Louise R. Stella, 95, of Clarendon Hills, passed away peacefully Oct. 25, 2022, surrounded by family. Louise was born in Lyons and grew up during the Great Depression. She was recognized as a leader at Nazareth Academy and continued to organize Class of 1944 reunions well into her 80s. Upon graduation she began working in the insurance industry, eventually becoming the first woman "special agent" for Fireman's Fund. She joined the National Association of Insurance Women and served in leadership roles, and was president of the I.D.E.A. Her remarkable success drew the attention of local media and she was featured on a radio interview to discuss her trailblazing career.

CLARENDON HILLS, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO