Saturday, December 3rd. The Tulip Trestle is in Greene County. It’s a 2300 feet long train trestle...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Restored memorial to be unveiled in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local man long-memorialized in the area for his heroic actions in a department store fire in 1898 will once again be remembered with a restored monument recently installed in downtown Terre Haute. The monument honors Claude Herbert, a teenage Spanish-American War veteran who had been working as a Santa […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Penn Station East Coast Subs coming to Jasper in January

A Penn Station East Coast Subs will open on Jasper’s northside in January. An ownership group based in Jeffersonville plans on bringing the national chain to Jasper next door to the new Starbucks (The Starbucks opens on Thursday, December 1, for those wondering). This is the same group that opened Zaxby’s across the street.
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Person escapes fire through second story window

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A person escapes from a second story window after a home catches fire. According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews went to 102 N. 12th St. a little after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The home suffered heavy damage. The person who escaped through the second story window was treated at the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

A Warrior for Warrick County

Through a lifetime of service, Howard Nevins has left his mark on places and people who changed the landscape of our community. From service projects to the creation of Warrick Trails, he was – quite literally – a trailblazer. Many Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana, residents remember Nevins as...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Unique Boutique set to open next week!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a new boutique in town, and it is quite unique...literally!. The Unique Boutique in Terre Haute is getting ready to open!. Three separate small business owners joined together to make it happen! All items up for sale are hand-made crafts!. The goal is...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
abc57.com

Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response

GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
GRANGER, IN
WTHI

Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WAND TV

Three people displaced by fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — The Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 102 N 12th St. around 4 p.m. According to a release from CFD, one resident was home at the time of the fire, escaped through a second story window, and was treated at the scene. Several pet dogs perished in the fire.
CHARLESTON, IL
Effingham Radio

City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure For Today, Possibly Tomorrow

The City of Effingham announced that North Willenborg Street (North 1500th Street) will be closed from Silver Lake Avenue around the corner to 1800th Avenue. The City will be removing brush and cleaning the ditches. This starts today and may possibly extend to tomorrow. Local traffic will be allowed to pass through.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Siemer Milling Company To Be Featured On “How America Works” TV Show

Siemer Milling Company is excited to announce that they will be appearing on an upcoming episode of How America Works with Mike Rowe. The hour-long television episode, slated to air on December 5th at 7:00 PM CT on the Fox Business Network will focus solely on Siemer Milling Company, its employees, wheat suppliers, and the important role they play in the milling industry.
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, November 29th, 2022

Wamac Police arrested 38-year-old Erica Taylor of South Ruth in Irvington for obstructing ID, obstructing justice, and forgery. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 21-year-old Zaccheus Dabney of Centralia for aggravated DUI/no driver’s license, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
IRVINGTON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department tells us an investigation has been opened after a person was hit by a train. The Dubois County Coroner says they were called to the hospital after the person was struck, and police tell us the incident was fatal. We’re told it happened near Highway 231 […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
1K+
Followers
754
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy