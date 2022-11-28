Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WAAY-TV
Tennessee man sought in scam case involving DeKalb County residents
Powell Police have identified a Tennessee man as the suspect in a scam case involving residents in their jurisdiction. Christopher Shane Gregory of Lafayette, Tennessee, is currently wanted for felony theft by deception but will face additional charges, according to the department. Police believe Gregory is still in the Powell...
WBIR
Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
WTVCFOX
Growing nuisance wildlife complaints
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — As I followed Bill Swan III down the walkway, it was impossible to miss the huge pile of stick and logs protruding from beneath the floating dock. It was clear that beavers had decided to call this dock their home. "See those bits of white...
New questions arise from gruesome discovery tied to missing Tennessee mom
Questions linger in the case of a police chase turned homicide investigation. Sunday, Dearborn police found human remains in the trunk of a vehicle.
Body of missing Murfreesboro mother found in trunk of car in Michigan
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found dead in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday is that of missing Murfreesboro, TN woman, Eleni Kassa.
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
wjle.com
Woodbury Woman Injured in Rollover Crash
An elderly Woodbury woman was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday on New Home Road (State Route 83) near Hendrix Road. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 82 year old Geneva Byford was traveling south in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when the vehicle ran off the right side of roadway striking a mailbox and driveway culvert causing the automobile to overturn.
carthagecourier.com
Carthage resident arrested following pursuit
A Carthage resident, who led law enforcement authorities on a high speed pursuit into Wilson County, faces multiple charges. Calvin Lee Scruggs, 20, was stopped by Deputy Nathan Williams around 4:22 p.m., Friday (November 18) at the South Lovers Lane intersection with Highway 70, according to an offense report filed by the deputy.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
‘I’m hoping that it turns out to be my son’: Mother of missing teen hopes skeleton remains discovered in Williamson County brings closure
Law enforcement reached out to the family of Nieko Lisi after skeletal remains were discovered near Franklin, the last place he was seen. While confirmation hasn't been given, his mom says she hopes this time they get closure.
WDEF
Sequatchie County drug bust
DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sequatchie County Sheriff announces a drug bust from Sunday. He says deputy David Layne stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Fredonia Road and discovered much more. — Over 41 grams of meth. — 40 suspected fentanyl pills. — suspected marijuana. — Over...
Dmetri Burnley Has Active Warrants in Sumner County
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Dmetri Burnley. On 11/29/2022 he was involved in a domestic disturbance. Dmetri Burnley has active warrants out of Sumner County and may in traveling in a 2007 Black Ford Mustang. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Gallatin...
Dustin Lynch Christmas Concert is back in Tullahoma
Country music superstar Dustin Lynch is coming back home to Tullahoma. The pandemic caused a cancellation of the annual “Dustin Lynch and Friends Christmas Concert” for the past two years. Dustin and his buddies will hit the stage on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Tullahoma High School auditorium.
Man arrested in Warren County for allegedly holding woman captive for three days
A 56-year-old man was arrested in Warren County last week after being accused of holding a woman captive.
WDEF
Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
Suspect has Arrest Warrant for Domestic Assault in Gallatin
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Jon Ferguson. On 11/29/2022, Jon Ferguson was involved in a domestic assault incident. Ferguson currently has an arrest warrant for domestic assault. If you have any information regarding Jon’s location, contact Officer House with the Gallatin Police Department at [email protected] or...
wgnsradio.com
Joanie's in Murfreesboro To Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants
MURFREESBORO, TN – Local restaurant Joanie’s will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early December. Joanie’s is on the historic Rutherford County Square in Murfreesboro. America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR...
Comments / 0