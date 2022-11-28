Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Two Elmira College basketball players, Horseheads grad earn Empire 8 weekly honors
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Empire 8 released its weekly basketball awards on Monday, with two Elmira College student-athletes as well as a Horseheads grad being recognized after stellar performances. Elmira College's Desiree Roy was named Empire 8 Player of the Week. Roy recorded a double-double with 21 points and...
Section V girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season
To report Section V girls basketball scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V girls basketball scores as soon as possible by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com. Please include a name and contact number. The Section V girls basketball scores for the 2022-23 season will be listed below by date. On social: Follow our sports coverage on Instagram ...
Baldwinsville girls basketball gets win over New Hartford
BALDWINSVILLE – Though it may have proved discouraging, the Baldwinsville girls basketball team’s defeat to Jamesville-DeWitt in the Nov. 26 final of the Bill Middleton Tip-Off Tournament did not prove too damaging. For when the Bees resumed action Tuesday night at Baker High School against visiting New Hartford,...
What you need to know about the 2022-23 Watertown wrestling team
Few wrestling programs around the state have the same rich tradition that Watertown High School does and 2022-23 Arrows are certainly expecting to keep a good thing going. The Arrows went 13-4 in duals last winter, including 6-2 in the Eastern South Dakota Conference; won their third-straight Region 1A championship; and moved up...
NH all-state soccer teams: Here are Seacoast players honored and picks for Twin State game
The St. Thomas Aquinas girls soccer team went undefeated in the regular season, and advanced to the Division III championship game for the second straight year. Although the top-seeded Saints lost to No. 2 Gilford in the championship, they were well represented in all-state selections, voted on by the New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association.
NewsChannel 36
Tioga football aims to bring home second straight state title
TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WENY) - It's championship week for New York State high school football. In Class D, Tioga will take the field with their eyes on back-to-back state titles. The Tigers will take on Cambridge/Salem at the JMA Wireless Done in Syracuse on Saturday. Both teams enter this game undefeated at 13-0. Tioga beat Randolph by a touchdown in last week's state semifinals, while Cambridge/Salem is coming off a 47-22 win over Moriah.
