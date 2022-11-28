Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Temporary shelter emergency declared in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for a period of time from Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. As a result, Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an emergency declaration for temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo on Monday, Nov. 28. In accordance with the provision of Ordinance number […]
KRDO
Old San Isabel Fire in Pueblo County 100% contained
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Old San Isabel Fire is now 100% contained, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). The PCSO says that the public may still see smoke coming from the center of the burn area for several days. The fire, which started at around 11...
Vaccination site near Pueblo mall to close Dec. 3
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The community COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site located near the Pueblo Mall will close on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE), the site has provided critical access to vaccines since January 2021. The closure is part of a shift back to normal operations, with the […]
KRDO
Community COVID-19 vaccination site at Pueblo Mall to close on Dec. 3, 2022
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state is set to close the community COVID-19 vaccination site at the Pueblo Mall on Dec. 3, 2022. According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, the closure is part of a "return to normal operations." Officials said the goal is to have residents get vaccines from their medical providers, like doctors or a local pharmacy.
KRDO
Grass fire forces students, staff, residents to evacuate across Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A grass fire burning on Old San Isabel Road is forcing schools and residents to evacuate across Pueblo County on Monday. At 12:36 p.m., the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office ordered residents to evacuate the Mount Baldy subdivision in Rye due to the fire. The sheriff's office stated that the Red Cross has set up a reception center for evacuees at the Colorado City Recreation Center located at 5000 Cuerno Verde Blvd.
KRDO
Grass fire forces schools, residents to evacuate in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A grass fire burning on Old San Isabel Road is forcing schools and residents to evacuate in Pueblo County on Monday. Watch an update on the fire below from Rye Fire Chief Steven Bennett. 4:55 p.m., all evacuation orders have been lifted and the fire...
El Paso County approves master plan for Homestead Ranch Regional Park
A master plan that will guide improvements over the next five to 10 years in northern El Paso County's Homestead Ranch Regional Park received unanimous approval Tuesday from county commissioners. The plan was developed over the past year with input from county parks staff, stakeholders and the public to provide...
KRDO
Gov. Polis tells 13 Investigates El Paso Co. Sheriff Elder’s stance on red flag law is ‘worrisome’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Colorado's Governor Jared Polis visited the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub where, just over a week ago, a gunman opened fire, killing five people and injuring dozens of others. Polis said he felt it was necessary to visit Club Q to pay tribute to those...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Ordinance Would Allow $100,000 Penalties Against Any Abortion Clinic in Pueblo
The Pueblo City Council will vote on an anti-abortion ordinance during their upcoming work session on Dec. 12. Introduced by Councilor Regina Maestri, the ordinance passed its first reading during Monday’s Council meeting. The background paper, included in the meeting minutes, notes, “legal Staff does not recommend approval of this ordinance.”
KKTV
Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.
Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in the crash on South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers reported a deadly crash at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 involving a pedestrian in the 1900 block The post Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some donors are questioning whether or not to give money to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) after discovering 90% of the proceeds go toward victims. The CHF was founded in 2018 and has since been activated numerous times when Colorado experienced devastating tragedies and life losses, like the Marshall Fire, The post Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund appeared first on KRDO.
More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Controversial abortion ordinance passes first reading in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Monday, Pueblo's City Council meeting was packed. People from both sides came out to debate a controversial abortion ordinance. This ordinance all came about based on a recent abortion clinic planning to come to the Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo. Mark Lee Dickson is the founder of the Sanctuary...
Colorado Springs officials respond Monday to skepticism about possible future traffic, safety changes along North Nevada Avenue
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Neighbors in the historic Old North End neighborhood are expressing concern about proposed changes along Nevada Avenue, just north of the Colorado College campus, that they say would negatively impact larger homes and yards on both sides of the busy street. Old North End Neighborhood According to neighbors, a recently-completed The post Colorado Springs officials respond Monday to skepticism about possible future traffic, safety changes along North Nevada Avenue appeared first on KRDO.
Schools evacuated due to wildfire in Colorado
UPDATE [4:22 PM]: One outbuilding has been destroyed, no other structures affected at this time. UPDATE [3:54 PM]: Evaucation has been lifted for Mount Baldy subdivision. Evacuations still in effect on Table Mountain Road. UPDATE [3:11 PM]: Now 60 percent contained. UPDATE [1:58 PM]: The fire is approximately 45 percent...
KRDO
Monument Lake to close until further notice on Dec. 5
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monument Lake is scheduled to close on Monday, Dec. 5, according to the Town of Monument. Wednesday, officials tweeted that Palmer Lake Sanitation District is "upsizing a sewer line," just after noon. The lake will be closed until further notice. If you have any questions, you're...
Should Colorado’s red flag law be expanded?
In the wake of the Club Q shooting, Gov. Jared Polis suggested that more people in the state should be able to file to have a potentially dangerous person surrender their guns.
WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour
A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.
Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws”
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Colorado Governor Jared Polis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he is considering reforms to his state's "red flag" law in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Polis said Colorado's Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law, which allows law enforcement or The post Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws” appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 2