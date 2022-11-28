Read full article on original website
Proposal 2 passed in Michigan, now what? Clerk raises concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's been nearly nearly a month since the November election where Michigan voters said yes to proposal two which would expanding voting rights and add nine days of early in-person voting. The Kent County Clerk, Lisa Posthumus Lyons, says this means there is a wholesale...
WLUC
How to get credit added to your Spectrum bill for an outage
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectrum was experiencing an outage of TV, internet, and voice service in parts of Upper Michigan on Tuesday. If you are an affected customer, it is possible to get credit added to your bill for the time of the service outage. You need to contact Spectrum...
Former Oxford School Board members warn every Michigan parent
Oxford Community Schools had a policy in place to assess threats at school. Former Board members say it never got implemented.
WLUC
UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former Native American boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
Michigan flags 112 low-performing schools for intensive intervention
Michigan’s Department of Education is requiring 112 low-performing public schools in 54 districts around the state to enter into agreements with the state to improve students’ academic performance. The list includes 25 schools from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, 10 from the Lansing Public Schools, seven from...
Michigan board certifies 2022 election as ex-candidates spread false claims
LANSING, MI — After a heated and momentarily chaotic meeting, a bipartisan Michigan board unanimously certified the state’s midterm election results. Michigan’s post-election atmosphere had not been as turbulent as 2020 until Monday, as losing candidates spread conspiracy theories to the Board of State Canvassers and testified — with no evidence — to widespread election fraud.
Newly named infectious disease drops to less than 1 case per day in Michigan
A newly named infectious disease that caused an unprecedented outbreak in the U.S. earlier this year appears to be on the decline. Over the last week, Michigan has averaged less than one reported case per day of mpx -- the viral infection previously known as monkeypox. On Monday, the World Health Organization announced it would begin phasing out the name “monkeypox” over the next year, replacing it with “mpox” in an effort to reduce racist and stigmatizing language.
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
Michigan’s women prison fails to comply with staff body searches, timely health care for inmates
An investigation into the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility found that there is still work to do in order to bring the facility up to compliance standards, according to a recent Office of Auditor General report. OAG staff presented the new findings from a follow-up investigation into July 2017...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel wants Lee Chatfield investigation records kept secret from public
The Michigan Attorney General’s office wants to restrict public access to search warrant records in its investigation of former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, arguing the documents should remain shielded even though the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Michigan won a judge’s order unsealing them. The attorney general's maneuver to block the district court’s ruling comes after the media outlets persuaded an Ingham County district judge earlier this month to unseal a series of search warrants and...
Bat species native to Great Lakes on brink of extinction
The northern long-eared bat is facing extinction because of a deadly disease, prompting federal wildlife authorities to classify the cave-dwelling species as endangered. It’s a last-chance effort to save the small, flying mammal considered critical for pollination and insect control across its enormous natural range – much of the northern North American continent, including 38 U.S. states and eight Canadian provinces. Fatal white-nose syndrome has driven the population decline of the bats and already spread across about 80% of the species’ natural territory; wildlife experts fear it will affect the entirety of the range by the end of the decade.
Fight to raise tipped minimum wage likely to spill into Michigan’s next legislative session
LANSING, MI — With the implementation of a 2018 ballot measure to raise Michigan’s tipped wage to minimum wage levels still in flux, some in the restaurant industry are concerned that should it go into effect come February 2023 their overall earnings will take a hit. Advocates of...
On the anniversary of the Oxford High shooting, Michigan lawmakers honor those slain
Remembered as one of the darkest events in Michigan history, Wednesday, Nov. 30 marks one year since the shooting at Oxford High School left four students dead. It’s been a “whirlwind of emotions throughout the district since that horrible day” said to Sen. Rosemary Bayer, a Democrat who represents the district that includes Oxford. She acknowledged the shooting anniversary on the Senate floor during Tuesday’s session.
Kristina Karamo running for Michigan GOP chair after losing Secretary of State race
Kristina Karamo, who lost the Michigan Secretary of State race by more than 600,000 votes after staking her short political career on denying the legitimacy of the 2020 election, wants to lead the state Republican Party. She is the latest conservative to announce a run for Michigan GOP chair after...
Michigan surpasses 40K COVID deaths
Michigan reached another coronavirus milestone recently, surpassing 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, the state health department had identified 40,085 individuals whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus infection. That total dates back to March 2020 when the first cases of COVID were identified within state lines.
Demand grows for Michigan budget flights as airfare soars to five-year high
Visiting grandma for the holidays may be out of budget this season as air fares are expected to reach a five-year high. The travel app Hopper predicts the average ticket will cost $463 for a domestic flight around Christmas time. That’s a jump from what the app estimated for Thanksgiving prices at $350.
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
Rail strike would be ‘catastrophic’ to Michigan economy, industries warn
A national rail strike could deliver a blow to the Michigan economy. That’s why state industry leaders are urging Congress to approve contract agreements between rail companies and unionized workers ahead of a Dec. 9 deadline.
