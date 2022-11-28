A newly named infectious disease that caused an unprecedented outbreak in the U.S. earlier this year appears to be on the decline. Over the last week, Michigan has averaged less than one reported case per day of mpx -- the viral infection previously known as monkeypox. On Monday, the World Health Organization announced it would begin phasing out the name “monkeypox” over the next year, replacing it with “mpox” in an effort to reduce racist and stigmatizing language.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO