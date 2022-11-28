ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor M-14 ramp closing for overnight construction

ANN ARBOR, MI - One ramp to M-14 near the Huron River bridge in Ann Arbor will be closing to all traffic overnight on Monday, Nov. 28. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Barton Drive on- and off-ramp to eastbound M-14 in a news release on Monday afternoon. The closure is slated to begin at 10 p.m. and end by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Expect major delays on I-275 as traffic shifts for construction

The next phase of construction work on Interstate 275 begins soon, bringing major traffic delays in the coming weeks. The change is expected to take effect Wednesday, according to a Michigan Department of Transportation news release. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be one southbound lane open as traffic is shifted to the new, rebuilt lanes. All entrance ramps to southbound I-275 will close for an hour at a time, with Michigan State Police assistance....
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor proposes ban on natural gas connections for new buildings

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is considering changes to the city’s development code to prohibit natural gas connections for new buildings starting in 2023. The proposal recently presented to the city’s Planning Commission is aimed at meeting the city’s climate-action goals to reduce carbon emissions, and it could end the frustration city officials have with developers unwilling to voluntarily comply with the city’s aspirations for all-electric buildings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Major upgrades could bring 6 pickleball courts, trailhead to Chelsea park

CHELSEA, MI - Chelsea’s largest city park is set to get a major facelift if an ambitious upgrade project proceeds as planned. The plans in the works for Timbertown Park, off Sibley Road, include a a new six-court pickleball facility, improvements to the existing wooden play structure and designation of the park as a trailhead for the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail.
CHELSEA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
DETROIT, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Ann Arbor nonprofit to launch community resource center in Ypsi Township

Ann Arbor nonprofit Peace Neighborhood Center (Peace) is planning to open a neighborhood resource center in a former Ypsilanti Township church, supported by a $20,000 grant from the United Way of Washtenaw County. Peace will renovate the former St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 1515 S. Harris Rd. to create a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Holiday artisan market coming to Liberty Plaza for the first time

ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the rest of Ann Arbor is awash in its usual annual holiday glow, one corner of the city will be lit up with holiday cheer for the first time. The inaugural Liberty Plaza Holiday Gift Market will take place 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and bring a variety of artisan and baked goods to the downtown plot, 310 S. Division St. The Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Department is coordinating the market.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Demolition on abandoned Detroit apartment begins Tuesday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demolition on a long-vacant apartment building that overlooks Nardin Park near I-94 in Detroit is expected to begin Tuesday. A $990,368 contract was awarded to tear down the four-story building, which is located at 5260 W. Chicago. The city said the building is one of several...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy