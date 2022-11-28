ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

zip06.com

Grizzlies Send Several Competitors to the State Open

The Guilford girls’ swimming and diving team was well-represented when the State Open Championship took place last week. The Grizzlies finished in 20th place by recording a team score of 99 points for the State Open at Yale University on Nov. 20. Guilford’s 200 medley relay team of junior...
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Nighthawks Represented by Two Swimmers in State Open

The North Haven girls’ swimming and diving team sent two athletes to participate in the State Open Championship last week. Seniors Mikayla Rapuano and Alice Scalmani represented the Nighthawks when the State Open was hosted at Yale University on Nov. 20. Rapuano posted an 11th-place finish in the 100-yard...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Rosado Swims the Backstroke for the Yellowjackets at State Open

Senior Julia Rosado finished her career with the East Haven-Wilbur Cross-Hillhouse (EH-WC-H) co-op girls’ swimming team by participating in the State Open Championship last week. Rosado competed in the 100-yard backstroke for the Yellowjackets when the State Open was hosted at Yale University on Nov. 20. Rosado finished in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Playoff Bound!

Head Coach Hill Gbunblee addresses his team holding the Principal’s Cup trophy as players sneak up behind him to douse him with the water jug to celebrate the victory. Valley Regional High School-Old Lyme defeated Haddam-Killingworth on Nov. 22. The team heads to the playoffs with a 9-1 record as a six seed.
zip06.com

Champs!

Cameron DeAngelo (18), celebrates his late goal with teammates Michael Kapij (1) and Bradley Kulmann (12) along with fans and family. The Old Saybrook High School Rams defeated the East Hampton Bellringers in the boys Class S CIAC soccer championship on Nov. 20 at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford for their fourth consecutive state title.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Hand Football Dashes Guilford’s Playoff Hopes with 28-25 Win

Despite a rough season while playing the toughest teams in the state, the Hand football team concluded its campaign on a high note–defeating its rival for a 15th straight time and eliminating them from state playoff contention. The Tigers entered their annual Thanksgiving week season finale against Guilford on...
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Valley Regional-Old Lyme Football Tops Rival H-K To Earn Class SS Playoff Berth

A 9-1 regular season deserves a postseason. That’s what Head Coach Hill Gbunblee and the Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team felt as they left the field on Nov. 22, just having defeated rival Haddam-Killingworth in the annual Thanksgiving game. Even after the win, a spot in the postseason was not yet solidified, as they would have to hope for a Cromwell/Portland victory over Rocky Hill before focusing on the playoffs.
OLD LYME, CT
zip06.com

Yellowjackets Fight to the Final Whistle in Thanksgiving Loss to Branford

East Haven was defeated by Branford 48-14 on Thanksgiving morning in their annual rivalry game. The loss concluded East Haven’s season with an overall record of 2-9. With the win, Branford finished the year with a record of 6-5 and qualified for the Class M Playoffs. Yellowjackets senior quarterback...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

GHS Welcomes Jazz Grammy Winner for Intimate Concert

The Guilford High School (GHS) Music Department has established the T. Thomas Boates Guest Artist Fund to bring in artists to perform annually. The GHS Jazz Ensemble will host the first of these concerts featuring 2014 Downbeat Critics Poll Winner and Grammy Award winning tenor saxophonist Wayne Escoffery. The performance...
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Happy 101st Birthday!

Nick D’Amico, of Guilford, celebrates his 101st birthday on Friday, Dec. 2. He’ll celebrate with his sister Gloria D’Amico Smith, a lifelong Guilford resident. Happy Birthday, Nick!
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Vinny Costanza: It’s All About Giving Back

There's no shortage of community helpers around the holiday season. For the Knights of Columbus (KofC) Council 3733, giving back to the community is an everyday effort, according to Grand Knight Vinny Constanza. “That’s what this whole organization is about: giving back to the community,” Vinny says. “As a Grand...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

A Lesson in Perseverance: Briganti Pens Thriller, ‘Moral Demise’

A thriller filled with adventure, mystery, and the sinister truth behind a beneficial scientific breakthrough converge in Joe Briganti’s first young adult book, Moral Demise. But for this newly-published author, Guilford resident and Branford High School (BHS) assistant principal, it’s also a story of perseverance, and belief in one’s own abilities.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

River Valley Artists Holiday Show

Paintings, sculpture, fiber work, monoprints, photography, pottery, fused glass, hand crafted ornaments, unique jewelry, throw pillows, photographs with Santa and your dog or child, plus a specially made gin cocktail are all part of River Valley Artists’ Holiday Show. This unusual show, which includes work by 29 River Valley...
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

Restaurant Raffle Returns Dec. 1

To help local eateries, the Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce is hosting a restaurant raffle with gift cards to all the restaurants in town this holiday season. The drawing will be on Friday, Dec. 16. Interested parties can purchase a raffle ticket for $20. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec....
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Dave Moore: Ready for a Second Term

Service Above Self may be the Rotary Club's motto, but for two-time Madison Rotary Club President Dave Moore, it's something he lives every day. Dave, a retired Air Force pilot, spent more than three decades flying numerous airframes and completing his service to his country, but his service didn't end when he retired. After 31 years in the air, Dave quickly found another way to serve as a member of the Rotary Club.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Riccitellis Celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary

Carmine (Chick) and Marie Riccitelli of East Haven celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept.7, 1957 at St. Lawrence Church in West Haven. They recently renewed their wedding vows and had their marriage blessed at St. Therese Church in Branford by Rev. Msgr. David Walker in front of family and friends. A luncheon celebration followed hosted by their children Carmine Riccitelli, Jr. (Patricia), Linda Houde (Ron), and Craig Riccitelli. Carmine, an army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict, is retired from Metro North Commuter Railroad.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Marina Capezzone: Helping Provide a Little Compassion

When she worked at The Nest Coffee House in Deep River, Marina Capezzone had a question: why aren’t there more places like this?. The Nest was designed to give employment opportunities and job skills to young adults, with disabilities ranging from physical to emotional challenges, among them autism and other neurodiverse conditions.
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

Faith’s Final Toy Drive Underway

The grand finale for Faith’s Toy Drive is on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at What’s Cookin’, 78 Boston Post Road, Madison. Faith Trembley and her mom Lisa have held the Toy Drive for the last five years, and Lisa says that this year’s event will be the last for her and Faith as they are hoping to hands the reigns to other local organizations.
MADISON, CT

