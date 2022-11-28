Read full article on original website
The Best Workouts To Strengthen Your Rotator Cuff
We can easily get an impingement in the rotator cuff when we wear down tendons or muscles. Here are a few stretches and exercises to strengthen your shoulders.
Refinery29
What Registered Dietitians Really Think Of Intermittent Fasting
The diet that wellness influencers and health geeks have been obsessed with over the past few years is all about simply not eating — that is, during certain periods of time. As the name suggests, intermittent fasting involves fasting for a set period of time (some people fast for 16 hours, then eat for eight hours a day; others alternate full days) and then eating.
What to know about weight loss drugs going viral on social media
Since they hit the market, both Ozempic and Wegovy have been in high demand.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Thyroid Medication for Weight Loss
Thyroid patients often struggle with their weight. If you are reading this, and you have low thyroid or hypothyroidism, then you probably know what I am talking about. Your thyroid is one of the primary regulators of your metabolism. This is why people who have low thyroid or hypothyroidism end...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Intermittent Fasting Impact Your Blood Pressure?
Currently, intermittent fasting is popular for its health benefits. Research proves intermittent fasting can reduce your blood sugar, manage and help you lose weight, reduce your heart disease risk, and decrease inflammation. Another potential benefit? Reducing your blood pressure. Fasting’s Effect on Your Blood Pressure and Heart Health. What...
cohaitungchi.com
Fitness Experts Share Top Workouts for People With High Blood Pressure
Celebrity personal trainer Scott Parker has been touched by hypertension for as long as he can remember. While Parker never had high blood pressure himself, he has seen firsthand what it’s like to deal with it on a daily basis. He remembers learning how to use a blood pressure cuff when he was just 6 years old as his father dealt with dangerous hypertension. He would help his dad put the cuff on and became very knowledgeable about all the medications his father took. Parker says he can’t recall a time when his dad wasn’t on at least five different medications.
Diet plans that boost heart health
Changing the way you eat can change your life for good. Adopting healthier eating habits can improve your heart health and reduce your risk of coronary artery disease. Making healthy swaps like having low-calorie, fiber-rich apple slices instead of potato chips with your sandwich can also help you manage diabetes and blood pressure – two conditions that can increase your risk of heart disease.
The One Food Rule Dietitians Say You Should Follow If You Want To Take Inches Off Your Waist
Losing weight healthily doesn’t happen overnight, and is possible with the help of a balanced diet, regular exercise, ample hydration and a consistent sleep schedule. When focusing on all of these aspects to better your health, dietitians say there is one helpful rule or tip to follow before preparing your meals that can help your diet become more weight loss-friendly. Read on for insight, advice and suggestions from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
MedicineNet.com
Why Am I Gaining Weight so Fast During Menopause, and How Can I Stop It?
Menopause occurs when your ovaries stop producing the hormones estrogen and progesterone. This causes you to stop getting your periods and marks the end of your reproductive ability. Many women gain weight during menopause, but there are steps you can take to prevent it. Menopause usually occurs gradually over three...
Intermittent fasting diet could actually send you to an early grave: new study
Intermittent fasting is practiced by fit celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian and Gisele Bundchen. Many credit the method, which restricts food intake to a strict time period in the day, to keeping them slim. But a new study says intermittent fasting can also send you to an early grave. Published in the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, researchers found that skipping breakfast is associated with a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Also adversely affected were people who ate three meals a day but at least two meals less than 4.5 hours apart. “Our research revealed that individuals eating only one...
myzeo.com
Heart Health: How to Find the Best Exercise For Heart Health
Did you know that more than 75% of people in the United States aren’t meeting physical activity guidelines?. Sedentary lifestyles are becoming more common, and as couch-time increases, so does the risk of heart failure. If you’re wanting to improve your heart and health, you should consider implementing an...
cohaitungchi.com
How to Lose Weight With PCOS: A Doctor Explains
Between 4 and 20% of reproductive-age women have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Patients with PCOS often find it’s much harder to lose weight than it is for those without PCOS—and much easier to gain weight unintentionally. If you have PCOS and are trying to lose weight, you may feel frustrated that you’re doing everything “right” while the scale isn’t budging.
The Three Pillars Of A Balanced Meal To Keep You In Your Best Health
Eating healthy doesn't always come easy for many of us. But podcaster and RD, Lisa Moskovitz, simplifies the notion of healthy eating in a recent episode.
cohaitungchi.com
Is Weight Loss Really 80 Percent Diet and 20 Percent Exercise?
If you’ve ever Googled, “Is diet or exercise more important for weight loss?” you’ve probably come across this seemingly arbitrary formula for dropping pounds: It’s 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise. But where did that 80/20 ratio come from? And what does it really mean?
