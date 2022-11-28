Read full article on original website
Roger Womack
2d ago
People drive less this time of year except for actual holidays ! China keep protesting but don’t travel to USA !
Reply
3
Related
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
$2 Per Gallon Fuel At A Gas Station
Like most commodities, inflation has affected the price of fuel. One gas station would like to help Americans by reducing the cost of one fuel type for a limited time. The gas station is likely in your area since the brand has hundreds of locations across America. The relief could help many who plan to travel because of the holiday. Which company is offering the deal? What fuel is it for, and how long will the reduction last?
iheart.com
Gas, diesel prices continue to fall
For the third straight week, the nation’s average gas price declined, falling 12.4 cents from a week ago to $3.52 per gallon. The national average is down 22.7 cents from a month ago and 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
Gas Prices To Fall as 2022 Winds Up
Though still high, gasoline prices should trend lower as winter nears. No relief for diesel or heating oil consumers, though, and beware a natural gas spike.
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
Where to Find $1.99 Gas Prices During Thanksgiving Week
If you plan to refuel before heading out this Thanksgiving, you're probably wondering where you can find the cheapest gas prices. As previously reported, experts predicted that holiday travel would likely cost more this year than years past, but if you live near a Sheetz or happen to be traveling to (or through) Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina, you may be the exception to the rule.
The Weather Channel
December Temperature Outlook Trends Colder From Great Lakes To Northern Plains
The December forecast is now colder from the Great Lakes into the Northern Plains. Much of the East has a chance to see a somewhat colder-than-average first month of winter. The Southwest is the most likely region to have a warmer-than-average winter. December's temperature outlook has trended colder from the...
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
How Much Diesel Is Left? Shortage Fears as East Coast Supplies 'Very Low'
The U.S. has slightly replenished its diesel supplies, but inventory levels remain low in the East Coast.
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
Crude oil prices took a hit during trading on Monday after Goldman lowered its forecast.
Oil Slumps Amid China Covid Crisis; Gas Prices Could Hit $2.99 By Christmas
Global oil prices slumped to the lowest levels in nearly a year Monday as investors bet on an extended pullback in demand from China as its anti-Covid protests continue to disrupt manufacturing and supply chains. Weekend protests in China, which continue to grip the nation as it struggles to contain...
CNBC
Defying forecasts, crude oil prices have wiped out most of this year's gains and could head lower
Oil prices were briefly negative for the year Monday, a surprising turnaround from projections that crude could be in short supply and selling at much higher prices. For consumers, that means cheaper-than-expected fuel, and gasoline prices are expected to fall below last year's level by Christmas, according to OPIS. Oil...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 28, 2022
WTI crude oil has fallen below the bottom of its range on the 4-hour time frame, indicating that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Technical indicators, however, are giving mixed signals. The 100 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA to confirm that the...
Up and Coming Weekly
Holiday travelers face high gas prices
As Americans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, average gasoline prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever for the weekend according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers the most money on gas. The national average is projected to stand at $3.68 on...
WSET
Record set for largest gas price drop in one day as prices continue downward trend
(WSET) — It's been a good week for millions of drivers across the country traveling for Thanksgiving. Although gas prices are higher than they ever have been around the holiday, prices are still falling below where they were just weeks ago, according to AAA. "As millions of Americans hit...
$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans
States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
Oil prices boomerang on OPEC headlines
Oil prices whipsawed Monday as news about what the OPEC oil price cartel would decide at its meeting next month sent traders scurrying. Driving the news: A story in the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that OPEC was considering a 500,000 barrel-a-day increase in production, jolted the crude oil markets at around 9 am ET.
Millions of people want monthly payments from the government
money rolled upPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons. As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. In the state of New Jersey inflation is costing households approximately $445 more every month.
freightwaves.com
DOE/EIA benchmark diesel price sees biggest 1-week drop since August
The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges continues to move down. In the price posted Monday by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration, the average weekly retail diesel price fell 9.2 cents per gallon to $5.141. It’s now down 20 cents in five weeks. The...
msn.com
Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
Comments / 7