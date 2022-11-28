By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Residents who live in a Mattapan Heights apartment building are speaking out after almost a week with their only elevator out of service.Several residents who live in 229A that WBZ-TV spoke to deal with a medical issue. One woman named Tai has severe asthma. "When I get up there I can barely breathe," Tai said. She's frustrated another day has passed by without the elevator being fixed. "I have a handicap plaque and everything, it's not like this is a joke."A man who recently had double knee surgery had to carry two packages up several flights...

