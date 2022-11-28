Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
What’s that at Ann Arbor’s West Park? Trees cut down for a reason
ANN ARBOR, MI — Visitors to Ann Arbor’s West Park in recent days may have noticed yellow caution tape, orange cones, construction equipment and trees cut down. The city’s parks department is partnering with the Ann Arbor Housing Commission to formalize an entrance to the park behind the city’s Miller Manor apartments off Miller Avenue.
Ann Arbor M-14 ramp closing for overnight construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - One ramp to M-14 near the Huron River bridge in Ann Arbor will be closing to all traffic overnight on Monday, Nov. 28. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Barton Drive on- and off-ramp to eastbound M-14 in a news release on Monday afternoon. The closure is slated to begin at 10 p.m. and end by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Expect major delays on I-275 as traffic shifts for construction
The next phase of construction work on Interstate 275 begins soon, bringing major traffic delays in the coming weeks. The change is expected to take effect Wednesday, according to a Michigan Department of Transportation news release. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be one southbound lane open as traffic is shifted to the new, rebuilt lanes. All entrance ramps to southbound I-275 will close for an hour at a time, with Michigan State Police assistance....
What’s that on Miller Avenue? New Ann Arbor bikeway has special instructions
ANN ARBOR, MI — Downtown Ann Arbor’s newest bikeway is now open and it comes with special instructions for users. The two-way protected bikeway runs along the south side of Miller Avenue/Catherine Street for several blocks, creating a new east-west thoroughfare for cyclists and scooter riders from First Street through Kerrytown to Division Street.
Ann Arbor proposes ban on natural gas connections for new buildings
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is considering changes to the city’s development code to prohibit natural gas connections for new buildings starting in 2023. The proposal recently presented to the city’s Planning Commission is aimed at meeting the city’s climate-action goals to reduce carbon emissions, and it could end the frustration city officials have with developers unwilling to voluntarily comply with the city’s aspirations for all-electric buildings.
Walli’s Restaurant demolished, a decades-long Burton destination
BURTON, MI - The historic Walli’s Restaurant in Burton will be no more. The owner of the property told MLive-The Flint Journal that the decades-old building is being demolished, and the demolition should be completed in two weeks. The current property owner, Johnny Beshi, said the building was broken...
Major upgrades could bring 6 pickleball courts, trailhead to Chelsea park
CHELSEA, MI - Chelsea’s largest city park is set to get a major facelift if an ambitious upgrade project proceeds as planned. The plans in the works for Timbertown Park, off Sibley Road, include a a new six-court pickleball facility, improvements to the existing wooden play structure and designation of the park as a trailhead for the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail.
From airfields to roundabouts, Washtenaw County road commissioner spent a life building
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Douglas Fuller built Navy airfields during the Vietnam War, spent his entire career as a road construction contractor and in retirement dedicated himself to public service as a Washtenaw County road commissioner. Fuller died Saturday, Nov. 26. He was 75. Even in the months leading up...
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police: Several home invasions reported in off-campus neighborhood
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department said it received reports of several home invasions in an off-campus neighborhood following Thanksgiving break. The incidents occurred south of Hill Street in the Burns Park area between Nov. 20-27, according to a release. In the majority of cases, forced entry...
secondwavemedia.com
Ann Arbor nonprofit to launch community resource center in Ypsi Township
Ann Arbor nonprofit Peace Neighborhood Center (Peace) is planning to open a neighborhood resource center in a former Ypsilanti Township church, supported by a $20,000 grant from the United Way of Washtenaw County. Peace will renovate the former St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 1515 S. Harris Rd. to create a...
Holiday artisan market coming to Liberty Plaza for the first time
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the rest of Ann Arbor is awash in its usual annual holiday glow, one corner of the city will be lit up with holiday cheer for the first time. The inaugural Liberty Plaza Holiday Gift Market will take place 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and bring a variety of artisan and baked goods to the downtown plot, 310 S. Division St. The Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Department is coordinating the market.
Ann Arbor once had a grand Masonic Temple until the feds tore it down
ANN ARBOR, MI — Before the downtown Federal Building came along in the 1970s, a more ornamental building stood on the site in the center of Ann Arbor: the city’s Masonic Temple. While many Ann Arborites today never witnessed it, and it’s only a distant memory for those...
Maintenance worker found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ann Arbor hotel
ANN ARBOR, MI – Firefighters responding to a carbon monoxide alarm in an Ann Arbor hotel Monday afternoon found a maintenance worker dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Fire crews were called at 12:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, to the Victory Inn, 3750 Washtenaw Ave., for a reported carbon...
5,600 residents without power as frigid air, strong winds whip through Southeast Michigan – outages expected to climb
At least 5,000 people are in the dark Wednesday morning after strong winds bringing plummeting temperatures knocked out power to businesses and residents in Metro Detroit.
Multiple freeways closed downtown after vehicle crashes through barrier, falls 16 ft. onto I-75/375 interchange
A bad traffic crash which prompted multiple freeway closures is causing headaches for commuters in downtown Detroit Tuesday morning after authorities say a vehicle drove off an overpass and fell onto the I-75/375 entrance ramp.
The new diverging diamond interchange is open at I-94, U.S. 127. Here’s how to navigate it
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – The new diverging diamond interchange carrying traffic on U.S. 127 and I-94 north of Jackson is open. The new traffic pattern officially opened Sunday, Nov. 13. The $64-million Michigan Department of Transportation redesign has been under construction since spring 2021 at the interchange near Jackson Crossing.
SUV crashes through overpass barrier, falls onto I-75 in Detroit
DETROIT – An SUV crashed through an overpass barrier in Detroit and fell onto I-75 below, according to the Michigan State Police. No one was seriously injured in the incident, which occurred when the vehicle crashed through the Brush Street overpass at 1:55 a.m. on Tuesday. Either the SUV...
fox2detroit.com
Demolition on abandoned Detroit apartment begins Tuesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demolition on a long-vacant apartment building that overlooks Nardin Park near I-94 in Detroit is expected to begin Tuesday. A $990,368 contract was awarded to tear down the four-story building, which is located at 5260 W. Chicago. The city said the building is one of several...
WB I-696 completely closed, 2 EB lanes blocked after semi truck slams into median wall, scatters load across freeway
Michigan State Police said it best: “Hate to start the morning like this but….” a semi truck crash is causing major traffic troubles for drivers heading east, but especially going west on I-696 in Southfield Wednesday morning.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0