Read full article on original website
Related
Consumer Reports.org
The Pros and Cons of Medicare Advantage
If you’re one of the 64 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, you know that a deluge has begun. In your mailbox and on TV you’re being inundated with ads for Medicare Advantage plans, star-powered by the likes of William Shatner, all promising great care with low- or zero-cost premiums.
HMO Vs PPO+ Beyond: Assessing The Different Types Of Health Insurance Plans
Here is a breakdown of the different types of health insurance plans so you can make an informed decision about your healthcare.
No Long-Term Care Insurance? 5 Other Ways To Plan Ahead To Age at Home in Retirement
Retired Americans who prefer to age at home rather than live in a retirement or assisted living facility will need a lot of money to pay for it. This isn't a problem for the wealthy. For everyone...
CNET
Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part B Premiums Are Getting Cheaper
In 2023, Medicare Part B premium prices will be cheaper, while Part A premiums and deductibles are getting slightly more expensive. This is because the Social Security Administration each year adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
Yakima Herald Republic
How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member
Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
Social Security update: First half of double $1,755 SSI payments in December to arrive in 11 days
Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are just 11 days away from their first of two checks to be delivered in the month of December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?
The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
3 Ways You Can Get Paid for Caring for a Family Member
The government wants to support caregivers -- and caregivers deserve to be paid.
Can You Be Paid To Be A Caregiver For A Family Member? How Personal Services Contracts Work
As emotionally grueling as the strain can be for someone providing care to a family member, it is often matched by equally burdensome financial stress. For America's 48 million unpaid family...
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for November 2022
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be back on a normal schedule in November 2022 after two straight months of outliers. SSI benefits are usually paid on the 1st of the month unless the...
Social Security update: Monthly payment worth an average of $1,668 to go out to millions in five days
Millions of Social Security recipients are set to get their monthly retirement payments, worth up to an average of $1,668 per check, in only five days.
Can SSI Pay You Extra Social Security Benefits in 2023?
It's worth taking a few minutes to see if you qualify.
msn.com
Social Security benefits in 2023 will rise the most in 40 years. How much will I get?
Social Security recipients will get a hefty raise in 2023, with benefits rising 8.7%, the most in four decades. The inflation-related bump may coax some retirees into tapping their benefits early, before they reach full retirement age. It also may spark a few questions. How do you apply for Social...
calmatters.network
Big Medicare changes on the horizon
Those enrolled in Medicare could see some big changes in coming months. Out-of-pocket costs for a month’s supply of insulin will be capped at $35, and vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be free beginning Jan. 1, 2023. And for the first time ever, the health care program will be able to negotiate directly with drug manufacturers to lower the price of some of the costliest, brand-name drugs.
travelawaits.com
3 Reasons You Need Life Insurance In Retirement — Plus Why It’s Easier To Apply Now
Though life insurance is typically thought of as a product for young families, the fact is that for retirees, this product can be important and an extra sense of security, especially when you travel. Cash at death is not just needed to pay taxes, but also to assure a surviving spouse’s well-being, leave a legacy for your family or charity, and achieve related estate planning goals. And with the recent pandemic, it’s no surprise sales of life insurance have been up in the last two years.
Can I Apply for Supplemental Security Income Online?
In 1972, Congress enacted the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program to ensure that disabled and blind individuals, as well as low-income elderly persons, would have a minimum level of income....
CNET
Social Security Benefits for Children: Who Qualifies and How to Apply
If you receive Social Security Disability Insurance or are eligible to receive retirement benefits and have kids, it's possible your children could also qualify for benefits. These are called Social Security Child's Insurance Benefits, which the Social Security Administration disburses to children as long as one parent is entitled to receive benefits.
Social security recipients can expect an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023, the most in four decades
With winter weather just around the corner, many Americans are finding themselves fighting inflation. This includes rising energy prices and food costs. However, Social Security recipients received some good news this year with the announcement about a raise in their benefits for the upcoming new year.
Medical News Today
What to know about applying for disability benefits due to depression
The Social Security Administration considers certain depression cases to be disabilities. Some people with depression may get financial assistance if they can show how depression affects their capacity to work. This article takes a close look at depression and disability. After explaining how different institutions define “disability,” it details sources...
Comments / 0