Read full article on original website
Related
Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to Black Friday deals that you can shop early. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year. Originally released in February, the S22 sold over 1 million pre-orders the first week after release...
Phone Arena
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Being able to get an ultra-high-end smartphone like the Galaxy S22+ for free is obviously the dream for many Christmas shoppers on super-tight budgets, but while Verizon and T-Mobile have both made such a killer early Black Friday 2022 deal possible in the last couple of weeks, Walmart is today kicking off a festive sale that some bargain hunters may find even more compelling.
CNET
8 Cyber Monday Deals at All-Time Low Prices Right Now
Cyber Monday is in full swing, giving you another opportunity to score some major deals on holiday gifts now that Black Friday has come and gone. This Cyber Monday, we're seeing fantastic deals on consoles, headphones and Bluetooth speakers. These discounts are so good, in fact, they're some of the best we've ever seen.
Digital Trends
Save $1,000 on this 85-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV for Cyber Monday
The official Black Friday sales have come and gone, but savvy holiday shoppers know what that means: It’s time for Cyber Monday deals. Originally an online counterpart to Black Friday, the two events now tend to blend together as Black Friday sales increasingly take place online, so we’re already seeing Cyber Monday bargains on all sorts of electronics, from gaming gear to home theater equipment. That means that if your home cinema room could use a big-screen TV — and we mean big — then you need to check out the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, which is on sale right now at Walmart for $1,998 after a huge $1,002 discount.
Digital Trends
Walmart Black Friday: This 65-inch QLED just dropped below $400
Black Friday deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup, and with big discounts on both high-end and budget options, there’s no reason not to. Walmart Black Friday deals have already started trickling out, and the retailer is offering an awesome deal on an already affordable option. Right now you can buy the Onn 65-inch QLED 4K TV for only $398, a discount of $180 off its original price of $578. A large, home-theater-defining TV for under $400 is nothing to turn up your nose at. Don’t wait until November 25 — it will probably sell out soon!
CNET
Over 100 Incredible Post-Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Buy Now at Amazon
Cyber Monday is over but there are still deals to check out. We're not sure how long these deals will last, so you'd better get a shift on. You can always check out Amazon's own dedicated deals page but rather than sift through everything, save yourself some time and have a look at our top picks across a range of categories below. And for even more savings, be sure to check out all the best Cyber Monday deals available at Best Buy, Target and Walmart as well.
CNET
5 Cyber Monday Deals to Splurge On: High-Cost Items Worth the $$$
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Not every Cyber Monday deal is worth entertaining. It may be enticing to snatch up a $200 TV, but sometimes retailers are just trying to get of old inventory or they're pawning off lower-quality products. Yet, you can still score some pretty good deals out there on high-quality items -- you might just have to look higher up the price list.
9 best wireless earbuds Black Friday deals: up to 45% off Sony, Bose, AirPods
Black Friday 2022 has come very good for wireless earbuds deals...
Digital Trends
Why a Kindle Paperwhite is the best $100 you can spend on Cyber Monday
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are prime times throughout the year to get mobile tech at lower-than-usual prices. That means there are ample Cyber Monday phone deals, tablet deals, and smartwatch deals. But those aren’t the only mobile gadgets you can buy for cheap. Also available at a discount today is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.
15 killer Cyber Monday deals on cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Best Cyber Monday sales on Samsung Galaxy S22 cases. Casetify Impact Case Series for Galaxy S22. $47 $55 Save $8. Instead of the average bland,...
CNET
Final Day to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are here, and if you're looking to save even more money on the items you buy, the online giant has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app. There are six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed for much-wanted hardware upgrade
Another day, another Galaxy S23 leak – and this one is an official document from Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 Reveal Could Happen In Early February
As the new year rolls around, Samsung is expected to reveal its next lineup of Galaxy S smartphones, complete with new processors and camera updates.
Digital Trends
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)
As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
CNET
Cyber Monday Is Tomorrow: Get These Deals for Under $50 Now
Cyber Monday is just hours away, which means you can expect even more deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other retailers than you've already seen during the Cyber Week shopping event. You'll find discounts on tech gifts (including gifts for yourself, of course) from Apple, Amazon and Belkin, along with things like air fryers, fuzzy slippers and popular toys -- all for $50 or less.
Digital Trends
Don’t fall for these GPU deals on Cyber Monday
Now that GPU prices have returned to normal, you can save big on the best graphics cards on Cyber Monday. There are some great deals this year, but equally as many bad ones. In some cases, cards that are on sale are even more expensive than cards that aren’t on sale — yikes.
CNET
81+ Cyber Monday Deals Under $25 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More
It's Cyber Monday and that can only mean one thing: more deals! With huge sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and many other stores, there are major discounts to be found. And if you're wanting to make your budget stretch further, we've dug up some of the best deals you can find for $25 or less, whether you're shopping for tech, toys, your home, or fashion and beauty staples.
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89
Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday: Stream Disney+, Netflix, and more with this $18 accessory
Cyber Monday is your chance to check off a bunch of products on your tech shopping list while saving a ton of money. If you’ve ever wanted to add a Roku to your home theater setup, this is your chance. Right now you can grab the Roku Express for only $18 at Best Buy, a $12 discount from its usual $30.
CNET
This Discounted 50-Inch 4K Fire TV Includes a $50 Credit for a Future Amazon Purchase
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're looking to upgrade to a 4K TV and missed out on some of the major deals happening between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don't fret. There are still some great offers to take advantage of at various retailers, including Amazon. Right now you can score a 50-inch Hisense U6 Series QLED 4K smart Fire TV for just $340. While that is technically $40 more than we saw this same TV go for during the aforementioned holiday sales, Amazon has sweetened the deal by offering a $50 credit free with purchase. Just be sure to use promo code AB9ME9JX3SY4 at checkout. That means you technically save $10 more overall, which is a solid deal if you're an avid Amazon shopper. This offer is available now through Dec. 18 while supplies last.
Comments / 0