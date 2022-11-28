Celebrity personal trainer Scott Parker has been touched by hypertension for as long as he can remember. While Parker never had high blood pressure himself, he has seen firsthand what it’s like to deal with it on a daily basis. He remembers learning how to use a blood pressure cuff when he was just 6 years old as his father dealt with dangerous hypertension. He would help his dad put the cuff on and became very knowledgeable about all the medications his father took. Parker says he can’t recall a time when his dad wasn’t on at least five different medications.

