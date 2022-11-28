Read full article on original website
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football’s rollercoaster recruiting cycle continues
Michigan was full steam ahead on the recruiting trail after Saturday’s win over Ohio State. The Wolverines landed three commits from Ohio prospects since then (and also one the day before the game) as they look to capitalize on their 12-0 regular season. But their 2023 class took a...
J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards: Michigan’s ultra-bright future
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It only took two years, but Michigan has a pair of new, young playmakers at the wheel. And they’re slowly gaining confidence. J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards, two high-profile recruits in the Wolverines’ 2021 recruiting class, both had outsized performances over the weekend against Ohio State, contributing greatly to the 45-23 win against the Buckeyes in Columbus. While McCarthy commanded the offense four all four quarters, Edwards came alive in the fourth quarter to help put the game out of reach.
Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit
A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
Paul Finebaum Reveals Ohio State's Path To The College Football Playoff
Saturday was brutal for Ohio State fans, as the Buckeyes not only lost to arch rival Michigan, but got run off their home turf in a 45-23 loss. But as demoralizing as the defeat may have been, the team's dream of a national championship might not be totally dead. Ohio State fell to No. 5 in the ...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game
INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
Michigan rises to No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings
Five days before the College Football Playoff is set, Michigan is knocking on the door to the No. 1 spot. The Wolverines ticked up to No. 2 in the penultimate rankings released Tuesday, behind last year’s national champion Georgia at No. 1. The move comes after Michigan knocked off...
Can Michigan do it again? Where to buy tickets to the Big Ten Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Big Ten Football Championship Game started in 2011. It took a decade for the Michigan Wolverines to win their first, routing Iowa last December 42-3. A year later, fans will flock to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to see if Michigan can do it again. This time, the opponent is Big Ten West champion Purdue with kickoff set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Ohio State's possible path to the College Football Playoff
For the second year in a row, Ohio State will not compete in the Big Ten championship game. As the Buckeyes watch Michigan play Purdue on Saturday, they instead will root for chaos and perhaps a way into the College Football Playoff. Ohio State’s possible path to the College Football...
As college football openings grow, Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff becomes target
It’s that time of the year for hirings, firings and the around-the-clock nature of the college football coaching carousel. And with things just getting underway as the calendar gets ready to flip to December, members of Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff at Michigan are already being targeted. According to...
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
BM5: So you're telling us there's a chance
Ohio State played dumb and then dumber in the second half against Michigan. However, despite that loss, the Buckeyes still have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. If USC loses to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, the Buckeyes are in. Would they also get in with a TCU loss? Regardless, it was very good news for OSU last evening when the committee placed the Buckeyes at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 6 in the CFP rankings.
Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot
The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh named Big Ten coach of the year
He was welcomed back with open arms after flirting with the NFL, navigated offseason player and staff departures, and successfully orchestrated a change at quarterback. Jim Harbaugh had a tall order in front of him for the 2022 season, and plenty of questions as to how he would do it. Yet his Wolverines are 12-0 and playing for a second straight Big Ten championship, earning him coach of the year honors in back-to-back years.
Despite Michigan Loss, Recruits Impressed by The Game's Atmosphere and Conversations with Ohio State Coaching Staff
Ohio State didn’t get the job done on the field in its 45-23 loss to Michigan, but a plethora of recruits attending Saturday’s game still enjoyed their visit. Eleven Warriors caught up with 16 recruits who attended Saturday’s win and asked for their initial impressions and highlights from the visit. A quick note, a couple of premier prospects in the 2025 class that were scheduled to make the visit, Jadon Perlotte and Gideon Davidson, told Eleven Warriors they were unable to make it to Columbus this weekend.
Ohio State working to flip four-star DE
Ohio State football is in a dark spot following the second loss in a row to Michigan. While many around Buckeye Nation express their opinions on the current and future state of the football program, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff are working to continue to improve on this current season. Additionally, they are also working towards building on the future.
A letter from a very sad Ohio State student
Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
Best Michigan win ever? ‘Definitely right up there,’ Jim Harbaugh says
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After a victory of that magnitude, it’s always fun to compare. And debate is sure to rage on about this most recent win for some time. Michigan lays claim to 11 national championships, 21 bowl victories and 60 wins over archrival Ohio State.
Ohio State legend Troy Smith sends message after Michigan's flag-planting incident
Ohio State football legend Troy Smith made his stance known after Michigan players planted the Block "M" flag onto the turf at Ohio Stadium.
