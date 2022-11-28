ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fed matches year of hot inflation with feverish rate hikes

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street expects the impact of the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive year of interest rate hikes in at least three decades to continue to be felt through next year. The central bank’s plan to fight stubbornly high prices on everything from food to clothing...
msn.com

A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns

Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
US News and World Report

Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
Reuters

Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy