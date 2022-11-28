EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign on Dec. 14, questions remain about who is going to replace her, what happens with the current D.A.’s Office and the biggest case in the state — the Walmart shooting case. On Monday, Rosales accepted an agreement to submit her […]

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO