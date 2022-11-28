Read full article on original website
DA Rosales ordered to appear Thursday following dramatic day of testimony in Walmart case
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following a day of dramatic courtroom testimony in the Walmart case, Judge Sam Medrano ruled the Hoffmann family did not violate the gag order placed on the court on July 1. After District Attorney Yvonne Rosales failed to appear in court Wednesday, Medrano issued a show cause for her to […]
Facing possible removal for alleged incompetence, El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales resigns
The first-term DA was under fire for the office’s mishandling of criminal cases and for potentially jeopardizing the prosecution of the man charged in the 2019 Walmart massacre. Facing possible removal from office over accusations of incompetence and misconduct, El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is stepping down. The...
What is next for the El Paso District Attorney’s Office?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign on Dec. 14, questions remain about who is going to replace her, what happens with the current D.A.’s Office and the biggest case in the state — the Walmart shooting case. On Monday, Rosales accepted an agreement to submit her […]
El Paso prosecutor resigns after facing accusations of incompetence
El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign. She faced accusations of incompetence involving hundreds of cases and of slowing down the case against the suspected Walmart shooter.
Watch Live: Gag order in Walmart shooting to be discussed during hearing
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A status hearing for the August 3rd Walmart mass shooting case is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. Judge Sam Medrano Jr. set a gag order, which prohibits attorneys, parties and witnesses from discussing the high-profile case to the public. The gag order was...
DA's resignation will not impact Walmart shooting state case, UTEP professor says
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales's resignation will take effect on Dec. 15 and a professor at the University of Texas at El Paso said he doesn't believe cases will be impacted. There's been concern her resignation will impact the state trial for...
DA Rosales fails to appear for court appearance, agrees to deal to resign
UPDATE: District Attorney Yvonne Rosales accepted a deal to resign effective 5 p.m. Dec 14 after she did not show up for a scheduled court appearance. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in a court hearing today for her removal case. The hearing is expected to determine whether […]
Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court Monday afternoon when a 1 p.m. […]
Man accused of shooting in Canutillo neighborhood has bond split
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of being responsible for a shooting in Canutillo last week had his court hearing on Monday. The judge did not lower the suspect's bond but did split his bond. Andre Bryce Gilmer, 22, along with another person is accused of showing up...
El Pasoans worried Walmart shooting case will get delayed even more after DA resigns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The case against the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect will most likely get delayed even more after the El Paso District Attorney announced she is resigning. El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales said she will resign effective Dec. 14 after many issues reported within her...
Police identify man who prompted SWAT situation in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who prompted a SWAT situation while officers were serving search warrants in central El Paso Monday night. Officers arrested 33-year-old Julio Cesar Perez. The SWAT situation happened at the 3300 block of Harrison around 8:25 p.m. Officials...
Tensions run high as Mexico moves migrants out of Rio Grande camp in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tensions are running high as migrants camped along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez were moved out by law enforcement the past two days. One police officer reportedly was hit by a rock. Migrants told KTSM that felt they were being treated like “animals.” “Where did you guys graduate from […]
Driver in minivan accused of trying to smuggle bundles of cocaine into U.S.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 19 pounds of cocaine were found under the dashboard of a minivan that crossed into El Paso from Mexico. The discovery was made Monday at the Stanton Bridge. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 71-year-old Mexican man drove up in...
Who will replace D.A. Yvonne Rosales after she resigns?
EL PASO, Texas -- The District Attorney's office has remained quiet a day after District Attorney Yvonne Rosales said she would resign from her position. The biggest question on everyone's mind is who will take over the office once Rosales leaves?. Currently, First Assistant District Attorney Salah George Al-Hanna is...
Inmate at El Paso County jail allegedly kicks officer, tries to steal duty weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An inmate at the El Paso County jail is facing additional charges after he allegedly kicked a detention officer and tried to take the officer’s duty weapon when he was taken to a hospital for a medical appointment. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Joe Watts was arrested on an assault for family violence […]
Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
El Paso, Juarez back in same time zone
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso and Juarez, Mexico, will no longer be in different time zones starting on Wednesday. The move not only will cut down on confusion among international travelers but also put Juarez manufacturing plants back in line with El Paso warehousing and transportation networks, border leaders said. “We are […]
El Paso voters head back to the polls for city council runoff elections
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — For the second time this month, El Paso voters are heading back to the polls on Wednesday for several runoff elections. There are three runoff elections for El Paso City Council on the line. Vying for District one is attorney Brian Kennedy and tech...
El Paso County holding surplus auction in early December
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will be auctioning off surplus inventory online between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10 and is inviting the public to participate. Those interested in purchasing extra inventory can do so via the Public Surplus website beginning on Thursday. A press release states that the auctions are open to […]
First all-abilities playground opens in El Paso County
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County opened its first all-abilities playground Wednesday. The playground is located at Gallegos Park in Canutillo and is the first of three all-abilities playgrounds to open in the county. It is meant to be a space that provides inclusive play opportunities for children...
