ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thehinsdalean.com

Jennifer D. Iser

Jennifer D. Iser, 52, a former longtime Hinsdale resident, passed away Nov. 22, 2022, in Miami, Fla. Jennifer graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 1988. She always loved to have fun and laugh. She was known for her famous smile and brought unconditional love to everyone she met. She...
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Barbara J. Simons

Barbara J. (Moore) Simons, 74, formerly of Oak Brook, passed away peacefully Nov. 12, 2022, at her home in Berkeley with her children by her side. She was born in Chicago in 1947. Barbara was a gifted artist from an early age and spent her life creating beautiful and unique...
OAK BROOK, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Louise R. Stella

Louise R. Stella, 95, of Clarendon Hills, passed away peacefully Oct. 25, 2022, surrounded by family. Louise was born in Lyons and grew up during the Great Depression. She was recognized as a leader at Nazareth Academy and continued to organize Class of 1944 reunions well into her 80s. Upon graduation she began working in the insurance industry, eventually becoming the first woman "special agent" for Fireman's Fund. She joined the National Association of Insurance Women and served in leadership roles, and was president of the I.D.E.A. Her remarkable success drew the attention of local media and she was featured on a radio interview to discuss her trailblazing career.
CLARENDON HILLS, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Fiascone finds festive gifts in Hinsdale

Before Anna Fiascone was a real estate agent, she was a real estate attorney. The knowledge she gained in law school and four years in practice serves her well as a member of the Hinsdale Plan Commission. "It kind of keeps that part of my brain working," said Fiascone, who...
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Spirit of giving

Help the Hinsdale Central Boosters ring in the holidays with a greeting card fundraiser through http://www.minted.com. Use the promo code FUNDRAISEHINSDALEHS to receive 20 percent off an order and Boosters will receive a donation equal to 15 percent of the total purchase. Funds support Central students through fall and spring grants to activities and athletics.
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Five new COVID cases reported in Hinsdale

The DuPage County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Hinsdale over the past week, bringing the total number of cases in the DuPage County portion of Hinsdale to 4,287, compared to 4,282 last week. The Cook County Health Department no longer reports on cases specific to Hinsdale.
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Holiday happenings

Stop in for bites and sips and to meet representatives of the Hinsdale Historical Society, who will share information about a membership promotion and exciting events this year. Time: 3 to 7 p.m. n Holiday Magic. Dec. 1-4, 7-11, 14-18, 26-31 Brookfield Zoo. 3400 31st St. (630) 688-8400. Bright lights...
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Stroll over to Christmas Walk

The lights have been hung 'round the downtown with care, which means the village's Christmas Walk soon will be here. And so it will, as the Hinsdale Chamber of Commerce and Razny Jewelers present the 56th annual holiday event from 5 to 7 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 2, throughout the downtown business district.
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Police beat

Hinsdale police distributed the following reports Nov. 30. • Michael C. Belsky, 48, 12818 Hill Drive, Crestwood, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and improper lane use at 12:25 a.m. Nov. 20 at Interstate 294 and Ogden Avenue. He was charged and released to appear in court.
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Spiffing up for Santa

Just in the nick of time, a team of young painters was dispatched to Santa's workshop and North Pole post office in Burlington Park. The DiCosla Group in Hinsdale provided the much-needed paint along with painters Guilliamme Botha, Christopher Fry and Ernest Zhang. Santa will be on duty to kick off the holiday season Friday night for the Christmas Walk, which begins at 5 p.m. Please turn to Page 17 for complete details. (Jim Slonoff photo)
BURLINGTON, IL
thehinsdalean.com

HMS hosts fall band concerts

Members of the Hinsdale Middle School sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade bands hosted their fall concert Nov. 17. Each band performed several numbers for the crowd gathered in the middle school gym. Meghan Monteleone, in the seventh-grade band, played the flute during the performance. George Andrikokus and Meghan Fulton (not pictured) served as conductors. Please turn to Page 16 for more pictures. (Jim Slonoff photo)
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Pet pic of the week

Garden is a beautiful 3-year-old pit bull terrier mix. She is very goofy, laid back and super snuggly and is adoptable to families with children 5 years and older. She has been spayed and is up-to-date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $275. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at http://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

"Keep the Wreath Red" with holiday fire safety

The Hinsdale Fire Department is once again teaming up with the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association and neighboring fire departments in the “Keep the Wreath Red” program. This year, the program began Thanksgiving Day and continues through Monday, Jan. 9. “Keep the Wreath Red” is a holiday fire safety...
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

US Marshals task force nabs fugitive

A 38-year-old Hinsdale man was taken into custody Nov. 22 in the 700 block of South County Line Road by members of the Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit assigned to the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force. Nerijus Tautvydas was wanted for multiple charges out of Lithuania,...
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Police warn of armed suspects looking for cars

Hinsdale police issued an alert Wednesday afternoon warning residents of a pattern of auto burglaries and auto thefts occurring in nearby jurisdictions. The incidents are similar to ones that have occurred over the last several years, in which offenders walk up and down residential streets, checking vehicles in driveways to see if they are unlocked with the key fobs left inside.
HINSDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy