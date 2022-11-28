ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

zip06.com

Cougars Narrowly Miss Playoffs After Thanksgiving Week Loss

Haddam-Killingworth entered their Thanksgiving rivalry game on Nov. 22 with their playoff hopes on the line. The Cougars fell by a score of 28-8 to Valley Regional-Old Lyme. The loss dropped the Cougars to 6-4 and ultimately on the outside looking in on the Class S playoff picture. VR-OL earned a playoff spot with the win and Cromwell’s victory later in the week.
HADDAM, CT
zip06.com

Guilford Football Falls to Hand in Close Thanksgiving Contest

The Guilford football team hosted Hand on Nov. 23 for the squads’ annual Thanksgiving week clash. The Grizzlies, entering the game needing a victory to keep their chances for the program’s first postseason bid since 1993 alive, took a close 28-25 defeat to finish a still very successful season at 6-4 overall.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Morgan Football Defeats Old Saybrook-Westbrook in Turkey Week Tussle

The Morgan and Old Saybrook-Westbrook (OS-W) football teams met on Nov. 23 for the squads’ annual Thanksgiving week clash. The Huskies prevailed with a 32-14 victory at Old Saybrook High School to finish their season campaign 3-7 overall and 3-5 in the Sassacus Division of the Pequot Conference, while the Rams concluded their 2022 season at 0-10.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Playoff Bound!

Head Coach Hill Gbunblee addresses his team holding the Principal’s Cup trophy as players sneak up behind him to douse him with the water jug to celebrate the victory. Valley Regional High School-Old Lyme defeated Haddam-Killingworth on Nov. 22. The team heads to the playoffs with a 9-1 record as a six seed.
zip06.com

There Go the Champions

Children sit on their parents’ shoulders to catch a better glimpse of the Class M field hockey state champions as the Branford Hornets’ float passes by at the Branford Holiday Light Parade on Nov. 26.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Yellowjackets Fight to the Final Whistle in Thanksgiving Loss to Branford

East Haven was defeated by Branford 48-14 on Thanksgiving morning in their annual rivalry game. The loss concluded East Haven’s season with an overall record of 2-9. With the win, Branford finished the year with a record of 6-5 and qualified for the Class M Playoffs. Yellowjackets senior quarterback...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Rosado Swims the Backstroke for the Yellowjackets at State Open

Senior Julia Rosado finished her career with the East Haven-Wilbur Cross-Hillhouse (EH-WC-H) co-op girls’ swimming team by participating in the State Open Championship last week. Rosado competed in the 100-yard backstroke for the Yellowjackets when the State Open was hosted at Yale University on Nov. 20. Rosado finished in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Ready for the Playoffs After Cruising to Thanksgiving Win

The Thunderbirds are in the playoffs. Regardless of the journey to get there, that outcome accomplishes a season-long goal for the North Branford football team. They defeated Coginchaug Regional-East Hampton-Hale Ray (CREHHR) on Nov. 27, 51-18, in their annual Thanksgiving week clash to improve their overall record to 6-4 on the season.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Valley Regional-Old Lyme Football Tops Rival H-K To Earn Class SS Playoff Berth

A 9-1 regular season deserves a postseason. That’s what Head Coach Hill Gbunblee and the Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team felt as they left the field on Nov. 22, just having defeated rival Haddam-Killingworth in the annual Thanksgiving game. Even after the win, a spot in the postseason was not yet solidified, as they would have to hope for a Cromwell/Portland victory over Rocky Hill before focusing on the playoffs.
OLD LYME, CT
zip06.com

Nighthawks Represented by Two Swimmers in State Open

The North Haven girls’ swimming and diving team sent two athletes to participate in the State Open Championship last week. Seniors Mikayla Rapuano and Alice Scalmani represented the Nighthawks when the State Open was hosted at Yale University on Nov. 20. Rapuano posted an 11th-place finish in the 100-yard...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Local hero: Bristol officer honored with WWE belt

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol police officer, who has been dubbed a local hero following the tragic double shooting last month, was honored by the WWE. During a stop at Hartford’s XL Center, the WWE presented Officer Alec Iurato with a customized belt. The bedazzled belt features the Bristol police logo. “The WWE has […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Honored With WWE Belt

The WWE honored Bristol police officer Alec Iurato by presenting him with one of the wrestling organization’s iconic belts. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and officials said Iurato killed the suspect with a single shot.
BRISTOL, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona

Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Every Vote Counts: Connecticut Race Decided by 1 Vote

They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
zip06.com

Vinny Costanza: It’s All About Giving Back

There's no shortage of community helpers around the holiday season. For the Knights of Columbus (KofC) Council 3733, giving back to the community is an everyday effort, according to Grand Knight Vinny Constanza. “That’s what this whole organization is about: giving back to the community,” Vinny says. “As a Grand...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Deadly crash closes rest area on I-95 in Milford

Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
MILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Happy 101st Birthday!

Nick D’Amico, of Guilford, celebrates his 101st birthday on Friday, Dec. 2. He’ll celebrate with his sister Gloria D’Amico Smith, a lifelong Guilford resident. Happy Birthday, Nick!
GUILFORD, CT

