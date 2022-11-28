Read full article on original website
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Local hero: Bristol officer honored with WWE belt
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol police officer, who has been dubbed a local hero following the tragic double shooting last month, was honored by the WWE. During a stop at Hartford’s XL Center, the WWE presented Officer Alec Iurato with a customized belt. The bedazzled belt features the Bristol police logo. “The WWE has […]
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Honored With WWE Belt
The WWE honored Bristol police officer Alec Iurato by presenting him with one of the wrestling organization’s iconic belts. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and officials said Iurato killed the suspect with a single shot.
Former Fairfield University Standout Goalie Shuts Out Iran As Team USA Advances In World Cup
Team USA is advancing in the World Cup after its dramatic win against Iran, in large part thanks to its goalkeeper, who played collegiate soccer in Connecticut. Goalie Matt Turner, who was a standout at Fairfield University, was able to keep Iran from scoring in its match with Team USA on Tuesday, Nov. 29 which ended with the US winning 1-0.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
NBC Connecticut
Every Vote Counts: Connecticut Race Decided by 1 Vote
They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
zip06.com
Vinny Costanza: It’s All About Giving Back
There's no shortage of community helpers around the holiday season. For the Knights of Columbus (KofC) Council 3733, giving back to the community is an everyday effort, according to Grand Knight Vinny Constanza. “That’s what this whole organization is about: giving back to the community,” Vinny says. “As a Grand...
Eric Coleman announces bid for Hartford mayor
Just one day after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin revealed he isn't running for the third time in 2023, a former Superior Court judge and Democratic state senator announced his bid for mayor.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly crash closes rest area on I-95 in Milford
Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
zip06.com
Happy 101st Birthday!
Nick D’Amico, of Guilford, celebrates his 101st birthday on Friday, Dec. 2. He’ll celebrate with his sister Gloria D’Amico Smith, a lifelong Guilford resident. Happy Birthday, Nick!
