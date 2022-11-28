Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Intoxicated CEO Attacks Woman With a Sex Toy on ThanksgivingAnthony JamesFort Myers, FL
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Architect rethinks how to build safe coastal homes in SWFL after Ian
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, many have wondered if homes along the coast should even be rebuilt. But one architect believes people will want to live with ocean views no matter what, and that it’s possible to have them if built correctly. Architect Joyce Owens is renowned for...
businessobserverfl.com
Wisconsin developer builds Cape Coral apartment complex
Construction has begun on a 304-unit apartment complex in Cape Coral. The complex will be called the Springs a Coral Shores and will be on the north side of Pine Island Road next to the Coral Shores Shopping Center. According to the Wisconsin developer Continental Properties, the garden-style apartments will...
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Battista Farms in Fort Myers sells for $8.5M
Juniper Landscaping, Bregal Partners and Liberty 44 LLC purchased 19490 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers from Battista Farms for $5.3 million. Lonely Lake LLC purchased 220 acres at 2650 State Road 31 in Punta Gorda from Battista Farms for $3.25 million. Darius L. Cochran with RE/MAX represented Battista Farms and Juniper Landscaping.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers Beach restaurant sells for $2.2M
VK11410 LLC purchased a 6,216-square-foot restaurant at 11410 Summerlin Square Drive on Fort Myers Beach from RibKib LLC for $2,265,000. The property last sold in 2018 for $1.8 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers post office to return in February
Homeless people are taking shelter outside a post office in downtown Fort Myers. The post office has been closed since Hurricane Ian brought a storm surge to the area. The USPS spokesperson said homeless people are allowed to gather there because it’s the holiday season and many people lost their homes during the hurricane.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
Florida Weekly
IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE
MY SALON Suite’s Suite Relief Fund aids members impacted by Hurricane Ian. Thanks to MY SALON Suite’s Suite Relief Fund, beauty professionals impacted by Hurricane Ian received critical financial support as they face uncertainty and significant recovery from the recent storm that ravaged parts of Florida. MY SALON Suite, a co-working-style space where salon professionals provide beauty services to their clients in private suites, offers its members the opportunity to regularly contribute to The Suite Relief Fund, reserved for fellow members facing natural disasters and other personal crises. Eighty-seven percent of the approximately 250 franchised locations have members who give to Suite Relief.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County tourism continues to thrive as most hotels reopen
Most Collier County hotels are back to full operation two months after Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida. “I don’t want to give [the storm] the benefit of saying its name,” Collier County Tourism Director Paul Biernes said. “… it was really difficult to see a lot of the hotels that were struggling to get back online [after the storm].”
WINKNEWS.com
FutureMakers Coalition creates job pipeline for Hurricane Ian survivors
We go to the beach for the sun, sand and saltwater, but it’s the people who bring life to Southwest Florida’s beaches and their livelihoods are on the line. Fortunately, FutureMakers Coalition has a job pipeline ready to help hospitality workers. From live music to donating sales, businesses...
WINKNEWS.com
Refurbishing the Big John statue in Cape Coral
A Cape Coral staple, Big John, a statue standing tall outside a restaurant, needs some work done before it can return to its former glory. Recently, Big John is a little closer to the community members than before Hurricane Ian impacted the area. Ralph Sangiovanni, the owner of Razzle Dazzle,...
wiproud.com
Fort Myers, Sanibel Island recover after Hurricane Ian
(NewsNation) — Most days it’s hard for Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers to even stomach what his community is going through. “To say I’m proud would be a gross understatement,” Allers said,” “The estimates they’re saying for Fort Myers Beach alone are 2.5 million cubic yards of debris.” It’s been months, and still there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.
WATCH: Florida police pull woman from sinking car in Cape Coral
Police in Cape Coral rushed to rescue a woman who drove into a canal during the early morning hours Tuesday, according to a post on the Cape Coral Police Department’s Facebook page.
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million
The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily report: 20,000 units headed to three counties in the region
A tug of war is playing out in the Southwest Florida multifamily market. On one side is the harsh reality of Hurricane Ian and rising interest rates. Both, according to a new report from California-based commercial real estate services firm Lee & Associates, have led to multiple deals either being delayed or outright failing over the past three months. “Overall transaction volume for multifamily has decreased over 60% from (the) prior quarter,” the Lee & Associates report found, “as cap rates adjust to the new leverage environment.”
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County affordable housing crisis gets worse following Hurricane Ian
The cost of a home in Florida has been growing for a while, and since Hurricane Ian, prices seem even higher. Collier County is feeling some of the worst of it. The worry is if workers can’t afford to live in the county, how can they work there?. Joe...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples among best cities for remote workers
Naples ranked 19th among the most desirable cities for remote workers in the U.S., according to a study from RentCafe of 150 cities. The city is home to the country’s highest share of remote workers, with 22.3%. In addition, Naples sports an average internet connection of 116.4 megabits per second and plenty of shared workspaces with 1,599 remote workers per coworking space. Apartments in the area average 1,031 square feet, providing room for home offices. Greenville, South Carolina, was the top-ranked location for remote workers, followed by Raleigh, North Carolina; West Palm Beach and Tampa.
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.
According to experts, the newest NOAA satellite data suggests that the red tide bloom offshore is around 50 square miles in size. Red tide surges Dead fish on the beach.Photo byGetty Images.
WINKNEWS.com
Hide-N-Seek Santa returns to Cape Coral
Secret Santa with a twist is back in Southwest Florida. Cape Coral’s Hide-N-Seek Santa is back again for the second year in a row with the hope of bringing the community closer together. It is hide-and-seek, holiday style. Santa’s helpers in Cape Coral are hiding new, unwrapped gifts around...
