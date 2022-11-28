Read full article on original website
Should Bruins pursue Patrick Kane before NHL trade deadline?
The Boston Bruins are the NHL's best team through the first quarter of the 2022-23 season. They entered Monday tied for the league lead in goals scored and fewest goals allowed. The special teams units have been effective and the goaltending, at least as far as Linus Ullmark is concerned, has been elite. Boston's depth has been fantastic, too, with 20 different players scoring at least one goal over the first 21 games.
Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards makes fun of Lightning forward Pat Maroon's weight
Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards made fun of the weight of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Tuesday's NESN broadcast.
We’re finally going to see the Bruins’ best lineup
Despite having the best record in the NHL, the Boston Bruins have actually not had their best lineup on the ice for a single game this season. That will finally change Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Bruins waive Stralman as Forbort nears return from injury
The Boston Bruins placed Anton Stralman on waivers Monday, per multiple reports. The veteran defenseman was signed by the B's to a one-year contract in October after originally joining the team in training camp via a PTO deal. Stralman played in eight games for the Bruins and didn't tally a...
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injury Bug Returns, Signature Wins & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was another positive week for the Boston Bruins. They won two out...
Jack Edwards fat-shamed Pat Maroon multiple times during Bruins-Lightning
The Boston Bruins defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, but the most memorable portion of the game may be NESN announcer Jack Edwards fat-shaming Pat Maroon for no reason.
Lightning's Pat Maroon perfectly responds to fat-shaming comment from Bruins broadcaster Jack Edwards
Bruins broadcaster Jack Edwards fat-shamed Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon during the team's matchup on Tuesday night, to which the three-time Stanley Cup champion responded.
Stats, standings, and predictions for the start of the Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game homestand
The Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game Canadian road trip started poorly, got better, then finished worse. After splitting their series against the Laval Rocket and Toronto Marlies, the Farm visited the Calgary Wranglers, where they played out two games that finished almost identically to our prediction in last week’s preview!
FLAMESTV PODCAST - FLOODGATES OPEN IN WIN OVER PANTHERS
Brendan Parker and Meaghan Mikkelson break down a 6-2 win on the Original 16 Postgame Show. Brendan Parker and Meaghan Mikkelson break down a 6-2 win over the Panthers, with postgame comments from Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Rasmus Andersson and Head Coach Darryl Sutter. 'WHY I LOVE HOCKEY SO MUCH'
Panthers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks
Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on...
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
