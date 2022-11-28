LCMH offering photos with Santa

Lawrence County Memorial Hospital will hold a Photos with Santa event from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 in the basement of the LCMH Primary Care Clinic.

The public is invited to meet Santa Claus and some of his elves during the event which will feature cookies, cocoa and treat bags.

Those wishing to visit with Santa should enter the main hospital parking lot. The basement entrance is between the hospital and the clinic. Christmas inflatables will be guarding the entrance.