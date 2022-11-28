The Boston Bruins are the NHL's best team through the first quarter of the 2022-23 season. They entered Monday tied for the league lead in goals scored and fewest goals allowed. The special teams units have been effective and the goaltending, at least as far as Linus Ullmark is concerned, has been elite. Boston's depth has been fantastic, too, with 20 different players scoring at least one goal over the first 21 games.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO