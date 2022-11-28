Read full article on original website
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery New Year's Millionaire raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
A Pennsylvania Lottery News Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a store in Dauphin County. Related video above: PA Lottery celebrates 50 years. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying the ticket was sold at Steve's General Store at 2985 Elizabethtown Road, Hershey. A second...
$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth more than $326,000 sold in Bradford County
GILLETT, Pa. — A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $326,858 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Big Win game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Bradford County on Sunday, November 27. Dandy Mini Mart on Berwick Turnpike in Gillett gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Big...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 sold in Fayette County
A prize-winning ticket worth $150,000 for a Pennsylvania Lottery game was sold by a Fayette County store on Nov. 23. The Country Store in Markleysburg receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Big Holiday Blowout is a $10 Fast Play game that offers top prizes of $150,000. Players...
abc27.com
Men steal nearly $20K from Pennsylvania gas station gaming devices
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, three men allegedly stole nearly $20,000 from video gaming devices at a Pennsylvania gas station. According to police, on Nov. 15 at 3:14 p.m., three men entered the Mobil gas station located at 20 Pottsville Street in Schuylkill County. The men allegedly removed a total of $19,355 from video gaming devices that were located on the premises.
Man accused of stealing $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he stole $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the place he was working. Tyrone police said the investigation led to charges for 43-year-old James McAleer after a total of 10 packs of tickets were stolen from the Puff Super Value […]
New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening
The opening of Parx Casino Shippensburg is just months away from opening. Parx Casino announced this week that it will open the state’s first casino in Cumberland County in February.
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
abc27.com
M&T Bank commits millions for multiple Pennsylvania based initiatives
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — M&T Bank announced on Nov. 22, 2022, that they are set to provide about $1.2 million in funding for many initiatives around Pa. in the 2023 fiscal year. The funding is being provided through Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). According to the Pennsylvania Department...
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania offers photos with Santa
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Are you still looking for the perfect Christmas card picture? Look no further. Humane Pennsylvania is offering pet and family photos with Santa this holiday season. Photos with Santa will cost $10 for the first photo and $5 for every additional photo. The money raised will...
abc27.com
New grocery store opening in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
local21news.com
New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
Pennsylvania Poacher Busted With Nearly 40 Bucks in His Possession
A man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was arrested on the evening of Nov. 15 on multiple charges of poaching. Pennsylvania State Police at Lehighton took David J. Frantz Sr., 59, into custody after responding to a complaint from a resident of Polk Township. The resident described an unknown F-150 parked on private property with the door ajar and a rifle visible on the front seat.
DUI penalties just got tougher in Pennsylvania
Getting a DUI in Pennsylvania now comes with more penalties.
Pennsylvania state gas tax to blame for high pump prices, say analysts | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Ex-inmate wins round in suit against Pa. county for loss of eyesight
WILLIAMSPORT – The suit against Northumberland County by a former inmate who is blind in one eye and has minimal sight in the other will proceed to discovery. U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle on Tuesday denied the county’s motion to dismiss the complaint of Robert Francis Santore who claims he has virtually lost sight in his right eye because he was not provided on a regular basis drops prescribed by his ophthalmologist.
