To report Section V girls basketball scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V girls basketball scores as soon as possible by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com. Please include a name and contact number. The Section V girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date. On social: Follow our sports coverage on Instagram ...
TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WENY) - It's championship week for New York State high school football. In Class D, Tioga will take the field with their eyes on back-to-back state titles. The Tigers will take on Cambridge/Salem at the JMA Wireless Done in Syracuse on Saturday. Both teams enter this game undefeated at 13-0. Tioga beat Randolph by a touchdown in last week's state semifinals, while Cambridge/Salem is coming off a 47-22 win over Moriah.
