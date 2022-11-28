Read full article on original website
Fed won't crash economy with interest-rate hikes: Powell
Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has been "pretty aggressive" already with its interest rate hikes and won't try to crash the economy with further sharp increases just to get inflation under control faster, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
Business Insider
The Fed just crushed hopes of rate cuts anytime soon - and the US economy will suffer stagflation next year, a top strategist says
Fed officials said the inflation fight isn't over and they don't expect to cut interest rates soon. Their words were a "reality check" and "bucket of cold water" for investors, Christopher Smart said. The top strategist expects weak growth, stubborn inflation, and rates to peak around 5% next year. Two...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
Benzinga
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
The Fed will only start cutting interest rates late next year - and the US economy will suffer a recession, a top economist predicts
Beth Ann Bovino expects stubborn inflation, a recession, and higher interest rates and unemployment. The top S&P economist sees rates peaking around 5% and unemployment hitting 5.6% next year. Inflation has likely peaked, and the US economy may shrink 0.1% next year, Bovino said. US investors should steel themselves for...
kitco.com
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
The US economy will tip into a 'mild' recession next year as the Fed winds down rate hikes - but a hard landing could be coming, JPMorgan says
The Fed's tightening campaign will continue, with 100 basis points more remaining until March, JPMorgan analysts wrote. The Fed's moves will tip the economy into a mild recession in 2023, they predicted. Inflation could ease further, though more than a million jobs could be lost as unemployment rises toward 5%.
Bank of America sees inflation falling to this number by the end of next year—but it’ll take a recession to get there
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on lowering costs for American families at Irvine Valley College on Oct. 14, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. Inflation has been a thorn in the side of the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration for more than a year, but Bank of America’s chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen says the worst of the price hikes are over.
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
Federal Reserve to slow interest rate rises as it tackles 40-year inflation high
The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, indicated the central bank is preparing to slow the pace of interest rate rises as it tackles a 40-year high in inflation. But Powell warned there “was more ground to cover” and rates would stay higher for an extended period. In a...
msn.com
Falling house prices will help the Fed tame inflation – but they also increase the risk of a prolonged economic downturn
Housing could be about to become a key policy puzzle for the Federal Reserve. Market activity has fallen for nine consecutive months and home sales were down 28.4% in October from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors, with some economists warning that prices could plummet 20% next year as the broader slowdown kicks in.
Fed matches year of hot inflation with feverish rate hikes
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street expects the impact of the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive year of interest rate hikes in at least three decades to continue to be felt through next year. The central bank’s plan to fight stubbornly high prices on everything from food to clothing...
msn.com
A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns
Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
US News and World Report
Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
Euro sags against sterling after euro zone inflation cools
SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to approve any spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund listings to date, commissioner Mark Uyeda said at the sidelines of a forum in Singapore on Wednesday.
Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike
FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
Europe’s Inflation Is on Fire
Inflation in the United States is not nearly over and will look like Europe’s inflation soon.
