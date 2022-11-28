ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Buy's Cyber Monday Deals Include Huge Savings on Everything From TVs to Air Fryers

By Delilah Gray, Kay Snowden, Olivia Harvey and Sydni Ellis
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Best Buy is having an epic Cyber Monday sale with specials that are selling out quickly. The retailer has deals on items for everyone on your holiday shopping list with sales across all of its categories — that’s right, Best Buy doesn’t only sell electronics. From kitchen appliances to fitness equipment, here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals we found on Best Buy.

These deals won’t last very long, so you should take advantage of them while you can. We recommend using this opportunity to get all of your holiday shopping done. It’ll make the holidays much less stressful this way!

Save $50 on the Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker that comes with 28 smart cooking programs that replaces 10 kitchen appliances. So now you can pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté, make yogurt, warm food, bake cakes, and steam meats, veggies, and rice with one appliance. The Instant Pot also features five programmable settings for your own recipes to make cooking a breeze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSQh8_0jQ6dZ5X00
Image: Instant Pot
Instant Pot 6qt-Pro Electric Pressure Cooker $99.99 Buy now

Elevate your at-home movie nights and TV binge-watching sessions with this 75-inch Samsung TV. Go beyond HDTV to enjoy your content with a Crystal Processer 4K resolution. This TV has voice-activated control and support for Dolby Digital Plus if you want a full movie-theater experience in your home. And with Smart TV powered by Tizen built in, it’s easy to find and stream the latest shows and movies in just a few clicks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjD0H_0jQ6dZ5X00
Image: Samsung
Samsung 75 $629.99 Buy now

Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer . The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGrD0_0jQ6dZ5X00
Image: Bella Pro
Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer $59.99 Buy now

Beats Studio³ Wireless headphones actively block external noise (Pure ANC) and feature real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion for a premium listening experience. The headphones’ efficient Apple W1 chip supports up to 22 hours of battery life with Pure ANC on. Switching Pure ANC off for low-power mode increases playback to up to 40 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AqxRq_0jQ6dZ5X00
Image: Beats by Dre
Beats by Dr. Dre Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $149.99 Buy now

The NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill has a 3.0 CHP motor to power through your toughest workouts, while its iFIT technology gives you access to thousands of on-demand workouts with trainers. Using the 0-12% incline range and 0-12 MPH speed, your trainers can automatically adjust your machine to match their movements. After your workout, fold up the deck for convenient storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQlaq_0jQ6dZ5X00
Image: NordicTrack
Nordictrack Elite 800 Treadmill $999.99 Buy now

Have a wine drinker in your life? Then they’ll greatly appreciate getting this classy wine cooler from Insignia that can hold up to eight bottles of vino. Mechanical thermostat controls allow you to set the fridge at the perfect temperature between 46- and 65-degrees Fahrenheit. The cooler also has adjustable leveling feet and a quiet motor, making it fit perfectly anywhere in the house. (Note: the wine is sold separately — boo!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRo4f_0jQ6dZ5X00
Image: Insignia
Insignia 8-Bottle Wine Cooler $119.99 Buy now

Classic Surface Pro design meets high-speed performance, giving you premium laptop power, a powerful tablet with kickstand, or a portable digital canvas while running Windows 11 on an 11th Gen Intel Core. Front and rear-facing HD cameras and Studio Mics deliver crystal-clear video calls, and the device features both USB-C and USB-A ports, a MicroSD slot, and compatibility across generations of accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCyQ7_0jQ6dZ5X00
Image: Microsoft
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ $599.99 Buy now

This fast, powerful, and versatile hoverboard features cool LED lighting and dual 160W motors get you to wherever you want to go quickly. With a maximum ride range of 3 miles, you can zip back and forth at warp speed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbAO9_0jQ6dZ5X00
Image: Hover-1
Hover-1 Blast Electric Self-Balancing Scooter $79.99 Buy now

Brew rich, full-flavored coffee and enjoy delicious, creamy lattes simply made in minutes with the new Keurig K-Latte single serve coffee and latte maker . Whether brewing coffee or making lattes, the K-Latte brewer works with any K-Cup pod so the options are endless. The frother is designed to be easy-to-clean and its base flips up to save counter space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyDbv_0jQ6dZ5X00
Image: Keurig
Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $59.99 Buy now

Innovation meets versatility with the ultimate griddle by Pit Boss Grills, perfectly blending power, portability, and precision to create a one-of-a-kind grilling machine that delivers a bigger, hotter, and heavier outdoor cooking experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNtaN_0jQ6dZ5X00
Image: Pit Boss
Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 4-Burner Griddle $499 Buy now

Get your Christmas shopping over and done with at Best Buy on Cyber Monday and allow yourself to sit back, relax, and enjoy the holiday season without having to stress.

