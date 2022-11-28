Read full article on original website
Post-Pandemic Real-Time Payment Trend Shapes Future of Travel
Travel bans slowed the world down, but recovery points to the attraction of real-time payments. That’s according to Spencer Hanlon, global head of travel payments at Nium, who said in an interview with PYMNTS that while the period of travel bans and canceled flights was the most difficult time in the industry, it was also the most educational.
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
Patience and Cash-Like Payment Options Lead Peak Shopping Season
Cash equivalents came on strong in the closely watched Cyber Five weekend that ended Monday (Nov. 28). Faced with staggering inflation that pushed paycheck-to-paycheck households to the breaking point, consumers held back and then pounced on deals during the annual holiday sales event. Importantly, while not off the table given...
Brazilian Super App Inter&Co Now Part of Amazon PSP Program
Brazilian financial and eCommerce platform Inter&Co has joined the Amazon Payment Service Provider (PSP) Program. Inter&Co offers Brazilian users access to a wide range of services on its platform, including banking, investments, credit, insurance, shopping and remittance-related services. In a press release on Tuesday (Nov. 29), the company revealed details...
Does Crypto Still Have a Role in the Evolving Payments Landscape?
Even with all the questions swirling around the cryptocurrency industry after the staggering implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s once-heralded FTX exchange, customers and merchants are still keen on the ability to easily and securely accept and send cryptocurrency payments. It bears repeating that FTX is not, by any means, a...
American Airlines Has a Free Offer That Passengers Will Like. Most Airlines Do the Opposite
This is a story about American Airlines, Wi-Fi, and the word, "free." Let's start with "free." Imagine you have a new product, and you're trying to decide how to position it for potential customers. You can offer it one of three ways:. "Not free." This is the most straightforward model....
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
How to book hidden, cheaper award flights with the United Airlines credit cards
If you fly United Airlines with any regularity, you may be familiar with the United MileagePlus loyalty program. What you might not know is that it offers a unique feature where it reserves some flight award availability for certain customers. Just as United sells different cash fare levels (such as...
American Express Gold Card vs. American Express Green Card: Which Is Better?
The American Express® Gold Card and the American Express® Green Card* are both best used to earn rewards to put toward flights. Though they're a little pricier than other rewards credit cards with respective $250 (see rates and fees) and $150 annual fees, the Gold Card's premium makes sense given that it doubles as a grocery card.
Delta Should Proactively Offer All Sky Club Members A Refund
Delta Air Lines has what some folks might call a “good problem”. In reality, this problem is causing frustration with many of the airline’s best customers, something we discussed in detail this week. For quite some time the domestic airlines ran very mediocre lounges in the US. The lounges were a quieter place for members to catch up on work or relax in between flights. Food offerings were meager as were drink choices.
Jingle Pay Launches Mastercard for Unbanked UAE Residents
Jingle Pay has partnered with Mastercard to issue physical and virtual cards to users of its financial app. The Dubai-based FinTech said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the move centers on financial inclusion, aiming to provide a new accessible digital payment solution to the 1.7 million people in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are currently unbanked.
2023 Demands Better Cash Flow Management for SMBs
A new PYMNTS survey reveals 12% of SMBs are concerned they won’t survive beyond 2023. The Main Street Health Report shows increasing costs and fluctuating revenues are at the root of their worries, as cash flow challenges already impact roughly 1 in 4 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Inflation, cited by nearly 4 in 10 U.S. SMBs, and late payments, which hindered the growth of half of companies surveyed in the U.K., are the most immediate threats to cash flow.
Unbanked Launches Crypto Card in Europe
Unbanked has expanded its cryptocurrency card program to Europe. The New York-based crypto FinTech announced on Wednesday (Nov. 30) that eligible residents in the U.K., Norway and all EU member states except Austria and the Netherlands will be able to apply for an Unbanked crypto card. The European expansion is...
Serial Entrepreneur Rithesh Menon Buys B2B Healthcare Platform Audiology Plus
Serial entrepreneur Rithesh Menon has acquired B2B healthcare digital marketing platform Audiology Plus. Menon said he looks to “grow and contribute to the expanding healthcare digital marketing space,” according to a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release issued by FE International, the mergers & acquisitions (M&A) firm that served as the sole sell-side M&A adviser on the acquisition.
Green FinTech TreeCard Raises $23M
Environmentally conscious money app TreeCard is $23 million richer following a Series A funding round. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 30), the British company will use the funding to expand its staff, with the goal of doubling the size of its team. The round was led by Valar Ventures, owned by billionaire Peter Thiel.
Mobile Checkout Brings Ease of eCommerce Payments Into Stores
Payments innovators are pushing past omnichannel retailing to meld POS-capable channels tied to databases. It’s a unified commerce approach that brings capabilities like checkout anywhere on the sales floor. By creating digital environments in physical retail spaces, new customer interactions are enabled that not only allow consumers to skip...
Saudi British Bank Partners With Cybersource to Accelerate eCommerce Growth
Saudi British Bank (SABB) announced it has inked a strategic partnership with Cybersource to foster the bank’s growth in the eCommerce space, according to a on Monday (Nov. 28) press release. Cybersource is a Visa company that provides a range of online and in-person payment services. The new partnership...
Kyriba Teams With JPMorgan Payments on Real-Time Treasury
Finance and IT platform Kyriba and J.P. Morgan Payments have launched a real-time treasury solution. Offered to the companies’ mutual clients through a new application programming interface (API), the solution provides RTP network payments, payments status and bank reporting, the companies said Tuesday (Nov. 29) in a press release.
Aaron Carpenter Named New CEO of Transact Payments
Payments and card service company Transact Payments has named Aaron Carpenter as its new CEO. The company announced the appointment in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 29), saying Carpenter would be responsible for supporting “the diversification of its product offering” while helping Transact grow. Carpenter has been with...
India’s Tata Sons to merge Air India with Vistara airlines
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s oldest and largest conglomerate, Tata Sons, will merge its Air India with Vistara, which it jointly runs with Singapore Airlines, in a major step toward revamping the country’s debt-laden national carrier. The merger will strengthen Singapore Airlines’ foothold in India’s fast-growing aviation...
