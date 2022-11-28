ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

Tennessee man sought in scam case involving DeKalb County residents

Powell Police have identified a Tennessee man as the suspect in a scam case involving residents in their jurisdiction. Christopher Shane Gregory of Lafayette, Tennessee, is currently wanted for felony theft by deception but will face additional charges, according to the department. Police believe Gregory is still in the Powell...
LAFAYETTE, TN
WBIR

Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Growing nuisance wildlife complaints

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wjle.com

Woodbury Woman Injured in Rollover Crash

An elderly Woodbury woman was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday on New Home Road (State Route 83) near Hendrix Road. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 82 year old Geneva Byford was traveling south in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when the vehicle ran off the right side of roadway striking a mailbox and driveway culvert causing the automobile to overturn.
WOODBURY, TN
carthagecourier.com

Carthage resident arrested following pursuit

A Carthage resident, who led law enforcement authorities on a high speed pursuit into Wilson County, faces multiple charges. Calvin Lee Scruggs, 20, was stopped by Deputy Nathan Williams around 4:22 p.m., Friday (November 18) at the South Lovers Lane intersection with Highway 70, according to an offense report filed by the deputy.
CARTHAGE, TN
WDEF

Sequatchie County drug bust

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sequatchie County Sheriff announces a drug bust from Sunday. He says deputy David Layne stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Fredonia Road and discovered much more. — Over 41 grams of meth. — 40 suspected fentanyl pills. — suspected marijuana. — Over...
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Dustin Lynch Christmas Concert is back in Tullahoma

Country music superstar Dustin Lynch is coming back home to Tullahoma. The pandemic caused a cancellation of the annual “Dustin Lynch and Friends Christmas Concert” for the past two years. Dustin and his buddies will hit the stage on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Tullahoma High School auditorium.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WDEF

Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Joanie's in Murfreesboro To Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants

MURFREESBORO, TN – Local restaurant Joanie’s will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early December. Joanie’s is on the historic Rutherford County Square in Murfreesboro. America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy