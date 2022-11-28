ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

Three teens lost on trail after dark are rescued by helicopter, Hawaii officials say

By Brooke Baitinger
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Three teenagers hiking a trail in Hawaii got lost and had to be rescued by a helicopter, officials said.

They were lost on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, and called the Honolulu Fire Department for help around 10:38 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. They had been hiking for seven hours and were unable to descend the trail on their own in the darkness, according to a news release.

Rescuers mobilized near the trail at the end of Komo Mai Drive and tracked the location of the caller’s cell phone. Medical teams assessed the teens and determined none were injured before flying them to a nearby landing zone at 11:38 p.m.

Officials urged hikers to follow safety tips when on Hawaii’s trails. They recommended bringing a charged cell phone and a fully charged external back-up battery.

They also urged hikers to learn about the trail before they set out, so they’re familiar with “the route, where to start, and the degree of difficulty,” the release says. It’s also important to read the signs on the trail and beware of restricted or closed trails.

“Do not just rely on social media to get the information you need about a trail,” officials said in the release.

If you get lost, stay put so you can be found more quickly and avoid getting into more trouble, especially after dark, officials said. That’s why it’s important to tell someone who is not hiking with you about your hike location and destination.

Earlier that day, Honolulu Fire Department officials rescued another hiker who got lost on the Mount Kaala Trail, the Star Advertiser reported.

