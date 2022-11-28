So Stacey Nell, who recently won the Summit County clerk and recorder vote, has abdicated to the town of Frisco. After that, Elisabeth Lawrence, who garnered 66% of the Summit County vote for Summit Board of County Commissioners, had this to say toward filling the now-vacant position, according to Summit Daily News reports: qualifications for the position are still unknown at this time. Did we not just have an election for this position? Did we not know the qualifications required for this position?

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO