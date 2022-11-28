Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
PurplePTSD: 4 Injured Vikings, Knee Surgery for Rookie, the Week 9 Dub
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell updates the masses on the status...
This Could Be the End for Aaron Rodgers
After back-to-back MVP seasons, Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers are 4-8 through 12 weeks with a 3% of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. Rodgers was already batting a broken right thumb heading into a Week 12 date with the Philadelphia Eagles, injuring his oblique muscle as well during a 40-33 loss on Sunday Night Football.
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
Should the Vikings go for 2pts after EVERY TD? The Math seems to say yes…
The Minnesota Vikings have a problem. Yes that’s right, the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings, on the verge of clinching the division this weekend have a problem, and it need to be addressed sooner rather than later. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph is currently 15-for-15 on field goals from inside 50 yards....
Vikings Rookie Defensive Class Down to 1 Great Hope in 2022
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah used the 2022 NFL Draft to select five defensive players with his first six picks. And as of November 28th, one of those picks is the last great hope to impact the 2022 team — cornerback Akayleb Evans. Foremost, this was the Vikings...
A Hidden Key to Unlocking the Vikings’ Pass Rush
After the initial 11 games of the season, it’d be fair to say that the Vikings’ pass rush has been good but not great. To be sure, there have been some great moments, and yet we can likely all agree that the team has the capacity to be generating more pressure. Is there any chance that backup DT Ross Blacklock can help spark some improvement?
Why Does the NFC Suddenly Feel So Winnable?
The Minnesota Vikings have a 9-2 record through Thanksgiving with 6.5 to 1 odds to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. That probability is the fourth-highest in the conference behind the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. Sure, the Vikings are holstering the fancy 9-2 record, implying through sheer wins and losses that they’re a good football team.
Packers Could Make Life Easier for Vikings
The Green Bay Packers are a bad football team in 2022. That was evident when they got walloped in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, and not even a brief winning streak could change that reality. Now fading and facing injury, they could make things easier for Minnesota down the stretch.
Vikings Playmaker Named ‘Dark Horse’ MVP Candidate
Patrick Mahomes is considered the frontrunner to win the MVP award by virtually every pundit, reasonable fan, and sportsbook in the country. But that doesn’t disqualify Bleacher Report from tabbing Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson as a “dark horse” candidate to seize the honor. Alex Kay...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Is the Vikings ‘Bug’ Actually a Perk?
Through 12 weeks in the 2022 NFL schedule, the Minnesota Vikings own a 9-2 record. Having only dropped games in blowouts to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, Kevin O’Connell’s team has the second-best record in the league. To date, their validity has been scrutinized, but it’s worth wondering if the bug for this team may actually be a perk.
4 Ex-Vikings Associated with Jets Roster
A bit of a reunion is on the docket this Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) host the New York Jets (7-4). Four ex-Vikings play for the Jets, and two will be on the field. The Vikings hope to maintain the NFC’s No.2 seed in the playoff chase, while the Jets cling to a seventh seed coveted by the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. A win for New York isn’t absolutely required to stay in the hunt but would assuredly help.
Pro Bowl Voters Love the Vikings
The NFL starts the Pro Bowl voting process halfway through the season each year. That’s a big deal for fans who want to have their colors represented at the event, and they also want to get their favorite players the honors they deserve. For players, it’s significant because the...
Yardbarker
Lions Sign CB Jarren Williams To Practice Squad, Release WR Josh Johnson
Williams, 25, went going undrafted out of Albany back in 2020. He signed a rookie contract with the Cardinals but was waived at the start of training camp. Williams later signed on with the Giants and was later added to their practice squad. New York brought him back on a futures contract for the 2021 season, only to waive him with an injury designation during camp.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
Is Kevin O’Connell the Coach of the Year?
The Minnesota Vikings were coming off a bad 2021 NFL season, and it was more than apparent a change from Mike Zimmer was needed. Ultimately it was decided Rick Spielman wouldn’t make that change, and he, too, needed to be shown the door. Now 12 weeks into 2022, Kevin O’Connell looks the part of everything that was necessary.
Greg Joseph’s Issues Are Fixable
Minnesota Vikings fans need not be reminded of the franchise’s erroneous placekicking history, which is why seeing Greg Joseph struggle this season has been both unsurprising and infuriating simultaneously. Entering the season, Minnesota hoped Joseph would be a steadying presence for a special teams unit that has often underperformed...
Cameron Dantzler Provides Injury Update
The Minnesota Vikings are down to nubbins at cornerback, and the team ranks 32nd in the NFL per passing yards allowed. There’s no other way to spin it. The Vikings secondary is not good — until the 4th Quarter of games. Better late than never, huh?. Well, the...
The Vikings New and Tentative Playoff Matchup
The Minnesota Vikings are mere days away from clinching the NFC North, securing at least one home game in the 2022 playoffs. And if those very playoffs began today, the Vikings would host the seventh-seeded Washington Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium in the wildcard round. Minnesota’s tentative playoff dance partner...
Remember Armon Watts?
In case you need a reminder of who Armon Watts is, he was drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. During that rookie season, he did not get a ton of playing time, appearing in just seven games. From that point on, though, Watts...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0