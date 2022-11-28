ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Womack
2d ago

People drive less this time of year except for actual holidays ! China keep protesting but don’t travel to USA !

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
C. Heslop

$2 Per Gallon Fuel At A Gas Station

Like most commodities, inflation has affected the price of fuel. One gas station would like to help Americans by reducing the cost of one fuel type for a limited time. The gas station is likely in your area since the brand has hundreds of locations across America. The relief could help many who plan to travel because of the holiday. Which company is offering the deal? What fuel is it for, and how long will the reduction last?
Gas, diesel prices continue to fall

For the third straight week, the nation’s average gas price declined, falling 12.4 cents from a week ago to $3.52 per gallon. The national average is down 22.7 cents from a month ago and 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
Gas Prices To Fall as 2022 Winds Up

Though still high, gasoline prices should trend lower as winter nears. No relief for diesel or heating oil consumers, though, and beware a natural gas spike.
Where to Find $1.99 Gas Prices During Thanksgiving Week

If you plan to refuel before heading out this Thanksgiving, you're probably wondering where you can find the cheapest gas prices. As previously reported, experts predicted that holiday travel would likely cost more this year than years past, but if you live near a Sheetz or happen to be traveling to (or through) Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina, you may be the exception to the rule.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 28, 2022

WTI crude oil has fallen below the bottom of its range on the 4-hour time frame, indicating that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Technical indicators, however, are giving mixed signals. The 100 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA to confirm that the...
Holiday travelers face high gas prices

As Americans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, average gasoline prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever for the weekend according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers the most money on gas. The national average is projected to stand at $3.68 on...
$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans

States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
Oil prices boomerang on OPEC headlines

Oil prices whipsawed Monday as news about what the OPEC oil price cartel would decide at its meeting next month sent traders scurrying. Driving the news: A story in the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that OPEC was considering a 500,000 barrel-a-day increase in production, jolted the crude oil markets at around 9 am ET.
DOE/EIA benchmark diesel price sees biggest 1-week drop since August

The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges continues to move down. In the price posted Monday by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration, the average weekly retail diesel price fell 9.2 cents per gallon to $5.141. It’s now down 20 cents in five weeks. The...
Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...

