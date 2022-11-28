Read full article on original website
Mexico’s Andres Guardado rips Canelo Alvarez for ‘silly’ Lionel Messi threat
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez does not represent the Mexican national team’s sentiment about Lionel Messi. One day after the legendary boxer threatened Argentina’s soccer megastar, Mexico’s captain at the World Cup, Andres Guardado, dismissed the comments as “silly.” As is customary between opponents after games, Guardado exchanged jerseys with Messi after Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Argentina on Saturday. After video surfaced of the Argentinian team celebrating in the locker room, Alvarez, who is Mexican, accused Messi of deliberately stepping on the Mexican jersey Guardado gave him. “I know the person Messi is,” Guardado told reporters, per Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports. “It’s a...
Canelo apologizes to Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina match
Canelo Alvarez apologized to football star Lionel Messi as Argentina approached its crunch World Cup tie against Poland. The super middleweight king had been angry with the PSG player over a Mexican shirt being on the floor after Argentina scored a crucial 2-0 win. As both teams faced their fate...
Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments
Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Adidas technology proves Portugal captain did not score opener against Uruguay at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo did not score Portugal's opener in their 2-0 win over Uruguay at the World Cup, according to Adidas technology inside the match ball. Ronaldo claimed he had got the faintest of touches with his head on Bruno Fernandes' cross to give Portugal the lead as he celebrated jubilantly, but FIFA later awarded the goal to Fernandes.
Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
‘I got carried away’: Canelo Alvarez apologises to Lionel Messi after World Cup threat
Canelo Alvarez has apologised for publicly threatening Lionel Messi after he took offence to a dressing-room video that appeared to show the Argentine striker nudging away a Mexican jersey on the floor with his foot.Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday and Alvarez, who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter, said that the striker “should ask God that I don’t find him” having taken offence at the video.On Wednesday, however, Alvarez tweeted that he got carried away and apologised to Messi and the people of Argentina.“These last few days I got carried...
Canelo slams Messi over Mexico team World Cup jersey
DOHA, Qatar — In one corner, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. In the other, Lionel Messi. The Argentina star may have gotten into trouble with the wrong person after moving the Mexican national team jersey with his foot while celebrating his team’s much-needed World Cup win against Mexico on Saturday.
World Cup 2022 highlights: Casemiro, Brazil top Switzerland, 1-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Brazil defeating Switzerland 1-0 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. With the win, Brazil (2-0-0) secured a record 17th consecutive unbeaten game in group stages of the World Cup despite being without superstar captain Neymar, who was injured in the team's first group-stage match.
While Ronaldo draws attention, Portugal just keeps on winning
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo did what Cristiano Ronaldo does on Monday, delivering the goal that sent Portugal surging through to the knockout stages of the World Cup. Or so it seemed for a minute or two at Lusail Stadium, as Ronaldo celebrated like a goalscorer until it was revealed that Bruno Fernandes had in fact provided the decisive blow that now looks likely to determine the outcome of Group H.
Canelo Calls Out Messi for Disrespecting Mexico at World Cup
The Argentina star was seen moving a Mexican jersey with his foot in the locker room after the team’s win.
World Cup 2022: Argentina into last 16, crunch time for Germany and Belgium – live
Join Martin Belam for a look back on Tuesday’s action and all the buildup to the final games in Groups E and F
Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez To Start For Argentina In Do-Or-Die Group Stage Clash With Poland At FIFA World Cup, Argentine Media Report
Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is set to start for the Argentine national team in their World Cup group stage clash with Poland this evening. This according to Argentine news outlet Ole, via FCInterNews, who report that Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni will continue to put his faith in the Nerazzurri striker for the decisive match to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.
Canada vs Morocco predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture today
Morocco’s history makers will hope to go one step further on Thursday when they face Canada in a decisive group stage game.Having beaten Belgium 2-0 last time out, the Atlas Lions claimed a first triumph at a World Cup since 1998 - but it’s all the way back to 1986 the last time they reached the knockout phase.Walid Regragui’s team will achieve that feat if they beat Canada in this final Group F fixture, though even failing to win will be enough to progress if Belgium don’t bounce back to beat Croatia.Canada are already out, exiting after two defeats...
Are Australia any chance against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup? Why Socceroos could stop Lionel Messi and Co.
Against all odds, Australia have made it to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Drawn in a daunting Group D alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia, the Socceroos were given little hope of advancing, let alone winning a game. Well Graham Arnold's side not only...
