Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective
ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
abc57.com
Man accused of running from police, trying to take MDMA in police custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly running from police and trying to consume a pill containing fentanyl and MDMA while in police custody, according to the probable cause affidavit. Daquan King, 25, was charged with the following:. Obstruction of justice. Possession of a controlled substance.
abc57.com
Man accused of reckless driving, resisting law enforcement following police chase
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement after allegedly leading police on a chase in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Brandon Johnson, 31, was arrested for reckless driving, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving...
abc57.com
Arrest warrant leads to SWAT standoff in Elkhart Monday
ELKHART, Ind.-- An hours-long SWAT standoff in Elkhart off County Road 2 ended with 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr under arrest. Elkhart County Sheriff's Deputies were serving a Level 3 felony arrest warrant for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. ABC57 spoke with neighbors who said the man who...
abc57.com
Man found guilty of resisting police in Three Rivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man was found guilty on two counts of resisting/obstructing police after he allegedly ran from officers during an incident in August of 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Shelton, 62, was found guilty by a jury on November 22. On...
abc57.com
Richard Allen probable cause affidavit reveals unspent round from his gun was found near victim's body
DELPHI, Ind. - A Carroll County judge chose to unseal the probable cause affidavit for 50-year-old Richard Allen, a suspect in the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. Judge Frances Gull released the following statement:. "The court finds that the public interest is not served by...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking to identify person in robbery investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen in the attached photos in connection with a robbery investigation. The robbery took place on November 26 at the Phillips 66 Gas Station located at 3320 Cassopolis St. If you have any...
abc57.com
“This is a search and rescue,” Mayor Rod Roberson says about search for missing brother
ELKHART, Ind. – Just before 5:00p on Monday, Indiana State Police declared a Silver Alert for seventy-year-old Garvin Roberson—Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson’s older brother, and a beloved figure in Elkhart. “People know him as Coach Garvin or his students know him as Mr. Roberson, and there’s so...
abc57.com
Richard Allen seeks new location for trial in killings of Delphi teens
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, is seeking a new location for his murder trial next year. Lawyers for 50-year-old Allen told a judge Monday it will be difficult to form an impartial jury in the...
abc57.com
One injured in crash on Donnell Lake Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash on Donnell Lake Street in Penn Township Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the road, just west of Lewis Lake, at 5:59 a.m. According to the investigation, a Vandalia resident was driving...
abc57.com
Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing 70-year-old from Elkhart, confirmed to be brother of mayor
ELKHART, Ind. - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 70-year-old Garvin Roberson, who was last seen in Elkhart at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Roberson is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray half-zip...
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Werwinski Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting on Werwinski Street Saturday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. The shooting took place just before 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Werwinski Street. One male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
abc57.com
Families of hockey players involved in Warsaw crash suing truck driver
The families of hockey players involved in a crash in Warsaw on November 12 are suing the truck driver who was charged in the incident, according to ABC7 in Chicago. The lawsuit is against the truck driver, 58-year-old Victor Santos, and various trucking companies, according to reports. The complaint accuses...
abc57.com
Man accused of stealing license plate, equipment from vehicles
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a license plate and equipment from two vehicles in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Ramon Mendez was arrested on one count of theft where the value of property is between $750 and $50,000 and one count of theft with a prior conviction.
abc57.com
3-year project on Shedd Road in Berrien County begins December 1
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. - A three-year project to improve Shedd Road will begin on Thursday, according to the Berrien County Road Department. Starting on Thursday, the road will be closed from the state line to Wilson Road for two to three days while crews complete a culvert replacement. Drivers are...
abc57.com
State Road 933 shut down near Darden Road for crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 933 in Roseland is shut down due to a crash Tuesday night, according to dispatch. A call came in reporting the crash, which is in front of the Hampton Inn, at 5:53 p.m. Police have shut down S.R. 933 near...
abc57.com
Mishawaka traffic disruptions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --Selge Construction Inc. has advised that N Main St will have lane restrictions between Mishawaka Ave and Front St starting at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 30 for emergency sewer structure repairs. Both southbound and northbound traffic will be restricted to one through lane for each direction, due to...
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for November 28 - December 5
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County in need of cat carriers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County needs cat carriers, according to their Facebook page. The Human Society is now reaching out to community members for support in purchasing those cat carriers and donating them. Cat carriers are primarily used to ensure safe transportation for cats when...
Comments / 0