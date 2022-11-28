ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Temporary shelter emergency declared in Pueblo

By Brett Yager
 2 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for a period of time from Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. As a result, Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an emergency declaration for temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo on Monday, Nov. 28.

In accordance with the provision of Ordinance number 10058, the declaration is in effect from 5 p.m. on Tuesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

The emergency declaration allows local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions to utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for Pueblo’s homeless.

Amanda Martinez
2d ago

what I don't understand is why they wait until it's that cold to find a warming shelter. you had all summer long to find a place for the homeless to go

Shawn Evans
2d ago

you guys must be suffering from various different mental illnesses because you're doing something that is called projecting you know nothing about these people with their age is what their life has been like absolutely nothing about them you are what's known in society is assuming and anybody that works in the public knows to take that particular word apart and behave accordinglyeverybody's got one and they all stink thanks to the men that died in my family you have the opportunity to share yours even though it stinksYou're welcome I hope you value your freedom not only of speech but of movement and of life choices That's called Liberty which I have full assumption upon you and your family had nothing to do with the liberties of our country or the acquiring of them just like everybody else You're riding on the cocktails of your grandparents and their efforts

