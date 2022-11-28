Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Racist Buffalo Mass Shooter Payton Gendron Pleads Guilty, Victims’ Families Angry Over His Appearance in Court
Payton Grendon, a young white man armed with a semi-automatic rifle and an arsenal of racist hate, has pleaded guilty to gunning down 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket, after appearing in court with a new look that outraged the families of his victims. “That’s how America treats young...
WKBW-TV
Will Buffalo Tops shooter's parents be held legally responsible?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Will Paul and Pamela Gendron be held criminally responsible for their son's actions on May 14, 2022? The answer is no. But when it comes to civil lawsuits, that may be a different story. After the racist shooter pleaded guilty in court on Monday, his...
Buffalo man sentenced on animal cruelty charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday after causing the death of a dog while working at a dog daycare business, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Jarrod Dillman, 26, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals. As […]
Three scenarios face teen accused of deadly 33 crash
A judge will hear arguments to determine which of three scenarios the teen accused of causing the deadly crash on the 33 last month will face.
Attica inmate pleads guilty to assaulting correctional officer
In his plea, he admitted to intentionally causing physical injury, officials said.
Why no cameras, why Tops shooter was cleaned-up before court appearance
“We strenuously argued for cameras to be allowed,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn on WBEN. “The defense attorneys objected to it.” The judge ruled with the defense and did not allow them as the Tops shooter entered a guilty plea.
Man pleads guilty to weapon charge at anti-gun event
He's currently free on $20,000 bail.
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to gun charges
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple weapons charges, the Niagara County District Attorney announced. Alfred Bax, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The charges stem from Bax possessing 18 illegal firearms. Many of them were “ghost guns” with no serial […]
Man serving 32-to-life admits to attempted assault of jail deputy
He'll be sentenced on February 15.
WKBW-TV
Tops shooting survivor to killer: “I hope he never forgets the screams”
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A produce manager at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue was inside the store during the May 14 attack. She says she hopes the killer never forgets the beautiful people he murdered in his racially-motivated rampage. The gunman, Payton Gendron, 19, will spend the rest of...
District attorney and mayor react to Tops shooter pleading guilty
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The man responsible for killing 10 Black people and injuring three others on May 14, 2022, Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty to 15 charges in court on Monday morning. As Gendron faced the judge, he also faced family members of the victims as he pleaded guilty.
Man admits to carrying gun during anti-gun rally
A Rochester man pleads guilty to carrying a gun during an anti-gun rally in Bufalo earlier this year. Amauri Smith faces up to seven years in prison when sentenced.
Standoff in Buffalo ends with suspect in custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody after a standoff Tuesday. Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Moselle Street on reports that a man had barricaded himself inside and had a gun. Buffalo SWAT and the Crisis...
wutv29.com
Inmate pleads guilty to attempted assault on Erie Co. Holding Center Jail Deputy
BUFFALO, N.Y. -35-year-old Lemuele T. Jackson of Buffalo pleaded guilty yesterday morning before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes to one count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (Class “E” felony). The defendant pleaded guilty on the day jury selection was scheduled to begin in his...
Cattaraugus County man pleads guilty to attempted murder
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that an Olean man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree.
Homeless woman accused of bringing drugs in Genesee County Jail
She was held on cash bail and is scheduled to reappear in City of Batavia Court
Arrest made after search warrant found loaded handguns
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested following a search warrant that resulted in two handguns being recovered, the Buffalo Police Department announced Wednesday. Eleance Carver, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. The search warrant was conducted Tuesday on the first block of Inter […]
Man accused of violating order of protection with alleged social media threats
The Erie County District Attorney's office says Weslee Thomas, 24, was arraigned on charges of criminal contempt and harassment.
19-year-old dies in mid-day shooting in Buffalo
Anyone with information that could help them solve this case is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
