Leave room for Room Seven in the closet

ST. LOUIS – We always have room for high-end vintage pieces in our closets. Explore and see what you can find behind the doors of Room Seven. Harriet Fitzpatrick is a top stylist and owner of Room Seven, she can help outfit you from the office to a holiday party.
Main St. Louis business group announces new office space

St. Louis’ main economic development group announced a 10-year lease in the city’s downtown area. Greater St. Louis Inc., a group of investors and business strategists focused on driving long-term economic growth in the city, is moving to the 22nd floor of One Metropolitan Square, according to a Wednesday news release.
Use your HSA or FSA for premium frames from Performance Eyecare

ST. LOUIS – With nine locations around St. Louis Performance Eyecare offers quality frames and a five-star unlimited warranty. The end of the year means it is time to use your HSA/FSA benefits before they expire, and these accounts can be used on eyewear related products or services from Performance Eyecare.
Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career

EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
Killer pastrami is here to stay: Kohn’s finds a buyer

St. Louis can breathe a collective sigh of relief — it looks as if killer pastrami sandwiches are here to stay. Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli, the only free-standing full-service grocery in St. Louis, has been bought by two Orthodox businessmen on the East Coast for an undisclosed amount.
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
Warming centers opening up in St. Louis City and County

With the winter cold setting in, St. Louis City and County are launching full-scale shelter operations on Thursday, December 1, to help the unhoused. Warming centers opening up in St. Louis City and …. With the winter cold setting in, St. Louis City and County are launching full-scale shelter operations...
Brandon J. Roofing is committed to being a better version of the industry

ST. LOUIS – CEO and Owner of Brandon J. Roofing Brandon James has been working on houses for decades as a subcontractor. He opened Brandon J. Roofing with an intention to be a better version of the industry by finding the right roofing production options backed by warranties. Hiring the right claims consultants to help owners throughout their claim has built his business right here in the St. Louis area.
9 heated patios to keep you cozy this winter

As the seasons change and the weather becomes a bit chilly, a variety of restaurants and bars have focused their efforts on keeping patrons warm while they dine outdoors. Whether through heat lamps, fire pits or partially enclosed seating, these St. Louis spots allow you to dine al fresco year round.
DroneFOX: west St.Louis

A beautiful look at west St. Louis, courtesy of our Clement AutpGroup DroneFOX. A beautiful look at west St. Louis, courtesy of our Clement AutpGroup DroneFOX. Citizens for Modern Transit is working with several organizations to help commuters across the bi-state stay toasty this winter. Bowles Elementary School closed Thursday...
Must-See Hilarious St. Louis TikToks

St. Louis may not have any TikTok houses (and really, thank God for that), but it still gets its fair share of love, hate and videos on the addictive platform. Here are hilarious TikToks from popular local creators, TikToks about St. Louis (or Missouri) and TikToks that just capture that St. Louis flavor.
A guide to the perfect wines for gifting

ST. LOUIS – You’re invited; now what?. What wine do you gift? No worries, we have Wanda. The advanced sommelier has your top picks of wines. Wanda Cole-Nicholson shared that reds are wonderful along with sparkling wines and even whiskeys and sangria. She stopped by with her version of sangria. Keep calm and wine on.
St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?

For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
Tim's Travels: Grant's Farm

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go. Students on campus are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy. Missouri Supreme Court holds hearing on Kevin Johnson …. The Missouri Supreme Court will hear...
