EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO