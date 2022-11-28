Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
zip06.com
Grizzlies Send Several Competitors to the State Open
The Guilford girls’ swimming and diving team was well-represented when the State Open Championship took place last week. The Grizzlies finished in 20th place by recording a team score of 99 points for the State Open at Yale University on Nov. 20. Guilford’s 200 medley relay team of junior...
zip06.com
Nighthawks Represented by Two Swimmers in State Open
The North Haven girls’ swimming and diving team sent two athletes to participate in the State Open Championship last week. Seniors Mikayla Rapuano and Alice Scalmani represented the Nighthawks when the State Open was hosted at Yale University on Nov. 20. Rapuano posted an 11th-place finish in the 100-yard...
zip06.com
Rosado Swims the Backstroke for the Yellowjackets at State Open
Senior Julia Rosado finished her career with the East Haven-Wilbur Cross-Hillhouse (EH-WC-H) co-op girls’ swimming team by participating in the State Open Championship last week. Rosado competed in the 100-yard backstroke for the Yellowjackets when the State Open was hosted at Yale University on Nov. 20. Rosado finished in...
zip06.com
Playoff Bound!
Head Coach Hill Gbunblee addresses his team holding the Principal’s Cup trophy as players sneak up behind him to douse him with the water jug to celebrate the victory. Valley Regional High School-Old Lyme defeated Haddam-Killingworth on Nov. 22. The team heads to the playoffs with a 9-1 record as a six seed.
zip06.com
Champs!
Cameron DeAngelo (18), celebrates his late goal with teammates Michael Kapij (1) and Bradley Kulmann (12) along with fans and family. The Old Saybrook High School Rams defeated the East Hampton Bellringers in the boys Class S CIAC soccer championship on Nov. 20 at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford for their fourth consecutive state title.
zip06.com
Hand Football Dashes Guilford’s Playoff Hopes with 28-25 Win
Despite a rough season while playing the toughest teams in the state, the Hand football team concluded its campaign on a high note–defeating its rival for a 15th straight time and eliminating them from state playoff contention. The Tigers entered their annual Thanksgiving week season finale against Guilford on...
zip06.com
Nighthawks’ Football Races Into Class MM Playoffs After Dominant Amity Win
The North Haven football team has dominated its competition all season long, and so it came as little surprise that the Nighthawks punched their first postseason ticket in four years in emphatic, convincing fashion. North Haven traveled to face its rival Amity for the pair’s annual Thanksgiving week match up....
zip06.com
Valley Regional-Old Lyme Football Tops Rival H-K To Earn Class SS Playoff Berth
A 9-1 regular season deserves a postseason. That’s what Head Coach Hill Gbunblee and the Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team felt as they left the field on Nov. 22, just having defeated rival Haddam-Killingworth in the annual Thanksgiving game. Even after the win, a spot in the postseason was not yet solidified, as they would have to hope for a Cromwell/Portland victory over Rocky Hill before focusing on the playoffs.
zip06.com
Yellowjackets Fight to the Final Whistle in Thanksgiving Loss to Branford
East Haven was defeated by Branford 48-14 on Thanksgiving morning in their annual rivalry game. The loss concluded East Haven’s season with an overall record of 2-9. With the win, Branford finished the year with a record of 6-5 and qualified for the Class M Playoffs. Yellowjackets senior quarterback...
zip06.com
Branford Football Returns to State Playoffs After Dominant Win Over East Haven
For the Branford football team, it was not exactly “win and in” for its postseason hopes as the Hornets entered their regular-season finale, but rather, win to have a shot to get in with help. Fortunately, regardless of the phrasing, the Hornets made it happen and have extended their season beyond the holiday.
zip06.com
GHS Welcomes Jazz Grammy Winner for Intimate Concert
The Guilford High School (GHS) Music Department has established the T. Thomas Boates Guest Artist Fund to bring in artists to perform annually. The GHS Jazz Ensemble will host the first of these concerts featuring 2014 Downbeat Critics Poll Winner and Grammy Award winning tenor saxophonist Wayne Escoffery. The performance...
zip06.com
Happy 101st Birthday!
Nick D’Amico, of Guilford, celebrates his 101st birthday on Friday, Dec. 2. He’ll celebrate with his sister Gloria D’Amico Smith, a lifelong Guilford resident. Happy Birthday, Nick!
zip06.com
Vinny Costanza: It’s All About Giving Back
There's no shortage of community helpers around the holiday season. For the Knights of Columbus (KofC) Council 3733, giving back to the community is an everyday effort, according to Grand Knight Vinny Constanza. “That’s what this whole organization is about: giving back to the community,” Vinny says. “As a Grand...
zip06.com
A Lesson in Perseverance: Briganti Pens Thriller, ‘Moral Demise’
A thriller filled with adventure, mystery, and the sinister truth behind a beneficial scientific breakthrough converge in Joe Briganti’s first young adult book, Moral Demise. But for this newly-published author, Guilford resident and Branford High School (BHS) assistant principal, it’s also a story of perseverance, and belief in one’s own abilities.
zip06.com
River Valley Artists Holiday Show
Paintings, sculpture, fiber work, monoprints, photography, pottery, fused glass, hand crafted ornaments, unique jewelry, throw pillows, photographs with Santa and your dog or child, plus a specially made gin cocktail are all part of River Valley Artists’ Holiday Show. This unusual show, which includes work by 29 River Valley...
zip06.com
Restaurant Raffle Returns Dec. 1
To help local eateries, the Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce is hosting a restaurant raffle with gift cards to all the restaurants in town this holiday season. The drawing will be on Friday, Dec. 16. Interested parties can purchase a raffle ticket for $20. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec....
zip06.com
Dave Moore: Ready for a Second Term
Service Above Self may be the Rotary Club's motto, but for two-time Madison Rotary Club President Dave Moore, it's something he lives every day. Dave, a retired Air Force pilot, spent more than three decades flying numerous airframes and completing his service to his country, but his service didn't end when he retired. After 31 years in the air, Dave quickly found another way to serve as a member of the Rotary Club.
zip06.com
Riccitellis Celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary
Carmine (Chick) and Marie Riccitelli of East Haven celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept.7, 1957 at St. Lawrence Church in West Haven. They recently renewed their wedding vows and had their marriage blessed at St. Therese Church in Branford by Rev. Msgr. David Walker in front of family and friends. A luncheon celebration followed hosted by their children Carmine Riccitelli, Jr. (Patricia), Linda Houde (Ron), and Craig Riccitelli. Carmine, an army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict, is retired from Metro North Commuter Railroad.
zip06.com
Marina Capezzone: Helping Provide a Little Compassion
When she worked at The Nest Coffee House in Deep River, Marina Capezzone had a question: why aren’t there more places like this?. The Nest was designed to give employment opportunities and job skills to young adults, with disabilities ranging from physical to emotional challenges, among them autism and other neurodiverse conditions.
zip06.com
Faith’s Final Toy Drive Underway
The grand finale for Faith’s Toy Drive is on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at What’s Cookin’, 78 Boston Post Road, Madison. Faith Trembley and her mom Lisa have held the Toy Drive for the last five years, and Lisa says that this year’s event will be the last for her and Faith as they are hoping to hands the reigns to other local organizations.
Comments / 0