Multiple Crashes On Garden State Parkway Results In Major Traffic Jam

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

TOMS RIVER – Some drivers’ morning commute was heavily delayed after several crashes were reported on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, causing up to a 9-mile delay, officials said.

According to reports made by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), one crash occurred around 6 a.m. near mile marker 89 in the northbound lanes by the exit for Route 70 into Brick and Lakewood. At that time, the center and right lanes were closed and traffic was backed up to Berkeley Township.

According to witnesses at the scene, the crash allegedly involved a diesel truck. Sgt. Alejandro Goez of New Jersey State Police told Jersey Shore Online that a diesel fuel spill was reported and cleaned up. Goez also confirmed that no serious injuries were reported and all cars involved were removed by about 7:40 a.m.

Drivers were prompted to get off the Parkway at Exit 83, which caused major delays on several roads in Toms River leading to Brick.

A second crash was reported at mile marker 90 near the exit for Chambers Bridge Road in Brick. This added to the congestion as two lanes were closed, NJDOT reported.