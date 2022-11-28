ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CO

Summit Daily News

Paid overnight parking to begin in Dillon next week

The site ParkDillon.com will launch Thursday, Dec. 1, as town officials prepare to roll out a paid overnight parking plan on Monday, Dec. 5. No vehicles will be allowed to park in designated town lots between the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. unless they pay for a permit or a nightly fee. Parking is not permitted on any town-owned street or right of way between those times as well.
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Winter weather on Tuesday morning causes Dillon Dam, U.S. Highway 6, I-70 road closures

8:44 a.m., Nov. 30: As of 6:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Dillon Dam has been reopened. U.S. Highway 6 is also open, as is Interstate 70. 3:02 p.m.: I-70 eastbound lanes at Exit 205 are closed due to safety concerns. Both lanes of U.S. Highway 6 between mile markers 222 to 228 are also closed. The stretch is from Insterstate 70 to Loveland Pass.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Bruce Butler: It’s time to clean up

The start of the holiday/Christmas season should be a time for special reflection over the past year and a look toward the future. Despite our challenges in Summit County, we remain very fortunate to call one of the most beautiful places in the world “home.”. Now in my 23rd...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Rotary’s annual Adopt an Angel program returns this holiday season

The annual Adopt an Angel program is expecting to serve about 1,000 children and their respective families who are in need of assistance this year. With the program, Rotary Club of Summit County gifted winter clothing and toys to 771 children from 375 families last year. To participate, people can...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Calling all Summit County restaurants and caterers: Tell the Summit Daily News your plans for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to be included in our holiday dining guide

The Summit Daily News is putting together a holiday dining guide for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so we want to hear from local restaurants and caterers. This dining guide will be a resources for locals and visitors alike as they plan ourt what and where to eat during the holidays. This guide will include which businesses are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which are serving a holiday meal — and note if that’s offered to-go, for dine-in service, or both — and how to place an order for catered meals.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

A year has passed since 20-year-old Marlon Diaz died in a trench collapse near Breckenridge. His family is still waiting for closure as A4S Construction fights citations, violations.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the updated name of Amy G. Injury Firm. Nov. 16 marked one year since 20-year-old Marlon Diaz was killed in a trench collapse — which also partially buried a second individual — near Breckenridge. Since then, the U.S....
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: The qualifications for the open clerk position should be clear

So Stacey Nell, who recently won the Summit County clerk and recorder vote, has abdicated to the town of Frisco. After that, Elisabeth Lawrence, who garnered 66% of the Summit County vote for Summit Board of County Commissioners, had this to say toward filling the now-vacant position, according to Summit Daily News reports: qualifications for the position are still unknown at this time. Did we not just have an election for this position? Did we not know the qualifications required for this position?
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

