The Pros and Cons of Medicare Advantage

If you’re one of the 64 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, you know that a deluge has begun. In your mailbox and on TV you’re being inundated with ads for Medicare Advantage plans, star-powered by the likes of William Shatner, all promising great care with low- or zero-cost premiums.
CNET

Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part B Premiums Are Getting Cheaper

In 2023, Medicare Part B premium prices will be cheaper, while Part A premiums and deductibles are getting slightly more expensive. This is because the Social Security Administration each year adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?

The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
Big Medicare changes on the horizon

Those enrolled in Medicare could see some big changes in coming months. Out-of-pocket costs for a month’s supply of insulin will be capped at $35, and vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be free beginning Jan. 1, 2023. And for the first time ever, the health care program will be able to negotiate directly with drug manufacturers to lower the price of some of the costliest, brand-name drugs.
3 Reasons You Need Life Insurance In Retirement — Plus Why It’s Easier To Apply Now

Though life insurance is typically thought of as a product for young families, the fact is that for retirees, this product can be important and an extra sense of security, especially when you travel. Cash at death is not just needed to pay taxes, but also to assure a surviving spouse’s well-being, leave a legacy for your family or charity, and achieve related estate planning goals. And with the recent pandemic, it’s no surprise sales of life insurance have been up in the last two years.
Social Security Benefits for Children: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

If you receive Social Security Disability Insurance or are eligible to receive retirement benefits and have kids, it's possible your children could also qualify for benefits. These are called Social Security Child's Insurance Benefits, which the Social Security Administration disburses to children as long as one parent is entitled to receive benefits.
What to know about applying for disability benefits due to depression

The Social Security Administration considers certain depression cases to be disabilities. Some people with depression may get financial assistance if they can show how depression affects their capacity to work. This article takes a close look at depression and disability. After explaining how different institutions define “disability,” it details sources...

