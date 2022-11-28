ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Laika Cheesecake and Espresso opening new location in New Braunfels

Some of the cheesecake in a jar flavors include Blueberry White Chocolate, Cookies and Cream and Toffee Turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) Laika Cheesecake and Espresso is planning to expand its business into the Unicorn Retail Center in New Braunfels. Construction on the new location at ​​1430 Unicorn Ave., Ste. 106, was set to begin at the end of November and is anticipated to be completed by the end of January. The shop uses fresh ingredients to make cheesecakes that can be served in both jars and single slices. 210-462-6981. www.laikacheesecakes.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Two Marriotts on the River Walk Offer Twice the Holiday Fun

Two Marriotts on the San Antonio River Walk are Offering “Holiday on the River” Packages. Two Marriotts, the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk, two connected hotels, are offering holiday packages for guests’ delight this season! Treat you and your partner or family to holiday hotel packages, a festive and delightful way to celebrate the holidays.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Celebrate the holidays at Natural Bridge Caverns

Natural Bridge Caverns is decking its caverns with holiday décor for its annual Christmas at the Caverns. The holiday festivities run on weekends from Dec. 3 through Dec. 23 at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road. The popular destination is offering a number of activities on weekends in December and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal

(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin’s sneak peek into how others deck the halls for the holidays: Anita and Blain Perez, 803 E. College

(Seguin) — The 29th Holiday Home Tour presented by the Seguin Conservation Society will satisfy a lot of curious people with this wonderful example of a Craftsman style “Airplane” Bungalow built in 1919. Sitting at the corner of E. College and Bruns Street in the College Heights area of Seguin, Mr. E.C. Willman, built this house. Mr. Willman was the owner of the horse drawn trolley system in Seguin and he was also the builder of the Zuehl mini mansion located at 434 N. Camp Street built in 1906. He was obviously a busy man as he later dealt in real estate. While living on E. College Street the Willman daughter, Glendora, was married to H. Dwight Gates in the backyard and they resided in the small cottage at the rear of the property.
SEGUIN, TX
flicksandfood.com

Awesome Hill Country Winery is Having Christmas On The Hill on Dec 3

Awesome Hill Country Winery, Kerrville Hills Winery, is Hosting Christmas On The Hill Dec 3rd. Christmas On The Hill at Kerrville Hills Winery is a Christmas shopping event for wine lovers. This is a FREE event so grab your wine friends and come to one of the prettiest spots in the Texas hill country. Join them for local food, arts, crafts, and wine at their annual holiday bazaar. **THIS EVENT WILL BE AT THE KERRVILLE LOCATION ONLY 3600 Fredericksburg Rd, Kerrville, Texas 78028!**
KERRVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy