Lebanon County, PA

WTAJ

$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
CRESSON, PA
abc27.com

Men steal nearly $20K from Pennsylvania gas station gaming devices

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, three men allegedly stole nearly $20,000 from video gaming devices at a Pennsylvania gas station. According to police, on Nov. 15 at 3:14 p.m., three men entered the Mobil gas station located at 20 Pottsville Street in Schuylkill County. The men allegedly removed a total of $19,355 from video gaming devices that were located on the premises.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of stealing $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he stole $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the place he was working. Tyrone police said the investigation led to charges for 43-year-old James McAleer after a total of 10 packs of tickets were stolen from the Puff Super Value […]
TYRONE, PA
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania offers photos with Santa

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Are you still looking for the perfect Christmas card picture? Look no further. Humane Pennsylvania is offering pet and family photos with Santa this holiday season. Photos with Santa will cost $10 for the first photo and $5 for every additional photo. The money raised will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New grocery store opening in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store

A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine

WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Poacher Busted With Nearly 40 Bucks in His Possession

A man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was arrested on the evening of Nov. 15 on multiple charges of poaching. Pennsylvania State Police at Lehighton took David J. Frantz Sr., 59, into custody after responding to a complaint from a resident of Polk Township. The resident described an unknown F-150 parked on private property with the door ajar and a rifle visible on the front seat.
KUNKLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Ex-inmate wins round in suit against Pa. county for loss of eyesight

WILLIAMSPORT – The suit against Northumberland County by a former inmate who is blind in one eye and has minimal sight in the other will proceed to discovery. U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle on Tuesday denied the county’s motion to dismiss the complaint of Robert Francis Santore who claims he has virtually lost sight in his right eye because he was not provided on a regular basis drops prescribed by his ophthalmologist.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

