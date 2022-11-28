ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

How to get credit added to your Spectrum bill for an outage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectrum was experiencing an outage of TV, internet, and voice service in parts of Upper Michigan on Tuesday. If you are an affected customer, it is possible to get credit added to your bill for the time of the service outage. You need to contact Spectrum...
UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former Native American boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
Michigan board certifies 2022 election as ex-candidates spread false claims

LANSING, MI — After a heated and momentarily chaotic meeting, a bipartisan Michigan board unanimously certified the state’s midterm election results. Michigan’s post-election atmosphere had not been as turbulent as 2020 until Monday, as losing candidates spread conspiracy theories to the Board of State Canvassers and testified — with no evidence — to widespread election fraud.
Newly named infectious disease drops to less than 1 case per day in Michigan

A newly named infectious disease that caused an unprecedented outbreak in the U.S. earlier this year appears to be on the decline. Over the last week, Michigan has averaged less than one reported case per day of mpx -- the viral infection previously known as monkeypox. On Monday, the World Health Organization announced it would begin phasing out the name “monkeypox” over the next year, replacing it with “mpox” in an effort to reduce racist and stigmatizing language.
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
Michigan AG Dana Nessel wants Lee Chatfield investigation records kept secret from public

The Michigan Attorney General’s office wants to restrict public access to search warrant records in its investigation of former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, arguing the documents should remain shielded even though the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Michigan won a judge’s order unsealing them. The attorney general's maneuver to block the district court’s ruling comes after the media outlets persuaded an Ingham County district judge earlier this month to unseal a series of search warrants and...
Bat species native to Great Lakes on brink of extinction

The northern long-eared bat is facing extinction because of a deadly disease, prompting federal wildlife authorities to classify the cave-dwelling species as endangered. It’s a last-chance effort to save the small, flying mammal considered critical for pollination and insect control across its enormous natural range – much of the northern North American continent, including 38 U.S. states and eight Canadian provinces. Fatal white-nose syndrome has driven the population decline of the bats and already spread across about 80% of the species’ natural territory; wildlife experts fear it will affect the entirety of the range by the end of the decade.
On the anniversary of the Oxford High shooting, Michigan lawmakers honor those slain

Remembered as one of the darkest events in Michigan history, Wednesday, Nov. 30 marks one year since the shooting at Oxford High School left four students dead. It’s been a “whirlwind of emotions throughout the district since that horrible day” said to Sen. Rosemary Bayer, a Democrat who represents the district that includes Oxford. She acknowledged the shooting anniversary on the Senate floor during Tuesday’s session.
Michigan surpasses 40K COVID deaths

Michigan reached another coronavirus milestone recently, surpassing 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, the state health department had identified 40,085 individuals whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus infection. That total dates back to March 2020 when the first cases of COVID were identified within state lines.
SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
