This Elevated Cat Bed With Built-In Toys Is a Pet Owner Favorite & On Sale For Under $25

By Louisa Ballhaus
 2 days ago
Cyber Monday just might be our four-legged friends’ favorite time of year — pet parents just can’t help themselves from shopping the sales and spoiling their furry friends with all the best new gadgets at a discount price. We have one more great deal to add to your cart: Kenyone’s elevated hammock cat bed with attached toy balls, a multi-functional resting place for your cat with so many smart features that reviewers can’t get enough of.

Designed for felines up to 25 pounds, this cat bed can be enjoyed all year long with two different settings for your cat’s ultimate comfort: a mesh lining for the warm summer months, and a plush furry pad for the colder winter months. Both the elevated shape and the attached balls ensure that your cat will find this bed to be a suitably exciting and stimulating resting place, and reviewers affirm that it’s interesting enough to keep their cats from climbing on furniture full-time instead.

Elevated Washable Hammock Bed for Cat

Other five-star reviews praise this bed for being easy to put together, easy to clean (the attached furry pad is machine washable), and a new favorite spot for their cat to hang out. The bed comes in grey and white and both colors are on sale for under $25 right now during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

Kenyone Elevated Hammock Bed for Cat $23.99

Cat owners also love how this cat bed looks in their homes — a reminder that you don’t have to sacrifice a stylish living space to give your cat the very best . Shop now and your cat will thank us later!

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online :

Comments / 4

carole gerst
2d ago

on YouTube they have cat videos however be very careful don't let the cat video on and leave the house your TV could be laying on the floor over and exuberant Kitty

Reply(1)
4
