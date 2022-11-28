ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

zip06.com

Hand Football Dashes Guilford’s Playoff Hopes with 28-25 Win

Despite a rough season while playing the toughest teams in the state, the Hand football team concluded its campaign on a high note–defeating its rival for a 15th straight time and eliminating them from state playoff contention. The Tigers entered their annual Thanksgiving week season finale against Guilford on...
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Morgan Football Defeats Old Saybrook-Westbrook in Turkey Week Tussle

The Morgan and Old Saybrook-Westbrook (OS-W) football teams met on Nov. 23 for the squads’ annual Thanksgiving week clash. The Huskies prevailed with a 32-14 victory at Old Saybrook High School to finish their season campaign 3-7 overall and 3-5 in the Sassacus Division of the Pequot Conference, while the Rams concluded their 2022 season at 0-10.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Grizzlies Send Several Competitors to the State Open

The Guilford girls’ swimming and diving team was well-represented when the State Open Championship took place last week. The Grizzlies finished in 20th place by recording a team score of 99 points for the State Open at Yale University on Nov. 20. Guilford’s 200 medley relay team of junior...
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Yellowjackets Fight to the Final Whistle in Thanksgiving Loss to Branford

East Haven was defeated by Branford 48-14 on Thanksgiving morning in their annual rivalry game. The loss concluded East Haven’s season with an overall record of 2-9. With the win, Branford finished the year with a record of 6-5 and qualified for the Class M Playoffs. Yellowjackets senior quarterback...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

There Go the Champions

Children sit on their parents’ shoulders to catch a better glimpse of the Class M field hockey state champions as the Branford Hornets’ float passes by at the Branford Holiday Light Parade on Nov. 26.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Champs!

Cameron DeAngelo (18), celebrates his late goal with teammates Michael Kapij (1) and Bradley Kulmann (12) along with fans and family. The Old Saybrook High School Rams defeated the East Hampton Bellringers in the boys Class S CIAC soccer championship on Nov. 20 at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford for their fourth consecutive state title.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Ready for the Playoffs After Cruising to Thanksgiving Win

The Thunderbirds are in the playoffs. Regardless of the journey to get there, that outcome accomplishes a season-long goal for the North Branford football team. They defeated Coginchaug Regional-East Hampton-Hale Ray (CREHHR) on Nov. 27, 51-18, in their annual Thanksgiving week clash to improve their overall record to 6-4 on the season.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Valley Regional-Old Lyme Football Tops Rival H-K To Earn Class SS Playoff Berth

A 9-1 regular season deserves a postseason. That’s what Head Coach Hill Gbunblee and the Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team felt as they left the field on Nov. 22, just having defeated rival Haddam-Killingworth in the annual Thanksgiving game. Even after the win, a spot in the postseason was not yet solidified, as they would have to hope for a Cromwell/Portland victory over Rocky Hill before focusing on the playoffs.
OLD LYME, CT
zip06.com

Nighthawks Represented by Two Swimmers in State Open

The North Haven girls’ swimming and diving team sent two athletes to participate in the State Open Championship last week. Seniors Mikayla Rapuano and Alice Scalmani represented the Nighthawks when the State Open was hosted at Yale University on Nov. 20. Rapuano posted an 11th-place finish in the 100-yard...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Honored With WWE Belt

The WWE honored Bristol police officer Alec Iurato by presenting him with one of the wrestling organization’s iconic belts. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and officials said Iurato killed the suspect with a single shot.
BRISTOL, CT
zip06.com

Big Y Supporting Saints on the Shoreline

Big Y and Saints on the Shoreline (SOS) have announced the award of $4,000 from the proceeds of its charity golf tournament to SOS a team of volunteers working with IRIS (Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services). These volunteers are all members of the shoreline community along with a group of churches from Guilford, Madison, and Clinton.
GUILFORD, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona

Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
HAMDEN, CT
MassLive.com

Live Wire: Killers to return to Mohegan Sun

The Killers will be returning to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time since 2016. The Las Vegas-based four-piece features singer-keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer. The band will take the stage March 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $129.50, $99.50, and $79.50...
MONTVILLE, CT
zip06.com

Happy 101st Birthday!

Nick D’Amico, of Guilford, celebrates his 101st birthday on Friday, Dec. 2. He’ll celebrate with his sister Gloria D’Amico Smith, a lifelong Guilford resident. Happy Birthday, Nick!
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Vinny Costanza: It’s All About Giving Back

There's no shortage of community helpers around the holiday season. For the Knights of Columbus (KofC) Council 3733, giving back to the community is an everyday effort, according to Grand Knight Vinny Constanza. “That’s what this whole organization is about: giving back to the community,” Vinny says. “As a Grand...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

GHS Welcomes Jazz Grammy Winner for Intimate Concert

The Guilford High School (GHS) Music Department has established the T. Thomas Boates Guest Artist Fund to bring in artists to perform annually. The GHS Jazz Ensemble will host the first of these concerts featuring 2014 Downbeat Critics Poll Winner and Grammy Award winning tenor saxophonist Wayne Escoffery. The performance...
GUILFORD, CT

