El Paso, TX

KTSM

What is next for the El Paso District Attorney’s Office?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign on Dec. 14, questions remain about who is going to replace her, what happens with the current D.A.’s Office and the biggest case in the state — the Walmart shooting case.  On Monday, Rosales accepted an agreement to submit her […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court Monday afternoon when a 1 p.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police identify man who prompted SWAT situation in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who prompted a SWAT situation while officers were serving search warrants in central El Paso Monday night. Officers arrested 33-year-old Julio Cesar Perez. The SWAT situation happened at the 3300 block of Harrison around 8:25 p.m. Officials...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Who will replace D.A. Yvonne Rosales after she resigns?

EL PASO, Texas -- The District Attorney's office has remained quiet a day after District Attorney Yvonne Rosales said she would resign from her position. The biggest question on everyone's mind is who will take over the office once Rosales leaves?. Currently, First Assistant District Attorney Salah George Al-Hanna is...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

El Paso, Juarez back in same time zone

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso and Juarez, Mexico, will no longer be in different time zones starting on Wednesday. The move not only will cut down on confusion among international travelers but also put Juarez manufacturing plants back in line with El Paso warehousing and transportation networks, border leaders said. “We are […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County holding surplus auction in early December

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will be auctioning off surplus inventory online between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10 and is inviting the public to participate. Those interested in purchasing extra inventory can do so via the Public Surplus website beginning on Thursday. A press release states that the auctions are open to […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

First all-abilities playground opens in El Paso County

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County opened its first all-abilities playground Wednesday. The playground is located at Gallegos Park in Canutillo and is the first of three all-abilities playgrounds to open in the county. It is meant to be a space that provides inclusive play opportunities for children...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

