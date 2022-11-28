TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WENY) - It's championship week for New York State high school football. In Class D, Tioga will take the field with their eyes on back-to-back state titles. The Tigers will take on Cambridge/Salem at the JMA Wireless Done in Syracuse on Saturday. Both teams enter this game undefeated at 13-0. Tioga beat Randolph by a touchdown in last week's state semifinals, while Cambridge/Salem is coming off a 47-22 win over Moriah.

TIOGA, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO