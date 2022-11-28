Read full article on original website
Urgent Need: Bell Ringers And Toy Donations In Rochester
In December, hundreds of kids are in need of gifts and empty red kettles are sitting at a lot of stores throughout Southeast Minnesota. Stepping up to fill these needs are just 2 of the simple ways you can give back and spread joy this Christmas season in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Check out the full list of ways to help below...including one that is completely free!
Vehicle Stolen from NW Rochester Garage Recovered at Walmart
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is using a recent stolen vehicle case to remind residents to take precautions with their vehicles during the cold weather months. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 600 block...
Police Investigating String of Home Burglaries in NE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking residents to lock their doors after officers responded to three burglaries in northeast Rochester in a span of less than 30 hours. A police spokesman said the first burglary was reported around 3 p.m. Monday at a residence in the...
Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing $1,400 in Coats from Scheels
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
Exciting Visit From Santa and His Reindeer Thursday in Rochester
The snow is falling. Christmas trees are up in the front windows of houses and twinkle lights are sparkling bright outside. Last weekend, Santa showed up in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Now, he's showing up again and this time, with his REAL reindeer!. Santa and His REAL Reindeer Are Coming to...
Update: Elderly Pedestrian Struck by Pickup in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released more information about the vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Silver Lake last week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday a pick-up driven by a 37-year-old Rochester man was stopped in the westbound lane of 14th St. Northeast waiting to make a right turn onto northbound Broadway Ave. The driver told officers he looked both ways then proceeded to begin the right hand turn when he struck a pedestrian, described as an 81-year-old man, in the crosswalk.
Rochester Man Gets Prison Sentence For Stealing Pickup Truck
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was arrested in late September after the victim of a vehicle theft spotted him in his stolen pickup stopped on the shoulder of Highway 14 has been sentenced to two years in prison. 41-year-old Merrick Jervis entered guilty pleas to felony...
Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester this Holiday Season
There are so many ways to get into the holiday spirit right in your backyard. This past weekend we had the Here Comes Santa Claus event in Downtown Rochester, MN, there are Christmas markets popping up across southeast Minnesota, and decorations everywhere! There's also a Rochester business bringing back their horse-drawn sleigh rides for the holidays.
Nearly 400 Crashes Reported Across Minnesota During Tuesday’s Snow
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- It was a messy afternoon on snow and ice covered roads in Rochester and elsewhere in Minnesota yesterday. A jack-knifed semi on Hwy. 14 snarled traffic near the Hwy. 52 interchange, while another jack-knifed semi closed down westbound I-90 for several near St. Charles for several hours Tuesday night. A third jackknifed semi on I-35 north of Faribault resulted in a three-vehicle crash that inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on a Fargo, ND woman.
Exciting News Just Announced for Rochester Airport by Sun Country
Exciting News Just Announced for Rochester Airport by Sun Country. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the news Sun Country shared for Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can check my bags in Rochester, hop on a premium vehicle from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California.
Rollover Crash Sends St. Charles Woman to Hospital
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol today released information concerning an injury crash that occurred north of Rochester during Tuesday's snowstorm. The crash report indicates that 24-year-old Easton Mccready was driving a car north on Highway 63 when she lost control and the vehicle struck a guard rail and then rolled. The roadway was described as snow and ice covered when the crash occurred around 3:45 PM about a mile south of Zumbro Falls.
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
DWI Suspect Arrested After Walking Away from Rochester-Area Crash
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Rochester man on suspicion of DWI after he allegedly walked away from a crash between Rochester and Byron early Sunday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of an overturned 2016 GMC...
TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever
This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
Crash at Spring Valley Intersection Sends Two to Hospital
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were brought to St. Mary’s Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Spring Valley Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Pontiac Grand Prix traveling east on Main St. and a Dodge minivan northbound on Hwy. 63 collided at the intersection of the two roads shortly before 3:30 p.m. The Pontiac driver is described as a 16-year-old boy and the driver of the Dodge was identified as 62-year-old Terry Allard of Grand Meadow.
Best Places to Park to See 90 Amazing Christmas Trees in Rochester
A huge winter wonderland just appeared in Rochester, Minnesota! If you missed the news, one of Rochester, Minnesota's favorites, Festival of Trees, is coming back at the end of November, and Santa is coming too. Where to Park to See the Festival of Trees in Rochester, Minnesota. The Festival of...
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
Pine Island Woman Charged After Alleged Alcohol-Fueled Incident
Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman is facing a first-degree burglary charge, a couple of gross misdemeanor DWI charges, and three other misdemeanor offenses stemming from an alcohol-fueled incident in Kasson on Sunday. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Crystal Ondler indicates she was arrested after a police...
Kasson Man Plans Mental Illness Defense in Byron Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Kasson man charged with the murder of a rural Byron man earlier this year has been ordered to undergo a psychological examination. Olmsted County Judge Robert Birnbaum this week ordered the examination after the defense attorney for 32-year-old William Shillingford gave notice of his intent to assert a mental illness or cognitive impairment defense in the case. The order appoints an examiner for the evaluation who will have 45 days to complete and submit the "Rule 20" report to the Olmsted County Court Administrator.
Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.
Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
