Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony JamesSan Antonio, TX
Related
Plan to dance the night away at the San Antonio's 2023 New Year's Eve Bash
This year's celebration, themed 'Dancing in the Streets,' is expected to draw around 70,000 people.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
SAN ANTONIO — There is nothing more beautiful than the lights decorating our town at Christmas. Who doesn't love going to see the glittering holiday displays?. The related video above was originally published November 24. San Antonio has quite a few places you and your family can enjoy the...
KENS 5
Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more
SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
Laika Cheesecake and Espresso opening new location in New Braunfels
Some of the cheesecake in a jar flavors include Blueberry White Chocolate, Cookies and Cream and Toffee Turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) Laika Cheesecake and Espresso is planning to expand its business into the Unicorn Retail Center in New Braunfels. Construction on the new location at 1430 Unicorn Ave., Ste. 106, was set to begin at the end of November and is anticipated to be completed by the end of January. The shop uses fresh ingredients to make cheesecakes that can be served in both jars and single slices. 210-462-6981. www.laikacheesecakes.com.
KSAT 12
Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
flicksandfood.com
Two Marriotts on the River Walk Offer Twice the Holiday Fun
Two Marriotts on the San Antonio River Walk are Offering “Holiday on the River” Packages. Two Marriotts, the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk, two connected hotels, are offering holiday packages for guests’ delight this season! Treat you and your partner or family to holiday hotel packages, a festive and delightful way to celebrate the holidays.
KSAT 12
Celebrate the holidays at Natural Bridge Caverns
Natural Bridge Caverns is decking its caverns with holiday décor for its annual Christmas at the Caverns. The holiday festivities run on weekends from Dec. 3 through Dec. 23 at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road. The popular destination is offering a number of activities on weekends in December and...
tpr.org
Downtown welcomes official Christmas tree, River Walk lights, and holiday shopping
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. The holiday river parade and official tree lighting ceremony were held downtown over the weekend, but more holiday events are planned in the city's center well into January.
KSAT 12
These San Antonio area lakes will be stocked with trout this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds around San Antonio this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks the fish from November through February as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program. Here is a list of upcoming expected stock dates...
seguintoday.com
Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal
(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights
It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.
news4sanantonio.com
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
San Antonio's first Black Bear Diner is the new 'breakfast for dinner' spot
Come for the pancakes and stay for the taco salad.
KSAT 12
‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical’ showing at Majestic Theatre this week
SAN ANTONIO – “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” is taking over the Majestic Theatre this week. The 85-minute performance shows from Nov. 29 through Dec. 4 at 224 E. Houston St. The touring musical is narrated by the Grinch’s dog, Max, and...
Rosario’s Mexican Café in Southtown closes
SAN ANTONIO — A popular Southtown establishment has closed its doors. Consistently named the ‘Best Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio’ by food critics, Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina has been a fixture at the corner of Alamo and St. Mary’s for more than two decades.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
KSAT 12
Local nonprofit collecting holiday gift donations for families battling cancer
SAN ANTONIO – It’s the season of giving, and Big Love Cancer Care needs your help to bring holiday cheer to local families dealing with the toughest fight of their lives. The Texas-based nonprofit is collecting gifts that will go to families this holiday who are battling cancer.
seguintoday.com
Seguin’s sneak peek into how others deck the halls for the holidays: Anita and Blain Perez, 803 E. College
(Seguin) — The 29th Holiday Home Tour presented by the Seguin Conservation Society will satisfy a lot of curious people with this wonderful example of a Craftsman style “Airplane” Bungalow built in 1919. Sitting at the corner of E. College and Bruns Street in the College Heights area of Seguin, Mr. E.C. Willman, built this house. Mr. Willman was the owner of the horse drawn trolley system in Seguin and he was also the builder of the Zuehl mini mansion located at 434 N. Camp Street built in 1906. He was obviously a busy man as he later dealt in real estate. While living on E. College Street the Willman daughter, Glendora, was married to H. Dwight Gates in the backyard and they resided in the small cottage at the rear of the property.
flicksandfood.com
Awesome Hill Country Winery is Having Christmas On The Hill on Dec 3
Awesome Hill Country Winery, Kerrville Hills Winery, is Hosting Christmas On The Hill Dec 3rd. Christmas On The Hill at Kerrville Hills Winery is a Christmas shopping event for wine lovers. This is a FREE event so grab your wine friends and come to one of the prettiest spots in the Texas hill country. Join them for local food, arts, crafts, and wine at their annual holiday bazaar. **THIS EVENT WILL BE AT THE KERRVILLE LOCATION ONLY 3600 Fredericksburg Rd, Kerrville, Texas 78028!**
Best Areas Of San Antonio, Texas To Buy A Home
Planning to move to San Antonio, TX? Get to know the city's neighborhoods and surrounding towns, and learn the best places to buy a home.
Comments / 0