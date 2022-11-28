Read full article on original website
Paid overnight parking to begin in Dillon next week
The site ParkDillon.com will launch Thursday, Dec. 1, as town officials prepare to roll out a paid overnight parking plan on Monday, Dec. 5. No vehicles will be allowed to park in designated town lots between the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. unless they pay for a permit or a nightly fee. Parking is not permitted on any town-owned street or right of way between those times as well.
Great horned owl stuck in pickup grill rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff
A great horned owl that got stuck in the grill of a pickup truck is recuperating after wildlife officials rescued it. The wildlife incident happened on Monday night in the Colorado Springs area, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff estimate. The owl was likely hunting when it was sucked up into...
Winter weather on Tuesday morning causes Dillon Dam, U.S. Highway 6, I-70 road closures
8:44 a.m., Nov. 30: As of 6:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Dillon Dam has been reopened. U.S. Highway 6 is also open, as is Interstate 70. 3:02 p.m.: I-70 eastbound lanes at Exit 205 are closed due to safety concerns. Both lanes of U.S. Highway 6 between mile markers 222 to 228 are also closed. The stretch is from Insterstate 70 to Loveland Pass.
3 snowstorms this week might prop up sagging snowpack levels at Summit County ski resorts
Copper Mountain Resort is the only resort in Summit County reporting above average snowpack on its slopes, according to OpenSnow data, but two storms that will pass through this week might help ski areas catch up. With a base depth of 25 inches, Copper is at 105% of its average...
Opinion | Bruce Butler: It’s time to clean up
The start of the holiday/Christmas season should be a time for special reflection over the past year and a look toward the future. Despite our challenges in Summit County, we remain very fortunate to call one of the most beautiful places in the world “home.”. Now in my 23rd...
Controlled burns to bring flames, smoke to areas near Breckenridge this week
Smoke and flames will be visible during prescribed burns near Breckenridge between Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Friday, Dec. 2, as crews work on wildfire mitigation on a 90-acre site. The burns will take place at the Wellington Open Space near French Gulch Road. Roads and trails in the area will...
Rotary’s annual Adopt an Angel program returns this holiday season
The annual Adopt an Angel program is expecting to serve about 1,000 children and their respective families who are in need of assistance this year. With the program, Rotary Club of Summit County gifted winter clothing and toys to 771 children from 375 families last year. To participate, people can...
Calling all Summit County restaurants and caterers: Tell the Summit Daily News your plans for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to be included in our holiday dining guide
The Summit Daily News is putting together a holiday dining guide for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so we want to hear from local restaurants and caterers. This dining guide will be a resources for locals and visitors alike as they plan ourt what and where to eat during the holidays. This guide will include which businesses are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which are serving a holiday meal — and note if that’s offered to-go, for dine-in service, or both — and how to place an order for catered meals.
A year has passed since 20-year-old Marlon Diaz died in a trench collapse near Breckenridge. His family is still waiting for closure as A4S Construction fights citations, violations.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the updated name of Amy G. Injury Firm. Nov. 16 marked one year since 20-year-old Marlon Diaz was killed in a trench collapse — which also partially buried a second individual — near Breckenridge. Since then, the U.S....
Mother of Club Q suspect detained day after mass shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub
The mother of the person suspected of a mass shooting inside a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub was detained by police hours after the shooting, court records filed Monday show. Colorado Springs police detained and ticketed Laura Voepel, 45, about 3:30 a.m. Nov. 20 on suspicion of resisting arrest and disorderly...
Letter to the Editor: The qualifications for the open clerk position should be clear
So Stacey Nell, who recently won the Summit County clerk and recorder vote, has abdicated to the town of Frisco. After that, Elisabeth Lawrence, who garnered 66% of the Summit County vote for Summit Board of County Commissioners, had this to say toward filling the now-vacant position, according to Summit Daily News reports: qualifications for the position are still unknown at this time. Did we not just have an election for this position? Did we not know the qualifications required for this position?
22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy acted in self-defense, committed no crime, grand jury finds
The 22-year-old Boulder man killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy in June had committed no crime and acted in self-defense before the deputy shot him while he sat in his car, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Monday. Deputy Andrew Buen faces charges of second-degree murder,...
